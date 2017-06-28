INTEGRANTES: Karen Abraham Sarahi Carrera Dayana Galarza Belén Gómez Isabela Valencia
QUE ES LA ENSEÑANZA Es la acción de enseñar, educar, dirigir, instruir Se trata de un método de dar instrucción, formado p...
QUE ES EL APRENDIZAJE Es la adquisición de cualquier conocimiento a partir de la información que se percibe o a través de ...
ENSEÑANZA-APRENDIZAJE Enseñanza Aprendizaje Proceso mediante el maestro trasmite conocimientos Es el procesos de adquisici...
BIBLIOGRAFÍA • http://definicion.de/ensenanza • http://www.psicopedagogia.com/definicion/aprendizaje • https://www.definic...
Enseñanza-Aprendizaje

Enseñanza-Aprendizaje

  INTEGRANTES: Karen Abraham Sarahi Carrera Dayana Galarza Belén Gómez Isabela Valencia
  QUE ES LA ENSEÑANZA Es la acción de enseñar, educar, dirigir, instruir Se trata de un método de dar instrucción, formado por un conjunto de conocimientos que se enseñan a alguien La enseñanza implica la interacción de tres elementos: Maestro, Estudiante y el objeto de conocimiento
  QUE ES EL APRENDIZAJE Es la adquisición de cualquier conocimiento a partir de la información que se percibe o a través de las experiencias de la vida cotidiana Es el proceso de adquisición de conocimientos, habilidades y actitudes en donde la persona se apropia del conocimiento (estudiante ) Se manifiestan algunas características después de haber recibido algún tipo de aprendizaje: cambios en el comportamiento, experiencia y la interacción constante con el ambiente que determinara el aprendizaje También existen factores que influencia en el aprendizaje: motivación, maduración, disponibilidad
  ENSEÑANZA-APRENDIZAJE Enseñanza Aprendizaje Proceso mediante el maestro trasmite conocimientos Es el procesos de adquisición de habilidades ,valores, actitudes La enseñanza se limita a transmitir por diversos medios determinados el conocimiento Es un proceso donde el estudiante modifica su comportamiento PROCESO DE ENSEÑANZA APRENDIZAJE (PEA) Conjunto de pasos sistemáticamente ordenados que tiene como propósito brindar los instrumentos teóricos –prácticos que permita al ser humano desarrollar y perfeccionar hábitos, actitudes, aptitudes y conocimientos
  BIBLIOGRAFÍA • http://definicion.de/ensenanza • http://www.psicopedagogia.com/definicion/aprendizaje • https://www.definicionabc.com/general/aprendizaje.php • https://es.slideshare.net/RasecTobar/proceso-de-enseanza-aprendizaje-5975822

