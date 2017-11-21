LHCSD Reconfiguration parent presentation

La Habra City School District Reconfiguration Task Force Update Parent Presentation
• Reconfiguring,Redesigning,and Revitalizing education to meet the needs of all students in a challenging future. • Increa...
To gather data from all stakeholders in the community, thoughtfully analyze the results, and help to provide a positive, s...
First Meeting May 9, 2017: • Discussed Task Force member expectations, defined norms. • Task Force mission statement creat...
Meeting Held on May 24: • Tony Ferruzzo of DecisionInsite presented on boundaries, capacities, enrollment, area projection...
• Continued collaboration with Tony Ferruzzo of DecisionInsite. • Focus Groups held of LHCSD Stakeholders that included Pa...
1. What is your opinion of LHCSD transforming their current configuration to a TK-6 model? 2.What types of programs would ...
• Great for our students. • Strong academic focus. • Parents traveling less among schools. • Great for teacher collaborati...
• Bullying from older students to young ones. • Facility needs and changes addressed such as restrooms, playgrounds, desk ...
Title 1 & E.L.L. Survey from K12 Insight • 78% (Strongly Agree/Agree) • Only 9% (Disagree) Parents in Favor of Reconfigura...
Question: Do you believe a TK-6 grade reconfiguration is necessary? Responses: • Yes 83%:(150 Teachers) • No 17% : (31 Tea...
Answers: • STEAM/STEM • Dual Immersion/Language • Technology • Visual & Performing Arts • Gifted & Talented Education (GAT...
1. Objectives 2. School Boundaries 3. Enrollment Projection 4. Reconfiguration Plan Tony Ferruzzo from DecisionInsite Pres...
Design a Boundary realignment that will:  Accommodate new TK-6 grade level configuration;  Accommodate Magnet or Magnet+...
Updated Scenario: Elementary Boundaries
Scenario: Showing K-6 Students
Middle School Boundaries
Dual Immersion Projections Ladera Palma DI Spanish School with No Boundary - Projected Dual Immersion Enrollment from Dist...
LHCSD School Configuration Plan School Name Boundary Magnet Matriculation Plan TK-6 Arbolita and El Cerrito TK-6 Shared Vi...
Reconfiguration Taskforce - Special Education Programs El Cerrito *Coding to the Future  Special Education Classroom (Soc...
• Ensure all stakeholders are clearly informed of on-going process • Ensure timelines are established and met • Ensure pol...
• Ensure a Fair and Equitable transition which includes strong staff supports for those team members affected • Identify f...
Task Force Timelines & Discussions September 27 • Task Force breaks into committees • Staff Transfers • Parent app/transfe...
#1Team1Vision!
