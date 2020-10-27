2020 seamless paams

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Simulation and Analysis for Multi-AgentSystem in Time-Constrained Environments PAAMS - 7.10.2020 Davide Calvaresi, Giusepp...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 2 MAS Introduction Motivations
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 3 MASMulti-Agent Systems RTSReal-Time Syste...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 4 MASMulti-Agent Systems RTSReal-Time Syste...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 5 MASMulti-Agent Systems RTSReal-Time Syste...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 6 MASMulti-Agent Systems RTSReal-Time Syste...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 7 MASMulti-Agent Systems RTSReal-Time Syste...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 8 Distribute Thinking Flexibility Reconﬁgur...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 9RT-MAS An agent is a cyber or cyber-physic...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 10EDF local scheduler Practical example B A...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 11EDF local scheduler Practical example B A...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 12Current MAS Framework Local Schedulers SI...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 13Current MAS Framework general-purpose OS ...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 14SEAMLESS A MAS simulator for GP and RT sc...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 15MAXIM-GPRT A MAS simulator for GP and RT ...
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 16SEAMLESS Simulator’s inputs
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 17SEAMLESS Simulator’s outputs
||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 Questions? 18 davide.calvaresi@hevs.ch SHOW...
The correctness of a system operating in time-constrained scenarios leverages on both precision and delivery time of its outcome. This paper presents SEAMLESS, a system enabling the design, simulation, and in-depth analysis of Multi-Agent Systems (MAS). In particular, SEAMLESS allows defining in detail the agents’ knowledge (set of tasks it might execute), needs (set of tasks to be negotiated), local scheduler (execution of the task-set), negotiation protocols, possible communication delays, and heuristics related to the parameters mentioned above. This tool is pivotal in the strive to study and realize real-time MAS.

Video presentation: https://youtu.be/UUah5pYq4MQ

2020 seamless paams

  1. 1. Simulation and Analysis for Multi-AgentSystem in Time-Constrained Environments PAAMS - 7.10.2020 Davide Calvaresi, Giuseppe Albanese, Jean-Paul Calbimonte, and Michael Schumacher
  2. 2. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 2 MAS Introduction Motivations
  3. 3. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 3 MASMulti-Agent Systems RTSReal-Time Systems pessimist! Prejudices hippie! Introduction The Players
  4. 4. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 4 MASMulti-Agent Systems RTSReal-Time Systems pessimist! Prejudices hippie! Misconceptions Uncertainty?  It’s going to fail …for sure, it will! NO Milliseconds  NO Party Distributed?  Network?  It’s bad… so bad you never know! A RT system is fast Introduction The Players
  5. 5. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 5 MASMulti-Agent Systems RTSReal-Time Systems pessimist! Prejudices hippie! Misconceptions Uncertainty?  It’s going to fail …for sure, it will! NO Milliseconds  NO Party Distributed?  Network?  It’s bad… so bad you never know! A RT system is fast “Community” of computerized systems capable of interacting with each-other independently, sensing and effecting their environment to satisfy self-developed or community goals Matter of facts Computing systems that must guarantee bounded and predictable response times Introduction The Players
  6. 6. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 6 MASMulti-Agent Systems RTSReal-Time Systems pessimist! Prejudices hippie! Misconceptions Uncertainty?  It’s going to fail …for sure, it will! NO Milliseconds  NO Party Distributed?  Network?  It’s bad… so bad you never know! A RT system is fast “Community” of computerized systems capable of interacting with each-other independently, sensing and effecting their environment to satisfy self-developed or community goals Matter of facts Computing systems that must guarantee bounded and predictable response times Introduction The Players
  7. 7. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 7 MASMulti-Agent Systems RTSReal-Time Systems pessimist! Prejudices hippie! Misconceptions Uncertainty?  It’s going to fail …for sure, it will! NO Milliseconds  NO Party Distributed?  Network?  It’s bad… so bad you never know! A RT system is fast “Community” of computerized systems capable of interacting with each-other independently, sensing and effecting their environment to satisfy self-developed or community goals Matter of facts Computing systems that must guarantee bounded and predictable response times Introduction The Players
  8. 8. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 8 Distribute Thinking Flexibility Reconﬁgurability Robustness Ubiquity … MAS++ Strict Dependability Timing Guarantees Embedded Systems Safety and Security Scarcity of Resources … RTS++ Introduction Tricky question eh?
  9. 9. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 9RT-MAS An agent is a cyber or cyber-physical entity characterized by updatable partial knowledge, and both reactive and proactive behaviors. Capable of sensing and effecting its environment, it interacts and negotiates services and resources with other agents in a predictable timely fashion to pursue both self-developed and community goals.
  10. 10. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 10EDF local scheduler Practical example B A C τ5 τ2 τ1 τ2 τ1 τ2 τ2 τ1 τ1 τ3 τ2 τ2 τ3 τ1 τ1 τ4 τ3τ3 τ2 τ2 τ1 τ4 τ3 τ2 τ3 τ2 τ1 τ4 τ1 τ2 τ4 τ5 1 3 τ1 τ2 τ3 8 15 s1 s2 s1 s2 3 (b) s5 2 2 1 2 4 4 5 9 2 1615 1 τ1 τ2 τ3 7 8 s1 s2 3 2 2 43 8 14 2 14 15 4 6 86 8 12 15 17 9 28 32 48 52 28 34 34 35 35 37 29 35 35 36 54 54 55 48 55 57 55 56 49 55 B C A
  11. 11. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 11EDF local scheduler Practical example B A C τ5 τ2 τ1 τ2 τ1 τ2 τ2 τ1 τ1 τ3 τ2 τ2 τ3 τ1 τ1 τ4 τ3τ3 τ2 τ2 τ1 τ4 τ3 τ2 τ3 τ2 τ1 τ4
  12. 12. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 12Current MAS Framework Local Schedulers SIMULATOR
  13. 13. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 13Current MAS Framework general-purpose OS Local Schedulers RT-MAS
  14. 14. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 14SEAMLESS A MAS simulator for GP and RT scenarios
  15. 15. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 15MAXIM-GPRT A MAS simulator for GP and RT scenarios
  16. 16. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 16SEAMLESS Simulator’s inputs
  17. 17. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 17SEAMLESS Simulator’s outputs
  18. 18. ||Davide Calvaresi |SEAMLESS: Simulator for GP and RT-MAS PAAMS - 7 Oct - 2020 Questions? 18 davide.calvaresi@hevs.ch SHOW THE SIMULATOR

