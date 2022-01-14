Why sugar makes us sick, tired, and fat

It doesn’t make sense that so many people struggle with weight problems. No one wants to be overweight.

So why don’t they just stop eating so much?

You might have just thought, “I did stop eating so much! It’s not working!”

I’m here to tell you today that eating too much isn’t the real problem.

Overeating does cause weight gain, but the issue in America today is that we don’t know what we’re eating in our food.

