Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Las TIC en la vida cotidiana Las TIC tecnologías de la Información y Comunicación han cambiado nuestra vida En el Índice d...
Las TIC están en gran parte de nuestro entorno En casa En la escuela En el trabajo
TIC en casa  En relación al uso de las TIC en casa hay que destacar que en alumnos de educación Infantil y Primaria se mu...
TIC en la educación Ventajas que tanto para el alumno/a como para el profesor tiene la aplicación de las TIC en las aulas:...
Las TIC en el trabajo Las TIC funcionaron al comienzo como herramientas que favorecían el desarrollo de determinadas accio...
Referencias  Panorama del acceso y uso de las TIC en México El diario de Coahuila 14 de Abril 2018 http://www.eldiariodec...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

El uso de las tic en la vida cotidiana

52 views

Published on

El impacto de las TIC en la vida cotidiana en el estudio y en el trabajo

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

El uso de las tic en la vida cotidiana

  1. 1. Las TIC en la vida cotidiana Las TIC tecnologías de la Información y Comunicación han cambiado nuestra vida En el Índice de Desarrollo TIC (IDT) 2017, realizado por la Unión Internacional de Telecomunicaciones (UIT), México obtuvo la posición 87 de 176 economías analizadas. Esto significó para el país una puntuación equivalente a 5.16, mientras que en 2016 este indicador resultó en 4.87, lo cual significó un crecimiento de 6%, el cual resultó más acelerado que el del promedio mundial equivalente a 3.4%.
  2. 2. Las TIC están en gran parte de nuestro entorno En casa En la escuela En el trabajo
  3. 3. TIC en casa  En relación al uso de las TIC en casa hay que destacar que en alumnos de educación Infantil y Primaria se muestra un gran interés en su uso e incorporación en el proceso de enseñanza-aprendizaje. Al mismo tiempo, las familias de los alumnos están muy interesadas en recibir formación en los propios centros educativos, sobre estas herramientas tecnológicas y sus posibilidades. Estos datos nos muestran que es necesario en muchos casos abrir los diferentes contextos educativos para que los padres puedan entrar y de esta forma ser formados para el conocimiento y uso de las TIC, ya que de esta forma estaremos contribuyendo a la formación de sus hijos y de manera más genérica a la propia formación como usuarios de una sociedad digital que conlleva una alfabetización digital.
  4. 4. TIC en la educación Ventajas que tanto para el alumno/a como para el profesor tiene la aplicación de las TIC en las aulas:  MOTIVACIÓN. El alumno/a se encontrará más motivado utilizando las herramientas TICs puesto que le permite aprender la materia de forma más atractiva, amena, divertida, investigando de una forma sencilla.  INTERÉS. A través de las TIC aumenta el interés del alumnado indiferentemente de la materia. Los recursos de animaciones, vídeos, audio, gráficos, textos y ejercicios interactivos que refuerzan la comprensión.  COMUNICACIÓN. Se fomenta la relación entre alumnos/as y profesores, lejos de la educación tradicional en la cual el alumno/a tenía un papel pasivo. La comunicación ya no es tan formal, tan directa sino mucho más abierta y naturalmente muy necesaria. Mayor comunicación entre profesores y alumnos/as (a través de correo electrónico, chats, foros) en donde se pueden compartir ideas, resolver dudas, etc. Suelen resultar motivadoras, ya que utilizan recursos multimedia como videos, imágenes, sonido, interactividad… Y la motivación es uno de los motores del aprendizaje.
  5. 5. Las TIC en el trabajo Las TIC funcionaron al comienzo como herramientas que favorecían el desarrollo de determinadas acciones, ahora, determinan cómo se debe trabajar. Las estrategias, los modos de actuar e incluso las políticas comerciales se crean de acuerdo al pensamiento digital. En este contexto de avances continuos, no existen muchas opciones. Aquellas empresas que no se adapten a las necesidades tecnológicas de sus clientes y mercados serán condenadas al olvido. Por ello, es importante comprender el funcionamiento de las TIC y su impacto real en los negocios, la competitividad de las empresas y la productividad de los trabajadores. Se ha demostrado que, con un buen uso, las TIC permiten a las empresas producir mayores cantidades de trabajo, de mejor calidad y en tiempos más cortos. Para los trabajadores, esto se traduce en mayores cantidades de tiempo libre. Del mismo modo, el uso de algunas de estas tecnologías repercute de forma directa en los clientes y su relación con la empresa. Sin embargo, como toda herramienta, la tecnología trae consigo algunos aspectos negativos que disminuyen la competitividad deseada por las empresas, fundamentalmente dentro de las oficinas. Las distracciones y los olvidos son frecuentes entre usuarios que dedican demasiado tiempo a navegar por internet, lo que puede causar problemas si sucede en el ámbito laboral. Tanto es así, que los expertos han definido esta actitud de utilizar de forma excesiva la tecnología para usos personales en el ámbito laboral como "cyberloafing". El equilibrio definitivo entre beneficios y contraindicaciones de las TIC deberá ser gestionado tanto por las empresas como por los trabajadores, con políticas firmes de un lado y compromiso desde el otro. La educación digital es fundamental para alcanzar un uso responsable y positivo de las nuevas tecnologías. Las empresas deben aprender a convivir con las TIC, a sacarles el mayor provecho posible, y a educar a sus empleados y clientes en el modo correcto de usarlas.
  6. 6. Referencias  Panorama del acceso y uso de las TIC en México El diario de Coahuila 14 de Abril 2018 http://www.eldiariodecoahuila.com.mx/tecnologia/2017/11/29/panorama-acceso-mexico- 694499.html  Ballesta Pagán, Javier, Cerezo Máiquez, Ma. Carmen, FAMILIA Y ESCUELA ANTE LA INCORPORACIÓN DE LAS TECNOLOGÍAS DE LA INFORMACIÓN Y LA COMUNICACIÓN. Educación XX1 [en linea] 2011, 14 (Sin mes) : [Fecha de consulta: 14 de abril de 2018] Disponible en:<http://ucsj.redalyc.org/articulo.oa?id=70618742006> ISSN 1139-613X  Las TICS en el ámbito educativo EDUCREA https://educrea.cl/las-tics-en-el-ambito-educativo/  El impacto de las TIC en la productividad laboral. UNIVERSIA.net 17 de noviembre 2016: http://noticias.universia.es/practicas-empleo/noticia/2016/11/17/1146271/impacto-tic- productividad-laboral.html  Musica: Canon de Pachelbel instrumentos originales: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uCxA4T8bIoI

×