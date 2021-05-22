Indicaciones para-el-cuidado-del-instrumental

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Indicacionespara el cuidado del instrumental
  1. 1. Indicacionespara el cuidado del instrumental
  2. 2. Funciones  Los instrumentos quirúrgicos son diseñados para funciones específicas, como cortar, sujetar, fijar, disecar, sondear, retraer, drenar, aspirar, suturar o ligar.  También se pueden usar para facilitar la inserción de implantes quirúrgicos.  Si un instrumento se usa para tareas que no sean aquellas para las cuales está diseñado e indicado, podría dañarse o romperse.
  3. 3.  Gracias a la composición del instrumental quirúrgico, el proceso de limpieza se facilita.  Lo anterior gracias a las características estériles de materiales como el vitalio, el titanio, el acero quirúrgico demás metales biocompatibles con el cuerpo humano.
  4. 4. Recomendaciones El instrumental quirúrgico debe preservarse antes, durante y después de cualquier intervención medica. Utilizar las piezas con precaución Ocupar las piezas indicadas para cada operación según su especialidad A lo largo de las operaciones, la sangre y tejidos deben retirarse evitando la disecación que puede estropear el uso del material.
  5. 5. Limpieza  El instrumental quirúrgico puede ser limpiado manualmente.  En esta etapa de la limpieza se remueve la sangre y los tejidos, después podemos aplicar un detergente enzimático, este compuesto tiene un PH neutro que no genera daños en las herramientas quirúrgicas, sin embargo, tras una exposición significativa a este fluido se puede alterar el color de las piezas.
  6. 6.  Nunca sumergir ni limpiar los instrumentos en Solución Fisiológica de Cloruro de Sodio.  Existen otras técnicas de limpieza en las cuales se usan máquinas especializadas para retirar la suciedad del instrumental quirúrgico, al usar esta tecnología se debe tener especial cuidado para evitar el daño al interior de la máquina.
  7. 7. CEYE  Hay 2 tipos de limpieza:  Material No Sumergible (Limpieza Manual)  Material Sumergible
  8. 8. Esterilizaciónen autoclave  La esterilización se debe llevar acabo con dispositivos y empaques estériles apropiados con las normas vigentes.  Siempre seguir las instrucciones del fabricante del autoclave.  Los accesorios del autoclave y los empaques estériles apropiados deben ser compatibles con: El contenido de los empaques El procedimiento de esterilización que este siendo aplicado.
  9. 9. Instrumentonuevo Todo instrumento nuevo debe pasar necesariamente por el ciclo de tratamiento previo a su uso (mecánicamente / manualmente). Revisión de las características propias del instrumento, así como también de posibles daños por transporte. Una vez limpio, el instrumental se esteriliza
  10. 10. Clasificación del instrumental
  11. 11.  Según su composición (Acero, titanio, vitalio, plata, cobre)  Según su forma (de un solo cuerpo, articulado, con cierre, fórceps y fibra)  Según su función (de corte, de separación, aprehensión)  Según su uso (básico, especial y especializado)
  12. 12. Otros autores dividen el instrumental en:  Instrumental de campo  Instrumental de diéresis  Instrumental de disección  Instrumental de hemostasia  Instrumental de oclusión  Instrumental de separación  Instrumental de síntesis
  13. 13. Instrumentalde campo  Es aquel que nos sirve para realizar la operativa auxiliar básica que nos prepara el campo quirúrgico.  Pinza Backhaus  Pinza Schadel o Cangrejo
  14. 14. Instrumental de diéresis  El concepto diéresis hace referencia a la separación de planos titulares o de tejidos con un instrumento que realizará un corte.  El instrumental de diéresis (también denominado material de corte) tiene filo y está diseñado para cortar. El instrumental de diéresis se usa para cortar, separar o extirpar tejidos.
  15. 15. Ejemplodeestetipodeinstrumentalquirúrgicosonelbisturí (tradicionaloeléctrico)ylastijeras.
  16. 16. Tiposdehojas debisturí
  17. 17. Mangode bisturí#3  El mango de bisturí número 3 está formado a partir de una pieza de metal que suele medir unos 125 mm de largo, y su adaptador, o donde tienen que ser colocadas las hojas del bisturí, requiere hojas de bisturí del número 10 al 15, 40 y 42.
  18. 18. Mangode bisturí#4  Instrumento de acero inoxidable esterilizable para acoplar una hoja de bisturí, con la que realizar incisiones en cualquier tipo de cirugía de manera segura. Medida: 135 mm de largo. Adaptador compatible con hojas del 18 al 36.
  19. 19. Tijeras instrumental  Se clasifican en general según sus ramas: Rectas, curvas  Según su punta (Roma y Aguda)  Según su filo (Liso o Aserrado)  Tijeras de disección en general  Tijeras fuertes  Tijeras de características especiales
  20. 20. Tiposdetijeras
  21. 21. Cortamusculo, cartílagos, tendones.
  22. 22. Tijeras FILO Y PUNTAS REDONDAS  Son mucho mas ligeras y están hechas para cortar tejido fino, en cortes precisos únicamente.  Metzembaun ROBUSTAS  Se usan para cortar estructuras fuertes como tendones o fascias y suturas.
  23. 23. Instrumental de disección  Es el instrumental quirúrgico que usa el cirujano para traccionar, sujetar o tirar de los tejidos. Existen muchas variantes de pinzas de disección en función de la forma, la longitud de las ramas, etc.
  24. 24. Partesdeuna pinza
  25. 25. PinzadeAllis  Las pinzas Allis suelen tener las ramas curvadas ligeramente. La terminación de las ramas es una fila de pequeños dientes dispuestos transversalmente y justamente estos dientes son lo que las caracterizan. Estas pinzas se usan para aguantar tejidos de forma firme pero segura, sostener vísceras o bordes de piel, etc.
  26. 26. Pinzade Foerstero de corazón  Las pinzas Foerster tienen la particularidad de llamarse también pinzas de aro, ya que precisamente en el extremo de sus mandíbulas en lugar de tener puntas lisas o con dientes, están compuestas en cada extremo por unos aros que cumplen la función de sujetar muy bien cualquier material quirúrgico como lo puede ser una gasa. Estos aros no son traumáticos y sirven para comprimir, sujetar o dirigir cualquier punto en cuestión dentro de una operación quirúrgica. Además, gracias a su cremallera permite ajustarla con mayor grado de precisión en su punta.
  27. 27. Pinzade Ballenger  Se utiliza en el área de ginecología para limpieza de las áreas que se están operando sujetando gasas. Toda la parte del aro esta dentado, permitiendo con ello una mayor sujeción de las gasas.
  28. 28. PinzasdeDoyen  Es una pinza con los extremos ovoides y aplanados, presentaba una curvatura en sus ramas, para que la presión fuese moderada. Mide unos 20 cms. Los bordes externos romos, los internos planos y levemente estriados para que no se deslice la pinza
  29. 29. PinzaBackhaus  Tienen los extremos curvos y agudos y dispone de cremallera para fijar. Se utilizan en la cirugía para fijar los campos estériles que delimitan el campo operatorio. Esta fijación se realizará con una pinzación con el campo y la piel del paciente.
  30. 30. Pinzade disecciónsin dientes  Permite tomar muestras sin necesidad de desgarrar. Este instrumento permite sujetar tejidos y materiales mediante la fuerza ejercida por la presión de las ramas.
  31. 31. Pinzade disecciónen Bayoneta  Las pinzas de bayoneta se utilizan sobre todo para separar suavemente o levantar tejidos y órganos del cuerpo para una mejor visualización o para el examen de los órganos y los tejidos subyacentes. También se puede utilizar para eliminar los apósitos, sin la necesidad de la manipulación manual de apósitos estériles o contaminados.  Las pinzas de apósitos bayoneta se utilizan para eliminar apósitos estériles y tienen bordes dentados para un mejor agarre. Las pinzas de bayoneta para el oído y la nariz son o dentadas o lisas. Estas se utilizan para examinar, agarrar o extraer tejidos y materiales extraños desde dentro de la oreja y cavidades nasales.
  32. 32.  Las pinzas de tejido de bayoneta tienen puntas lisas y se utilizan para eliminar los tejidos suavemente sin el riesgo de dañar los órganos adyacentes y las estructuras de tejido delicadas. Estas son especialmente útiles en cirugías que involucran los nervios en las regiones más profundas del cuerpo. Las pinzas de extracción de bayoneta se utilizan para la extracción de dientes en los procedimientos dentales. Tienen un pico de extracción, que puede extraer de manera eficaz y eficiente los terceros molares y la raíz en la región maxilar.
  33. 33. Pinzade disección acodadas
  34. 34. Pinzade disecciónde Patoo Rusa  Se asemeja a las disecciones comunes pero su punta termina como redondeada, no tiene dientes.
  35. 35. PinzadeMichel (Agrafes)  Pinza de acero inoxidable de 12.5 cm de largo. La punta dentada se utilizaba para poner agrafes El extremo contrario se utilizaba para quitarlos una vez cicatrizada la herida.  La pinza para poner y para quitar agrafes.
  36. 36. Sonda acanalada  Es usada para conducir la diéresis y tejidos o separar vasos y nervios. También es usada para drenar heridas.
  37. 37. Estilete  Es un tipo de daga o cuchillo con una hoja muy larga y aguda de varios diseños, utilizada principalmente como arma punzante. Su sección estrecha, terminada en una punta muy aguda y rígida, permite que penetre muy profundamente.
  38. 38. Erina  La pinza erina es un tipo de tenáculo. se usa en el cuello uterino. Uso para sostener o manipular los tejidos.
  39. 39. Pinzade disecciónde Duval  Las pinzas de presión sirven para conseguir fijación fuerte y sostenida. Suelen tener forma de tijera, articulación central y pueden ser rectas o curvas. Se utilizan tanto para coger tejidos, gasas o esponjas a veces también para realizar hemostasia por presión.
  40. 40. Instrumental de hemostasia  El procedimiento con el que se para una hemorragia durante una intervención quirúrgica se llama hemostasia. Las hemorragias se pueden detener con varios modelos de instrumentos quirúrgicos diseñados para la compresión de los vasos sanguíneos o linfáticos.
  41. 41. Importante conocerlo yaque asísecompone la mesadeMayo  JJ
  42. 42. Hemostasia  Existen muchos tipos de pinzas hemostáticas y sus variaciones pueden ser por la forma de las ramas (rectas, curvas o en ángulo), la dirección de las estrías que pueden ser horizontales, diagonales o longitudinales y la forma de las puntas que pueden ser puntiaguda, redondeada o tener un diente. También varían la longitud de los mangos y de las ramas.
  43. 43. PinzasdeKelly  Estas ayudan a ocluir el flujo o sangre. Ayuda a ligarlo o sellarlo con el electro bisturí.  Usan para clampeo y oclusión.  Hay rectas y curvas  Clampeo: Pinzamiento oportuno del cordón umbilical.
  44. 44. Pinzasde RochesterPean  En su forma recta, sirve para sujetar vasos sanguíneos y es utilizada en la hemostasia primaria. Las pinzas hemostáticas Pean están fabricadas en acero inoxidable en alta calidad
  45. 45. Pinzasde Crile  No tiene lo que propiamente podríamos llamar dientes como en otras pinzas, sino que posee estrías, es robusta y fuerte y sus ramas son muy largas. Se utilizan por ejemplo en operaciones de cirugía de fístulas arterio- venosas y en cirugía de cuello y bocio.
  46. 46. Pinzasde Kocher  Es una pinza de forcipresión que se utiliza para pinzar arterias y cortar hemorragias.  Hay rectas y curvas
  47. 47. Pinzas Mosquito.  Se utiliza para comprimir vasos de calibre pequeño.  También se utiliza para campleo.
  48. 48. Electrobisturí  Es un un equipo electrónico (producto sanitario) capaz de transformar la energía eléctrica en calor con el fin de coagular, cortar o eliminar tejido blando
  49. 49. Instrumentalde oclusión  El instrumental de oclusión (o clamps) es el que se utilizará para detener temporalmente el paso de sangre de los vasos sanguíneos o el contenido intestinal o gástrico. Pinza Babcock
  50. 50. Instrumental de separación  El instrumental de exposición es el que usa para separar los tejidos y mejorar la visión sobre el campo operatorio. Este instrumental quirúrgico se clasifica básicamente en instrumental de exposición dinámico e instrumental de exposición autoestáticos.
  51. 51.  El instrumental de exposición dinámico (o separadores dinámicos) es el que el cirujano necesita la mano de un ayudante para poderlos utilizar.  El instrumental de exposición autoestáticos (o separadores autoestáticos) son los que una vez ejecutado el protocolo de colocación sobre el campo operatorio se quedan fijos.
  52. 52. Separadorde Farabeuf  Como su propio nombre indica, para separar los tejidos y tener un acceso fácil a la zona quirúrgica, proteger a los tejidos adyacentes a ella y conseguir una buena visibilidad.
  53. 53. Separador de Gelpi ySeparador deAdson (articulado ono)  El separador es un Instrumento para efectuar la separación de las paredes de una cavidad o labios de una herida.  Separador abdominal
  54. 54. Instrumental de síntesis  Se define como aquellas maniobras que se realiza para unir los tejidos. Dentro de esta categoría encontraremos básicamente agujas y porta agujas.
  55. 55. Agujaquirúrgica  El portaagujas es utilizado para tomar y sostener la aguja quirúrgica en su parte útil durante el proceso de síntesis de tejidos. Sobre los porta agujas variarán por longitud (cortos y largos) y su resistencia (delicados o fuertes).
  56. 56. Portaagujas  Las agujas quirúrgicas se utilizarán para unir los tejidos. Las agujas variarán en función de su forma (curvas y rectas) y si son desechables o reutilizables.  Como ejemplos de porta agujas Porta-agujas de Mayo-Hegar y Porta-agujas de Mathieu.
  57. 57. Tijerade Metserbaun  Son un instrumento quirúrgico utilizado por los médicos cirujanos para realizar cortes de tejidos finos y delicados o para aislar vasos o conductos. Las podemos encontrar tanto rectas como curvas.
  58. 58. Pinzasde diseccióncony singarra  Instrumentos quirúrgicos que permiten sujetar tejidos y materiales mediante la fuerza ejercida por la presión de las ramas.
  59. 59. Premisas fundamentales  Conteo de instrumentales, agujas, gasas, compresas, de conjunto con la enfermera circulante.  Mantener la asepsia del campo quirúrgico y mesa mayo, todo organizado y seco.  Entregar el instrumental y suturas anticipándose a las necesidades del cirujano, según técnica quirúrgica.  Mantener el instrumental organizado y limpio según el lugar que ocupe en el mayo.  Recogida del instrumental utilizado y envío para su descontaminación y esterilización.
  60. 60. Otros  Cubeta de patada  Cubeta móvil para depositar desechos durante procedimientos quirurgicos.
  61. 61. Riñonera  Es un instrumental médico con forma de riñón que se usa como recipiente para transportar muestras, recoger residuos orgánicos y como bandeja de curas, usada habitualmente en el sector clínico hospitalario.
  62. 62. Soportepara suero  Tripie
  63. 63. Negatoscopio  Es un dispositivo que permite visualizar las radiografías gracias a un sistema de iluminación por transparencia del negativo. Tiene forma cuadrara o rectangular y se suele colocar en la pared o en la mesa para tenerlo siempre a mano en caso de necesitar ver con claridad una placa radiográfica.
  64. 64. Martillo  Instrumento de percusión  Se usa para golpear tendones, músculos y nervios para comprobar la activación de un reflejo.
  65. 65. Cincel  Indicado para extirpar hueso o modificar su contorno. 
  66. 66. Diapasón  Para análisis de la agudeza auditiva. Diferentes modelos con diferentes frecuencias para valorar la audición.
