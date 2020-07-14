Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
I N S T I T U T O U N I V E R S I T A R I O P O L I T É C N I C O “ S A N T I A G O M A R I Ñ O ” E X T E N S I Ó N - M A ...
BOMBAS CENTRIFUGAS ¿QUÉ SON LAS BOMBAS, PARA QUE SIRVEN Y COMO FUNCIONA UNA BOMBA CENTRIFUGAS? CLASIFICACIÓN Y TIPOS DE BO...
Bombas centrifugas
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bombas centrifugas

21 views

Published on

mapa mental sobre las bombas centrifugas

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bombas centrifugas

  1. 1. I N S T I T U T O U N I V E R S I T A R I O P O L I T É C N I C O “ S A N T I A G O M A R I Ñ O ” E X T E N S I Ó N - M A R A C AY N O M B R E : H É C T O R S I L VA C I : 2 5 . 0 7 3 . 3 2 0
  2. 2. BOMBAS CENTRIFUGAS ¿QUÉ SON LAS BOMBAS, PARA QUE SIRVEN Y COMO FUNCIONA UNA BOMBA CENTRIFUGAS? CLASIFICACIÓN Y TIPOS DE BOMBAS IMPULSORES COMÚNMENTE EMPLEADOS PARA LA IMPULSIÓN DE AGUAS RESIDUALES LA DISPOSICIÓN PUEDE SER HORIZONTAL O VERTICAL Según el flujo Elementos de las bombas EL CIERRE MECÁNICO BOMBAS PARA IMPULSIÓN DE AGUAS RESIDUALES BOMBAS PARABOMBAS DE FLUJO AXIAL Bombas de tornillo Bombas sumergibles Bombas dilaceradoras Tipos de impulsores: * Mono canal. *Cerrado de dos o tres canales * Vortex * Dilacerador: *Tornillo *Centrifugo

×