Electrik.AI's Facebook Ads Data Export is the best solution that exports all your Facebook Ads data into the data warehouse. For more information visit https://bit.ly/2CSsMQi.

What is Electrik.AI Facebook Ads Data Export ?

  1. 1. EXPORT YOUR FACEBOOK ADS DATA WITH
  2. 2. What is Electrik.AI’s Facebook Ads Data Export? Export Facebook Ads Data to any Database effortlessly with Electrik.AI’s Facebook Ads Data Export in minutes. Benefits: • No need to install any software. • It is simple to setup. • Offers a list of available reports and their dimensions and metrics from Facebook Ads.
  3. 3. Why to use Electrik.AI’s Facebook Ads Data Export? You can pull the data from your various Facebook Ads accounts into one to analyze in central report. Facebook Advertising Insights shows the statistic of your campaign and provide you a report of advertising spend, ad and keyword performance. You can get all the Facebook Ads metrics and dimensions to access your Facebook Ads Data. You can also aggregate the Facebook Ads data with other advertising platforms.
  4. 4. How do you Export Facebook Ads Data? Export Facebook Ads Data in three simple steps using Electrik.AI 1. Connect your Facebook Ads account. 2. Choose your desired destination. 3. Create a data flow to Export Facebook Ads to your desired destination.
  5. 5. Export Facebook Ads Data into a data warehouse using Electrik.AI TRY FOR FREE
  6. 6. How to setup Facebook Ads Data Export in Electrik.AI ?

