CULTURA DE INNOVACIÓN ESTRATEGIA!!!
PRINCIPALES INNOVACIONES 1. POST-IT 1980: La innovación y el desarrollo de nuestro famoso Post-it viene de la regla del 15...
1. Cultura exclusiva orientada a la libertad 2. Rechaza lo ordinario 3. Compartir ideas sin temor descubriendo oportunidad...
3M innovación, elementos de la cultura organizacional que hacen de 3M una de las empresas mas innovadoras del mundo

descripción breve de la empresa, datos relevantes, elementos de la cultura innovadora, principales innovaciones y lecciones aprendidas

3M innovación, elementos de la cultura organizacional que hacen de 3M una de las empresas mas innovadoras del mundo

  1. 1. La firma estadounidense 3M; de la abreviación Minnesota Mining and Manufacturing Company; es una compañía multinacional estadounidense dedicada a investigar, desarrollar, manufacturar y comercializar tecnologías diversificadas, ofreciendo productos y servicios en diversas áreas. LINEAS DE NEGOCIO
  2. 2. • Fundada en 1902 • Presente en mas de 70 países. • Más de 55000 productos. • Más de 89000 empleados en todo el mundo. • Ventas en el 2019: US $ 7900MM • Gastos en I+D: 1,9 MM $ (5,8% de las ventas) • Mas de 100.000 patentes. CULTURA DE INNOVACIÓN
  3. 3. CULTURA DE INNOVACIÓN ESTRATEGIA!!!
  4. 4. PRINCIPALES INNOVACIONES 1. POST-IT 1980: La innovación y el desarrollo de nuestro famoso Post-it viene de la regla del 15% (lo que significa que cada persona en 3M puede dedicar 15% de su tiempo a generar nuevas ideas); procedente de personas que tienen tiempo para pensar en algo diferente de lo que tienen que hacer todos los días. 2. MICROREPLICACIÓN 1960: Si una idea de innovación resulta prometedora, 3M desarrolla equipos de trabajo multidisciplinarios donde todos aportarán su experiencia para desarrollar y sacar al mercado la innovación propuesta. Todas estas personas integran un equipo que incuba el producto hasta que sea un éxito o fracaso. 3. PAÑOS QUIRURGICOS 1950: 3M desarrolla su cultura de innovación premiando el trabajo sobresaliente de sus empleados. De igual forma se encargan de contratar a las mejores personas y siguen la filosofía de para que ellas desarrollen su trabajo mediante sus propios métodos, con el fin de que se sientan cómodos y sean productivos. 4. TECNOLOGÍA FLUOROQUÍMICA 1950: 3M tiene bastante claro en su cultura organizacional y fomenta el mensaje de que hay que cometer miles de errores antes de acertar en el blanco, este sin duda es uno de los principales pilares para motivar el esfuerzo constante para el desarrollo de nuevas innovaciones entre todos los miembros de su organización. 5. CINTA DE ENMASCARAR 1930: La empresa fomenta la generación de todo tipo de relaciones entre sus empleados, tanto informales como formales al realizar simposios y conferencias que tienen el fin de compartir ideas entre sus empleados y generar nuevas.
  5. 5. 1. Cultura exclusiva orientada a la libertad 2. Rechaza lo ordinario 3. Compartir ideas sin temor descubriendo oportunidades 4. Transformando puntos de vista atrevidos 5. Buscando reacción en cadena de progreso e ingenio. 6. Cultura de colaboración LECCIONES APRENDIDAS
