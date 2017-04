http://flashreviewz.com/gifbuddy-review/

GIFbuddy is basically a software that Automate the Hottest GIFs based off “key-words” from the Largest GIF Database in the world… GIPHY via a Cloud-Based SaaS system.

The app can be used for Facebook Profiles, FanPages, Groups plus every Fan Page you ever liked. It is also good for Twitter Accounts and WordPress Blogs.