International solidarity movement for Timor-Leste

THE INTERNATIONAL SOLIDARITY MOVEMENT: PUBLIC & CLANDESTINE RHETORIC DavidWebster Bishop’s University
Mapping the Movement: International Federation for EastTimor members, 1999
Mapping the Movement: IFET + other groups
Mapping the Movement: IFET + others, by country
(1)WHAT ISWRITTEN DOWN an analysis of solidarity movement newsletters
Pamphlets Campaign for an Independent East Timor (South Australia) From Fernandes, Companion to EastTimor, https://www.uns...
Jornal Timor-Leste Sept.-Dec. 1975, Voyant tools textual analysis of CHART digitization
Timor Information Service, Australia, Nov-Dec 1975
TIS 1976
TIS 1977-78
TIS 1980-83
TAPOL Bulletin 1976
TAPOL Bulletin 1985
Timor Link 1985
1992: terms comparison Timor Link TAPOL Bulletin
Countries comparison, 1992 Timor Link TAPOL Bulletin
(2)WHAT IS NOT WRITTEN international clandestine activism
Clandestine method Public demonstrations at key events (eg Pope’s visit 1989, US ambassador visit to Dili, visit by UN spe...
Solidarity movement clandestine naming Alias Ruby Blade promotional poster Constancio Pinto & Matthew Jardine, EastTimor’s...
Briefing note by Helen Hill, 1976 from files of the Democratic Republic of EastTimor Information Office (DRIO), New York, ...
At the UN Decolonization committee, [1994?] José Luis Guterres, Dan Heap MP (Canada), Charles Scheiner (ETAN/US)
Solidarity groups meeting, Geneva, [1989?] L to R: LuisaTeotonio Pereira (Commission for the Rights of the Maubere People,...
PERFORMANCE AS TEXT “reading” a visual demonstration
United Nations Commission on Human Rights as networking site Image from AMRT, Dili
Abé Barreto Soares in Canada In concert, [1990s] Oakville Beaver coverage of talk at high school
ETAN street theatre,Toronto, [1990s] ETAN blockade, Pratt &Whitney factory,Toronto [1990s]
Protests as visual demonstrations Dili, 1991 Ottawa, 1995
EastTimor Alert Network protest, 7 December 1975 At the Indonesian embassy
At the Indonesian embassy
On the streets of Ottawa
Canadian Human Rights memorial, Elgin Street, Ottawa
Arriving at Parliament Hill
Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit,Vancouver, 1997
SOWHAT? Preserving historical memory as method and activism
Research implications ■ Preserving historical memory as activism – to serve the goal of building a better future ■ Lesson ...
The big challenge ■ When no one talks about history, false narratives persist ■ Documents and histories disrupt & correct ...
Thank you / merci / obrigado ■ Still gathering & sharing sources ■ Still seeking research collaborators ■ Contact e-mail d...
International solidarity movement for Timor-Leste

  1. 1. THE INTERNATIONAL SOLIDARITY MOVEMENT: PUBLIC & CLANDESTINE RHETORIC DavidWebster Bishop’s University
  2. 2. Mapping the Movement: International Federation for EastTimor members, 1999
  3. 3. Mapping the Movement: IFET + other groups
  4. 4. Mapping the Movement: IFET + others, by country
  5. 5. (1)WHAT ISWRITTEN DOWN an analysis of solidarity movement newsletters
  6. 6. Pamphlets Campaign for an Independent East Timor (South Australia) From Fernandes, Companion to EastTimor, https://www.unsw.adfa.edu.au/scho ol-of-humanities-and-social- sciences/timor-companion/ciet-1 Friends of EastTimor –Western Australia (FOET-WA) From FOET-WA papers, Perth Access courtesy JohnWaddingham
  7. 7. Jornal Timor-Leste Sept.-Dec. 1975, Voyant tools textual analysis of CHART digitization
  8. 8. Timor Information Service, Australia, Nov-Dec 1975
  9. 9. TIS 1976
  10. 10. TIS 1977-78
  11. 11. TIS 1980-83
  12. 12. TAPOL Bulletin 1976
  13. 13. TAPOL Bulletin 1985
  14. 14. Timor Link 1985
  15. 15. 1992: terms comparison Timor Link TAPOL Bulletin
  16. 16. Countries comparison, 1992 Timor Link TAPOL Bulletin
  17. 17. (2)WHAT IS NOT WRITTEN international clandestine activism
  18. 18. Clandestine method Public demonstrations at key events (eg Pope’s visit 1989, US ambassador visit to Dili, visit by UN special rapporteur for torture) Secret organizing in safe spaces with trusted colleagues – in bothTL and Indonesia “information was centralized in the hands of a few people” (Bexley) “leave no trace behind” (Siapno)
  19. 19. Solidarity movement clandestine naming Alias Ruby Blade promotional poster Constancio Pinto & Matthew Jardine, EastTimor’s Unfinished Struggle (1997) Aloys Smith, «Timor Oriental devant la conscience de l’humanité, » Le Devoir, 28 nov. 1991. [Timor-Leste confronts the human conscience]. First hard-hitting piece in French-Canadian media, written by a prominent Quebec academic under a pseudonym.
  20. 20. Briefing note by Helen Hill, 1976 from files of the Democratic Republic of EastTimor Information Office (DRIO), New York, transferred to Jacqui Chagnon (Clergy & Laity Concerned), then transferred to Arnold Kohen. Kohen papers, Timor international Solidarity Archive (TiSA), chronological files, 1976 documents, https://hbbarchive.ca/various- documents-12
  21. 21. At the UN Decolonization committee, [1994?] José Luis Guterres, Dan Heap MP (Canada), Charles Scheiner (ETAN/US)
  22. 22. Solidarity groups meeting, Geneva, [1989?] L to R: LuisaTeotonio Pereira (Commission for the Rights of the Maubere People, Portugal); Jean Inglis (Free EastTimor! Campaign, Japan), Sister Monica Nakamura (Free EastTimor! Campaign, Japan) and Judy Gilson (Australia). ETAN/Canada collection,TiSA.
  23. 23. PERFORMANCE AS TEXT “reading” a visual demonstration
  24. 24. United Nations Commission on Human Rights as networking site Image from AMRT, Dili
  25. 25. Abé Barreto Soares in Canada In concert, [1990s] Oakville Beaver coverage of talk at high school
  26. 26. ETAN street theatre,Toronto, [1990s] ETAN blockade, Pratt &Whitney factory,Toronto [1990s]
  27. 27. Protests as visual demonstrations Dili, 1991 Ottawa, 1995
  28. 28. EastTimor Alert Network protest, 7 December 1975 At the Indonesian embassy
  29. 29. At the Indonesian embassy
  30. 30. On the streets of Ottawa
  31. 31. Canadian Human Rights memorial, Elgin Street, Ottawa
  32. 32. Arriving at Parliament Hill
  33. 33. Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit,Vancouver, 1997
  34. 34. SOWHAT? Preserving historical memory as method and activism
  35. 35. Research implications ■ Preserving historical memory as activism – to serve the goal of building a better future ■ Lesson fromTimor-Leste struggle: to persist is to win ■ Challenge: documents lost or dispersed to scattered archives ■ To document that success: – Digitize – Describe – Disseminate ■ Challenge: researchers extracting knowledge but not sharing it – research as extraction. “What have you done with our stories?” ■ Need to conduct collaborative research & share results in open-access formats
  36. 36. The big challenge ■ When no one talks about history, false narratives persist ■ Documents and histories disrupt & correct false narratives; preserving & sharing historical memory breaks silences ■ History ofTimor-Leste points to one possible future for oppressed peoples: a story worth sharing ■ Preservation of historical memory is not about the past alone: it is activism.We need more of it.
  37. 37. Thank you / merci / obrigado ■ Still gathering & sharing sources ■ Still seeking research collaborators ■ Contact e-mail dwebster@ubishops.ca | facebook dswebster ■ Timor International Solidarity Archive temporary url: hbbarchive.ca

