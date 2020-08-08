Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to bring value to incredible places in South Tyrol Powered by GEMS UNLOCKER
. . between a gold miner and a mountain tourist? COMMON POINT
RURAL BUSINESSES COULD HELP PEOPLE 00 However they don’t know how to promote themselves online
GEM UNLOCKER IS: RECOMMENDER SYSTEM PROMOTION for rural businesses through the knowledge of their places for hidden places...
GEM CREATORS RURAL BUSINESS CREATE Their proﬁle in order to promote their business ADD Gems in order to acquire more visib...
GEM DISCOVERS TOURISTS * SEE Recommended Gems based on interests and difﬁculty to reach them GIVE Feedback about gems and ...
Lean Startup, Software engineering Chiara Masci Demian Zendron UX | UI Designer Davide Pizzirani Full stack Developer
CREDITS: This presentation template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Flaticon, and infographics & images by Freepik and illustrations by Stories.
Gems unlocker

Gems unlocker

Gems unlocker

  THANKS! Do you have any questions? chiara@huprocess.com huprocess.com Powered by

