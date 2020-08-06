Join the GPA and MindFire teams as we host Part II of our very successful Webinar in

June, Recovering Revenue in a Changing Economy.



The COVID-19 crisis has changed everything, as such, we hand-picked 4 commercial,

packaging, and wide format print professionals to better understand how they view the

current market, and how they’re continuing to work hard to grow in spite of the changing

landscape.



In addition to the amazing feedback from our guest speakers, we will also help you

understand new Use Cases, Emerging Industries and Key Applications.



Our Guest Speakers for the webinar are:

• Bill Duerr, President, Hatteras

• Sheri Robertson, VP of Awesome, Ace Designs

• Erik Norman, SVP, Sales & Marketing

• Brian Scott, President, Blooming Color



During the webinar we will explore and expand on the following areas:

• Recovering Revenue – Rapidly

• Innovation – Reimagining Everything

• Emerging Industries & Applications

• COVID-19 Strategies & Tactics

• Taking Action Now