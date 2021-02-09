Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sensible Tech Regulation? How Dynamic Competition Principles Can Be a Guide Presentation for British Institute Internation...
SENSIBLE REGULATION Requires a deep understanding of the: 1. Conduct and structures that are problematic 2. Regulatory too...
THE BIG TECH ISSUES 1. Allegations of the misuse of market power 2. Allegations of impairment of privacy 3. Allegations of...
WITH RESPECT TO COMPETITION POLICY: • We must understand the economics of todays Big Tech… it’s quite different from yeste...
REGULATION SHOULD ADVANCE DYNAMIC COMPETITION “competition from the new commodity, the new technology, the new source of s...
REGULATION SHOULD AVOID THE “NIRVANA FALLACY” (H. DEMSETZ, UCLA) AND ADAPT A COMPARATIVE INSTITUTIONAL APPROACH (H. DEMSET...
COMPETITION POLICY HAS NOT YET PROVIDED THE RIGHT LENS FOR UNDERSTANDING BIG TECH BECAUSE THE ANALYTIC TOOLS AT HAND ARE S...
MANY POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS CURRENTLY BEING ADVANCED FAIL TO UNDERSTAND COMPETITION IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY Key Features of...
DESIGNING SENSIBLE REGULATION REQUITES FIT-FOR-PURPOSE ANALYTIC FRAMEWORKS Neo Brandeisians don’t have an analytic framewo...
APPLYING NOBEL ECONOMIST GEORGE AKERLOF’S TRADE-OFF MODEL: Source: Akerlof, “Sins of Omission in the Practice of Hardness,...
THE ABSENCE OF A FULLY OPERATIONAL DYNAMIC COMPETITION FRAMEWORK INVITES FILLING THE VOID WITH SHIBBOLETHS FROM THE PAST ...
FIASCOS CAUSED BY ABSENCE OF DYNAMIC COMPETITION FRAMEWORK? 1. Facebook acquisition of Instagram (type II error?) 2. FTC c...
RECOGNIZE THAT NEW ENTRY IS POSSIBLE • New entrants can successfully target particular market segments with differentiated...
PLATFORMS THAT DO NOT INNOVATE WILL BE OVERTAKEN BY OTHERS OFFERING SOMETHING BETTER • Excite and Lycos lost the search en...
WHATEVER POLICY CHANGES ARE MADE, IT IS IMPORTANT TO ADHERE TO ELEMENTS OF POLICY THAT PROMOTE INNOVATION AND DYNAMIC COMP...
THE EC PROPOSED MARKET INTERVENTIONS SEEK TO ENHANCE COMPETITION AMONG PLATFORMS BY MAKING DATA AVAILABLE TO POTENTIAL RIV...
SEAMLESS INTEGRATION SHOULD NOT BE ATTACKED; IT IS AN ENABLER OF DYNAMIC COMPETITION • Ease of use is important (to consum...
REGULATORY PROHIBITORS SHOULD BE AVOIDED; REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTIONS ARE A BETTER WAY TO REGULATE, AND THEN ONLY IF REGULATIO...
BIG TECH NEEDS TO BEHAVE TO: • Recontracting should be frowned upon  Platforms that make guarantees (to developers) of ac...
ITISIMPERATIVE FOR REGULATORS TO HARMONIZE INDUSTRIAL POLICY, TECHNOLOGY POLICY,AND COMPETITION POLICY • Competitiveness (...
SOME BUILDING BLOCKS FOR A THIRD WAY FORWARD 1. Moligopoly captures broad spectrum competition amongst and between Big Tec...
THERE IS A NEED TO BRING ALL HANDS ON DECK TO MAKE THE DYNAMIC COMPETITION FRAMEWORK MORE OPERATIONAL We must employ the e...
Sensible Tech Regulation? How Dynamic Competition Principles can be a Guide

Presentation for British Institute International and Comparative Law. Competition Law Forum - November 2020

Sensible Tech Regulation? How Dynamic Competition Principles can be a Guide

  1. 1. Sensible Tech Regulation? How Dynamic Competition Principles Can Be a Guide Presentation for British Institute International and Comparative Law Competition Law Forum November 26, 2020 David J. Teece Institute for Business Innovation UC Berkeley, CA Berkeley Research Group Institute
  2. 2. SENSIBLE REGULATION Requires a deep understanding of the: 1. Conduct and structures that are problematic 2. Regulatory tools that are available 3. The limits of those tools 2
  3. 3. THE BIG TECH ISSUES 1. Allegations of the misuse of market power 2. Allegations of impairment of privacy 3. Allegations of content/media control (free speech) 4. Other My presentation will focus on competition policy issues only, i.e., point 1. 3
  4. 4. WITH RESPECT TO COMPETITION POLICY: • We must understand the economics of todays Big Tech… it’s quite different from yesterday’s (pre 2000) “Big Tech” (e.g. IBM, Intel, Microsoft, Texas Instruments). • Competition policy must favor dynamic competition, not static competition, if it is to do more harm than good. • There is an opportunity and the necessity to integrate competition policy, technology policy, and industrial policy. Sensible regulation requires harmonious regulation which also takes global realities (e.g., rise of China) into account. 4
  5. 5. REGULATION SHOULD ADVANCE DYNAMIC COMPETITION “competition from the new commodity, the new technology, the new source of supply, the new type of organization— competition which commands a decisive cost or quality advantage and which strikes not at the margins of the profits and the output of existing firms, but at their foundations and their very lives.” Joseph Schumpeter 1942 Implications 1. Static competition is “weak tea” compared to dynamic competition… innovation is the turbocharger if not the engine of competition. 2. Innovation drives competition (perhaps more powerfully than competition drives innovation). 3. The two way causation is absent from competition policy frameworks in the EU and the US… and will likely lead to policy error unless corrected 5
  6. 6. REGULATION SHOULD AVOID THE “NIRVANA FALLACY” (H. DEMSETZ, UCLA) AND ADAPT A COMPARATIVE INSTITUTIONAL APPROACH (H. DEMSETZ, O.E. WILLIAMSON) • Positing perfection on the part of institutions to solve problems is unrealistic (H. Demsetz, UCLA) • The status quo may not be ideal; but can it be bettered? • Berkeley’s Nobel Laureate Oliver Williamson joined Harold Demsetz in arguing for a comparative institutional approach… ask whether the proposed new rules work better than the status quo, not whether the status quo is perfect. • The relevant choice is not between an ideal (theoretical) norm and existing imperfect institutional arrangements. • Classical economist Adam Smith (1776) advised us to be aware of unintended consequences. 6
  7. 7. COMPETITION POLICY HAS NOT YET PROVIDED THE RIGHT LENS FOR UNDERSTANDING BIG TECH BECAUSE THE ANALYTIC TOOLS AT HAND ARE STATIC, AND THUS ILL ADAPTED “Innovation over the longer run will deliver very large consumer welfare gains” yet competition authorities “routinely struggle to account for dynamic effects” Christine Wilson FTC Commissioner Sept 11, 2019 “Antitrust has historically focused on static (rather) than dynamic analysis… for a number of reasons. First the antitrust community… both lawyer and economists… have far greater familiarity and comfort with static analysis rather than dynamic analysis. Third there’s a perception… that dynamic analysis is less well developed…” Thomas Rosch FTC Commissioner 2010 7
  8. 8. MANY POLICY RECOMMENDATIONS CURRENTLY BEING ADVANCED FAIL TO UNDERSTAND COMPETITION IN THE DIGITAL ECONOMY Key Features of Big Tech Competition: • Mainstream policy analysts see competition driving innovation; yet innovation is the primary driver of competition • Neo Brandeisians agree that innovation matters, but attribute innovation to new entrants, not Big Tech firms themselves • Neither recognize the broad spectrum nature of Big Tech competition – Moligopoly (N. Petit) • Neither recognizes that “management matters,” and that firm level dynamic capabilities are a driver of both innovation and competition • Few analysts recognize that big data is different, and data orchestration is a key managerial asset. 8
  9. 9. DESIGNING SENSIBLE REGULATION REQUITES FIT-FOR-PURPOSE ANALYTIC FRAMEWORKS Neo Brandeisians don’t have an analytic framework, and don’t seem to care about innovation… unless it comes from small firms and new entrants. Mainstream competition policy economists have at best an extremely shallow claim to be masters of innovation economics (writ large). While platforms are coming to be understood, the economics of Big Data is not well understood. Mainstream economists have frameworks; impaired by: • Chicago and post-Chicago static equilibrium approaches • what Nobel Laureate George Akerlof calls the “hardness police” who have too much sway. Silly but elegant static models, both diagrammatic and mathematical, deflect attention from innovation and are not only tolerated but admired 9
  10. 10. APPLYING NOBEL ECONOMIST GEORGE AKERLOF’S TRADE-OFF MODEL: Source: Akerlof, “Sins of Omission in the Practice of Hardness,” Journal of Economic Literature, 2020. Here hardness means formal models, not difficulty. 10
  11. 11. THE ABSENCE OF A FULLY OPERATIONAL DYNAMIC COMPETITION FRAMEWORK INVITES FILLING THE VOID WITH SHIBBOLETHS FROM THE PAST  Some (e.g., Kahn) view tech trusts like industrial age railroads and oil “trusts”  Reckless focus on divesture… without an understanding of how big data matters for competition policy as well as competitiveness  It’s not just about n-sided platforms… they are just one of many features of the tech sector  Data curating and orchestration are critical to competitive advantage but rarely draw consideration from those that purport to understand competitive outcomes 11
  12. 12. FIASCOS CAUSED BY ABSENCE OF DYNAMIC COMPETITION FRAMEWORK? 1. Facebook acquisition of Instagram (type II error?) 2. FTC case against Qualcomm (overturned by 9th Circuit) (type I error?) 3. Alstrom – Siemens merger (type I error?) 12
  13. 13. RECOGNIZE THAT NEW ENTRY IS POSSIBLE • New entrants can successfully target particular market segments with differentiated offerings, thereby disrupting/ challenging bigger players • Size alone affords little protection: • Workstation disrupted mainframes • PC’s disrupted workstations • Tablets disrupted laptops • Successful new entrants in tech today are generally not “me too” imitators/emulators but firms that innovate in order to meet previously underserved customer needs • Innovation is almost always the weapon new entrants need and use • Absence of new entry often reflects on absence of innovation • “Indirect entry” is very powerful 13
  14. 14. PLATFORMS THAT DO NOT INNOVATE WILL BE OVERTAKEN BY OTHERS OFFERING SOMETHING BETTER • Excite and Lycos lost the search engine game to Yahoo. Then Yahoo lost out to Google. • Incumbency only gives you a seat at the table for the next round of innovation. • Absent strong dynamic capabilities, incumbents and new entrants alike will fail. 14
  15. 15. WHATEVER POLICY CHANGES ARE MADE, IT IS IMPORTANT TO ADHERE TO ELEMENTS OF POLICY THAT PROMOTE INNOVATION AND DYNAMIC COMPETITION • Respect property rights • Protect business confidential data • Favor business conduct that keeps “me too” imitators at bay • Incumbents ought not be required to provide a helping hand to competitors… absent exceptional circumstances • Price services at a full cost if duties are mandated • Understand the nature of systemic competition from China 15
  16. 16. THE EC PROPOSED MARKET INTERVENTIONS SEEK TO ENHANCE COMPETITION AMONG PLATFORMS BY MAKING DATA AVAILABLE TO POTENTIAL RIVALS • There seems to be no considerations given to the impact on dynamic competition e.g., how will this impact the incentive to generate and store information in the first place? • There seems to be no analysis of competitive effects… and simply an assumption of improvement 16
  17. 17. SEAMLESS INTEGRATION SHOULD NOT BE ATTACKED; IT IS AN ENABLER OF DYNAMIC COMPETITION • Ease of use is important (to consumers) in digital markets • Because something is difficult to replicate it doesn’t follow that it should be regulated 17
  18. 18. REGULATORY PROHIBITORS SHOULD BE AVOIDED; REBUTTABLE PRESUMPTIONS ARE A BETTER WAY TO REGULATE, AND THEN ONLY IF REGULATION IS A POLITICAL NECESSITY • Particularly true since the issues are under researched • Because the ignorance quotient in policy making is high…as it often is when markets are changing rapidly… the probability of policy error is high. • Many proposals are sophomoric 18
  19. 19. BIG TECH NEEDS TO BEHAVE TO: • Recontracting should be frowned upon  Platforms that make guarantees (to developers) of access should honor these commitments • Big Tech M&A activity should be scrutinized from a dynamic competition perspective • Burden shifting… at least until aging competence improves… is a possible way through. 19
  20. 20. ITISIMPERATIVE FOR REGULATORS TO HARMONIZE INDUSTRIAL POLICY, TECHNOLOGY POLICY,AND COMPETITION POLICY • Competitiveness (an industrial policy construct): Competitiveness for a nation is defined as the degree to which it can, under free and fair market conditions, produce goods and services and meet the test of international markets while simultaneously maintaining and expanding the real income of its citizens…close to a total welfare standard • Competitive Markets (a competition policy construct): Those where the competition process is functioning well and (long term) consumer welfare is maximized. • EU and US industrial and competition policy must be in harmony: To deal with systemic competition from Chinese business entities. Industrial policy and competition policy are unified in China DYNAMIC COMPETITION CAN BE THE COMMON THREAD TO HARMONIZE COMPETITION POLICY, INDUSTRIAL POLICY, AND TECHNOLOGY POLICY. 20
  21. 21. SOME BUILDING BLOCKS FOR A THIRD WAY FORWARD 1. Moligopoly captures broad spectrum competition amongst and between Big Tech players. 2. Broaden the (consumer) welfare standard and insist on long- term welfare to embrace innovation 3. Competitive outcomes can be shaped by firm-level dynamic capabilities (requiring entrepreneurial management) as much as by market position. The latter is often meaningless (only the paranoid and the dynamically capable survive) 4. Antitrust should allow innovators to capture Schumpeterian and Ricardian rents but be skeptical of practices that generate naked monopoly rents 5. Need to develop a meaningful and operational theory of potential competition based on capabilities… which will give merger enforcement agencies a better chance of blocking anticompetitive transactions and approving good ones 6. The theory of complements needs to be developed further ABSENT AN UNDERSTANDING OF ORGANIZATION CAPABILITIES AND HOW THEY EVOLVE, MISTAKES (BOTH TYPE I & II) WILL CONTINUE TO BE MADE 21
  22. 22. THERE IS A NEED TO BRING ALL HANDS ON DECK TO MAKE THE DYNAMIC COMPETITION FRAMEWORK MORE OPERATIONAL We must employ the extensive research in technology strategy and policy and in strategic management to operationalize new regulatory frameworks 22

