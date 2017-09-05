CONFLICTO AMBIENTAL
El Parque Nacional Canaima del estado Bolívar, en Venezuela, cumple este domingo 12 de junio, 54 años de haber sido fundad...
"La mina destruye con la misma voracidad con que este Gobierno ha destruido al país y por eso es que este Gobierno la apoy...
La periodista Valentina Quintero, el 19 de abril de este año denunció ante el cabildo abierto de la oposición, su rechazo ...
El Ejecutivo Nacional legalizó la extracción del oro sin importar las consecuencias y las violaciones de leyes establecida...
  2. 2. El Parque Nacional Canaima del estado Bolívar, en Venezuela, cumple este domingo 12 de junio, 54 años de haber sido fundado y 22 años declarado Patrimonio de la Humanidad por la Unesco. Por su extensión, 30 mil km2, es considerado el sexto parque nacional más grande del mundo. Cerca de 65% está ocupado por mesetas de roca llamadas tepúes. Estos constituyen un medio biológico único, presentando también un gran interés geológico, dados sus acantilados escarpados y sus caídas de agua, que incluye el Salto Ángel, la más elevada del mundo, a 1.283 m.
  3. 3. "La mina destruye con la misma voracidad con que este Gobierno ha destruido al país y por eso es que este Gobierno la apoya. Los únicos cómplices de la minería en este país están acabando con el Parque Nacional Canaima, que acabó con el Caura, que acaba con la Gran Sabana.” Periodista Valentina Quintero
  4. 4. La periodista Valentina Quintero, el 19 de abril de este año denunció ante el cabildo abierto de la oposición, su rechazo a la idea del presidente Nicolás Maduro de explotar el Arco Minero, lo que podría acabar con el Parque Nacional Canaima y con las comunidades indígenas del Amazonas. “El único responsable es este Gobierno y los militares, porque ellos son los únicos que manejan la gasolina y sin este combustible no existe la minería. Es el Gobierno quien acaba con el turismo”, e indicó que la única salida a la crisis del país es el referéndum revocatorio. El 1° de mayo, un grupo de indígenas pemones cerró la pista de aterrizaje ubicada en la zona occidental del Parque Nacional, con el fin de rechazar y alertar sobre este tipo de actividades criminales que afectan y que destruyen el medio ambiente en el que habitan. El miércoles 3 de junio el ministro de Defensa, Vladimir Padrino López, descartó que existan prácticas de minería ilegal en el Parque Nacional Canaima en el estado Bolívar. "En el Parque Canaima en este momento no hay minería ilegal. Eso lo sacamos nosotros, lo extirpamos en el mes de diciembre pasado", expresó. "Hay que estar constantemente pendientes. El negocio se hace tan lucrativo para las mafias que trafican con el oro, el diamante y el coltán, que hay que estar en perfecta sintonía y en contacto con las autoridades para hacer frente a estos males", señaló Padrino López.
  5. 5. El Ejecutivo Nacional legalizó la extracción del oro sin importar las consecuencias y las violaciones de leyes establecidas. El proyecto de Ley para la Protección de la Mega Reserva del Sur del Orinoco que en los próximos días circulará por varias de las comisiones legislativas de la Asamblea Nacional tiene como principal propósito derogar el decreto 2.248 que establece la creación del Arco Minero del Orinoco. En ese sentido, el instrumento legal busca dejar sin efecto las concesiones mineras otorgadas por el Ejecutivo y suspender el decreto mediante el cual se crea la Compañía Anónima Militar de Industrias Mineras, Petroleras y de Gas (Camimpeg), con lo cual se busca prohibir de forma absoluta la participación de militares en actividades extractivas. Estos tres puntos son especificados en las derogatorias del proyecto de ley, que agrega que los funcionarios públicos civiles y militares -sea cual sea el rango- tendrán prohibido participar en la gestión, operación y cualquier actividad minera lucrativa o de extractivismo minero. El proyecto cobra vital importancia, debido al auge de la actividad minera, la firma de cartas de intención con trasnacionales por parte del gobierno del presidente Nicolás Maduro y la autorización de explotación de minerales como el coltán, a propósito del Arco Minero, cuyas consecuencias han sido advertidas por organizaciones ambientales y protectoras de Derechos Humanos.

