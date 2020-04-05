Successfully reported this slideshow.
PENGELUARAN PEMERINTAH PENDAPATAN PEMERINTAH, PENGELUARAN PEMERINTAH, MODEL MENYUSUN APBN/APBD" David Sheva Julianto ( G04219019 ) Ilham Maulana ( G04216031 )
PENDAPATAN N E G A R A Pemasukan Negara yang digunakan sebagai sumber pendanaankegiatan dan kebutuhan negara dalam rangka ...
PENDAPATAN PAJAK PAJAK LANGSUNG Jenis pungutan yang secara langsung dikumpulkan dari pihak yang wajib membayar pajak. PAJA...
PENDAPATAN NON PAJAK Jelas dan Pasti pendapatan selain dari pajak. 1. Pengelolaan dana pemerintah (jasa giro, sisa anggara...
PENDAPATAN ASLI DAERAH Pendapatan daerah yang bersumber dari hasil pajak daerah, retribusi daerah, pengelolaan kekayaan da...
SUMBER PAD Pungutan daerah sebaga pembayaran atas jasa atau pemberian izin tertentu yang diberikan oleh pemerintah daerah....
Pajak ( Dharibah ) adalah harta yang dipungut dari rakyat untuk keprluan Negara. Pendapatan Negara Dalam Islam
PENGELUAR AN NEGARA Pengeluaran yang menyangkut dan membiayai program-program dimana pengeluaran itu ditujukan untuk penca...
MACAM-MACAM PENGELUARAN NEGARA Menurut Organisasi Menurut Sifat
MENURUT ORGANISASI Dalam APBN, pengeluaran pemerintah dibagi menjadi 2 yang meliputi pengeluaran untuk belanja dan pembiay...
MENURUT SIFATNYA Pengeluaran yang ditujukan untuk menambah kekuatan dan ketahan ekonomi dimasa yang akan datang. Pengeluar...
Pengaruh Pengeluaran Terhadap Perekonomian Sektor Distribusi Sektor Produksi Sektor Konsumsi Masyarakat Sektor Keseimbanga...
DAERAH PENGELUARAN Untuk mengembangkan daerahnya, pemerintah daerah diberi wewenang untuk mengelola atau mengatur keuangan...
EFEK EKONOMI DARI PENGELUARAN PEMERINTAH Pembelian Barang dan jasa Dengan membeli barang dan jasa dari perusahaan swasta d...
THANK YOU
Ppt kelompok 3

  1. 1. PENGELUARAN PEMERINTAH PENDAPATAN PEMERINTAH, PENGELUARAN PEMERINTAH, MODEL MENYUSUN APBN/APBD” David Sheva Julianto ( G04219019 ) Ilham Maulana ( G04216031 )
  2. 2. PENDAPATAN N E G A R A Pemasukan Negara yang digunakan sebagai sumber pendanaankegiatan dan kebutuhan negara dalam rangka p e m b a n g u n a n n e g a r a .
  3. 3. PENDAPATAN PAJAK PAJAK LANGSUNG Jenis pungutan yang secara langsung dikumpulkan dari pihak yang wajib membayar pajak. PAJAK TIDAK LANGSUNG Jenis pungutan yang bebannya dapat di pindahkan kepada pihak lain.
  4. 4. PENDAPATAN NON PAJAK Jelas dan Pasti pendapatan selain dari pajak. 1. Pengelolaan dana pemerintah (jasa giro, sisa anggaran) 2. Pemanfaatan SDA negara 3. Pengelolaan kekayaan negara yang dipisahkan 4. Kegiatan pelayanan yang dilakukan pemerintah. 5. Lelang barang rampasan negara. 6. Penerimaan hibah yang merupakan hak pemerintah. 7. Penerimaan lainnya yang diatur dalaam UU tersendiri.
  5. 5. PENDAPATAN ASLI DAERAH Pendapatan daerah yang bersumber dari hasil pajak daerah, retribusi daerah, pengelolaan kekayaan daerah yang dipisahkan, dan pendapatan asli lain yang sah
  6. 6. SUMBER PAD Pungutan daerah sebaga pembayaran atas jasa atau pemberian izin tertentu yang diberikan oleh pemerintah daerah. Retribusi daerah 1. Pelayanan kesehatan 2. Pelayanan kebersihan 3. Pelayanan Pemakaman dan Pengabuan mayat 4. Pelayanan parkir 5. dll Retribusi Jasa Umum 1. Pajak kendaraan bermotor dan atas air 2. Bea balik nama Kendaraan 3. Pajak bahan bakar 4. Pajak pengambilan air bawah tanah Pajak Provinsi Kontribusi wajib daerah yang terutang oleh individu atau instansi yang bersifat memaksa menurut UU. Pajak daerah 1. Pajak Hotel 2. Pajak Resto 3. Pajak Hiburan 4. Pajak Reklame 5. Dll. Pajak Kab/Kota 1. Pasar Grosir / pertokoan 2. Tempat pelelangan 3. Terminal 4. Dll. Retribusi Jasa Usaha
  7. 7. Pajak ( Dharibah ) adalah harta yang dipungut dari rakyat untuk keprluan Negara. Pendapatan Negara Dalam Islam
  8. 8. PENGELUAR AN NEGARA Pengeluaran yang menyangkut dan membiayai program-program dimana pengeluaran itu ditujukan untuk pencapaian kesejahteraan masyarakat.
  9. 9. MACAM-MACAM PENGELUARAN NEGARA Menurut Organisasi Menurut Sifat
  10. 10. MENURUT ORGANISASI Dalam APBN, pengeluaran pemerintah dibagi menjadi 2 yang meliputi pengeluaran untuk belanja dan pembiayaan Pemerintah Pusat Jika pada pemerintah pusat ada APBN, maka di pemerintahan Provinsi ada APBD yang merupakan hasil dari dana alokasi APBN atau dari pungutan pajak masyarakat. Pemerintah Provinsi APBD dari Provinsi akan dialokasikan ke pemerintah kabupaten/kota dan bagi hasil pendapatan ke Desa/Kelurahan. Pemerintah Kabupaten/Kota
  11. 11. MENURUT SIFATNYA Pengeluaran yang ditujukan untuk menambah kekuatan dan ketahan ekonomi dimasa yang akan datang. Pengeluaran investasi Untuk menciptakan lapangan pekerjaan serta memicu peningkatan kegiatan perekonomian masyarakat. Pengeluaran CILAKA Pengeluaran yang tidak secara langsung berdampak pada negara. Pengeluaran Penghematan Masa Depan Pengeluaran yang mempunyai pengaruh langsung terhadap kesejaheraan masyarakat. Pengeluaran kesejahteraan Rakyat Pengeluaran yang tidak memberikan manfaat saat itu kepada masyarakat, tetapi negara membutuhkan. Pengeluaran yang tidak produktif
  12. 12. Pengaruh Pengeluaran Terhadap Perekonomian Sektor Distribusi Sektor Produksi Sektor Konsumsi Masyarakat Sektor Keseimbangan Perekonomian
  13. 13. DAERAH PENGELUARAN Untuk mengembangkan daerahnya, pemerintah daerah diberi wewenang untuk mengelola atau mengatur keuangan daerahnya masing- masing. Susunan pengeluaran daerah ini disusun dengan mengaitkan penerimaan daerah tersebut dalam sebuah susunan sistematis yang dinamakan Anggaran Pendapatan Belanja Daerah (APBD).
  14. 14. EFEK EKONOMI DARI PENGELUARAN PEMERINTAH Pembelian Barang dan jasa Dengan membeli barang dan jasa dari perusahaan swasta dan mempekerjakan para pekerja, pemerintah menyediakan berbagai macam layanan ( biasanya tanpa biaya eksplisit) ke seluruh msayarakat. Pembayaran Transfer Pengeluaran pemerintah seperti hibah bantuan pengangguran, dll, biasanya meningkatkan pendapatan dari penerima tapi tidak membawa layanan atau produk yang berharga kepaa pemerintah sebagai imbalan. Transfer unilateran ini diesensikan negatif dalam pajak, dan pengaruhnya juga. Pembelian Tanah dan Aset yang Berjalan
  15. 15. THANK YOU KALAU TANYA ITU BOLEH, TAPI CARI SENDIRI DULU.. KALAU GAK KETEMU BARU TANYA 
