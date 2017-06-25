Barquisimeto, 25 de junio de 2017 Ensayo BCV David toala Universidad Yacambú Maestría en Gerencia de Finanzas y Negocios M...
La oferta es la totalidad de un bien o servicio que un comerciante pone a la venta y la demanda es la totalidad de un bien...
Como lo vemos en el anterior ejemplo allí se observa como un mal uso de la ley provoca la inestabilidad de su economía. La...
El BCV del país mantiene el gasto público tiene un efecto monetario expansivo por naturaleza y es el mismo que debe recoge...
Ensayo bcv

Ensayo materia Finanza internacional

  1. 1. Barquisimeto, 25 de junio de 2017 Ensayo BCV David toala Universidad Yacambú Maestría en Gerencia de Finanzas y Negocios Materia:Finanzas Internacionales
  2. 2. La oferta es la totalidad de un bien o servicio que un comerciante pone a la venta y la demanda es la totalidad de un bien o servicio que el consumidor desea adquirir; equivalentemente, si la oferta predice cuanto producto será puesto a la venta para un determinado precio, la demanda predice qué cantidad de productos comprarán los consumidores para un precio establecido. Cada producto puesto en el mercado tiene un estudio previo en una economía normal el cual es hecho por los comerciantes el cual es amparado por un una economía que la tutela un estado con sus políticas económicas claras lo cual constituyen los elementos básicos de un modelo económico sencillo, el cual no se compaginan en la actualidad, porque se ha distorsionado un principio elemental de la Economía “La Ley de la Oferta y la Demanda”, lo que genera un desequilibrio en los precios de la mayoría de los rubros que se ofertan en el mercado venezolano. El BCV es la única institución habilitada para emitir dinero, por lo que cuando financia al gobierno puede generar exceso de liquidez. La forma más frecuente en la cual los gobiernos empujan a los bancos centrales a esa expansión monetaria es a través del déficit, cuando gasta más de lo que le ingresa. El artículo 318 de la constitución de la República Bolivariana de Venezuela establece que: El Banco Central de Venezuela es una persona jurídica de derecho público con autonomía para la formulación y el ejercicio de las políticas de su competencia. Por ejemplo, en el parque automotor, la demanda de vehículos excede la oferta razón por lo cual el precio de los vehículos tiende a aumentar. Lo ideal sería que la oferta fuese mayor que la demanda para obligar a los precios a disminuir. La ley de la oferta nos indica que las variables oferta y precio son directamente proporcionales y la Ley de la demanda señala que las variables demandan y precio son inversamente proporcionales. Es decir, que un aumento en el precio de los vehículos irrevocablemente disminuirá la demanda y acrecentará la oferta.
  3. 3. Como lo vemos en el anterior ejemplo allí se observa como un mal uso de la ley provoca la inestabilidad de su economía. La autonomía de los bancos centrales proviene, de la ley y en la estructura de su directorio. Cuando se modifica la ley y se autoriza a que el organismo preste dinero al gobierno, y se cambia la composición de su directorio para que esté constituida por funcionarios designados por el gobierno de turno, se crea una combinación de elementos que hace que el Banco Central de Venezuela desarrolle políticas que van en dirección contraria a la estabilidad monetaria. Cuando el organismo BCV actúa como un apéndice del gobierno se genera una política monetaria expansiva, es decir, el aumento de la liquidez más allá de lo que la economía puede absorber, lo que alimenta a la inflación, una política para tratar de atacar la inflación fue puesta en marcha el pasado diciembre, cuando se intentó recorrer el papel moneda que circulaba en el país esto causo un desequilibrio tal que los productos se escanciaron y el valor de los mismo fue en aumento. A esto se suma las políticas populistas del presidente Nicolás Maduro en su mensaje de fin de año aceptó que el 2016 fue difícil, pero manifestó esperanza de alcanzar mejoras para el 2017. En los primeros años de su gobierno el primer mandatario ha aplicado una serie de medidas en defensa de lo que considera una “guerra económica”, entre ellas múltiples aumentos salariales y constantes regulaciones de precios. A pesar de estas acciones el país continúa registrado una creciente inflación. Desde el 2013, la política monetaria del Banco Central en primer lugar se ha convertido mucho más expansiva en los últimos años; y segundo, además de lo que hace el Banco Central, hay otros factores que contribuyen a alimentar la inflación, como la política cambiaria y la escasez”. Una Política expansiva es un tipo de criterio de política fiscal que se caracteriza especialmente por dos rasgos principales: aumento del gasto público y reducción de la recaudación fiscal por medio de bajadas de impuestos.
  4. 4. El BCV del país mantiene el gasto público tiene un efecto monetario expansivo por naturaleza y es el mismo que debe recoger ese dinero para que no haya un exceso en circulación. Lo que agregar un problema a lista de políticas errada del banco es que no solamente no se recoge ese dinero, sino que además se le presta al gobierno, entonces se tiene un doble efecto expansivo. En esencia, el Banco Central es el encargado de velar porque en la economía no haya dinero excesivo en circulación, porque mientras más dinero hay en circulación más inflación hay”, puntualiza. La política adoptada por el Banco Central de Venezuela debería ser clara y anunciarla públicamente, es decir, procurar que la inflación no exceda una determinada cifra, explicar las medidas que se deben tomar y revelar cifras que tengan credibilidad, y a su vez debe dejar de financiar a Pdvsa y al gobierno.

