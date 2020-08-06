Recovering Revenue in a Changing Economy

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Today’s Moderators Joe Manos Executive Vice President Mackenzi Leinders Director of Demand Generation David Rosendahl Pres...
Today’s Moderators Craig Surette Director of Business Development Mary Ann Geers Senior Vice President of Corporate Strate...
Focus Areas for Today • Recovering Revenue – Rapidly • Innovation – Reimagining Everything • Emerging Industries & Applica...
Wordcloud
Top Question Areas 1. Sales Related – 19.5% 2.  Print Related – 15.2% 3.  Marketing Related - 10% 4.  New Applications / U...
Erik Norman SVP Sales & Marketing Overview of Bolger #1 lesson learned over the last 90 days
Overview of Hatteras #1 lesson learned over the last 90 days Bill Duerr President
Brian Scott President Overview of Blooming Color #1 lesson learned over the last 90 days
MindFire Coaching Tips We work with thousands of companies helping them address many of the questions asked by our attende...
Top Question – What’s The Best Method For Engaging Prospects & Customers During COVID First, a little background and insig...
Consider This! The 21st-century buyer is increasingly cynical and critical of vendors. And they do not want to engage with...
Wait…There’s More! ● B2B buyers review an average of 10.4 sources in any buying situation; the more costly or complex the ...
If these trends impact our ability to generate new opportunities for print programs … what’s the answer?
Today your target audience is available on 7.2 channels and 4 devices in a 24 hour period!
There are more media channels to build a dialogue on how you can help! You have to move effortlessly across all channels a...
Key Solution to Trend Data! Become A Critical Resource To Your Customer/Prospects! Buyers don’t want to hear a sales pitch...
Educate, Educate, Educate! ● If you educate your customers on new, innovative programs to meet their objectives, you don’t...
Let’s Take A Look At How
[1] Print → Web [2] Social Selling
QR Codes: Cool Again? ▪ Then: Crappy 3rd party apps! ▪ Now: Built into camera :) ▪ Jump to URL, PURLs very easily ▪ Fricti...
Grab your phone …
QR Codes ● Increase Direct Mail response rates by giving recipients a way to respond to their PURL Landing Pages & Microsi...
Establish Your Brand Recraft your Profile w/your ideal Client in mind Connect Strengthen your network by connecting & esta...
$48,236.70
JOBS
The needs and challenges of your customers and prospects may have changed
Your job as a marketer, business owner, sales professional is to be curious!
ASK LISTEN REPEAT
Final Thought ● If you would like to create a marketing program like the ones showcased today, but lack the resources, we ...
GPA Coaching Tips
Q & A
How Can We Help?
How To Reach Us ● Mary Ann Geers, GPA maryann@gpa-innovates.com 773.650.9369 ● Craig Surette, GPA craig@gpa-innovates.com ...
How To Reach Us ● Erik Norman, Bolger enorman@bolgerinc.com 651-542-2910 ● Bill Duerr, Hatteras bduerr@hatteras.us 732-223...
THANK YOU! Stay Strong!
  Today's Moderators Joe Manos Executive Vice President Mackenzi Leinders Director of Demand Generation David Rosendahl President
  Today's Moderators Craig Surette Director of Business Development Mary Ann Geers Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy
  Focus Areas for Today • Recovering Revenue – Rapidly • Innovation – Reimagining Everything • Emerging Industries & Applications • COVID-19 Strategies & Tactics • Taking Action Now
  Wordcloud
  Top Question Areas 1. Sales Related – 19.5% 2.  Print Related – 15.2% 3.  Marketing Related - 10% 4.  New Applications / Use Cases - 10% 5.  Trends/Costs & Financials/Direct Mail Implications - 3.3% 100's of Questions ...
  Erik Norman SVP Sales & Marketing Overview of Bolger #1 lesson learned over the last 90 days
  Overview of Hatteras #1 lesson learned over the last 90 days Bill Duerr President
  Brian Scott President Overview of Blooming Color #1 lesson learned over the last 90 days
  MindFire Coaching Tips We work with thousands of companies helping them address many of the questions asked by our attendees prior to the webinar. Let's review some Coaching Tips to address just a few of those questions.
  Top Question – What's The Best Method For Engaging Prospects & Customers During COVID First, a little background and insight… There are three trends impacting your ability to "engage" 1. It's harder for sales to "connect" with prospects/customers 2. Customers don't remember all of your capabilities 3. They don't view PSP's an innovators so they don't seek
  Consider This! The 21st-century buyer is increasingly cynical and critical of vendors. And they do not want to engage with reps who utilize a "one-size-fits-all strategy". According to Forrester, 59% of buyers prefer to do research online instead of interacting with a sales rep because the rep pushes a sales agenda rather than helps solve a problem.
  Wait…There's More! ● B2B buyers review an average of 10.4 sources in any buying situation; the more costly or complex the sale, the more pieces of content that are viewed. ● And a  DemandGen report found that almost 70% of buyers have increased the amount of content used to research and evaluate their purchases. ● A DMA study stated that your prospects want to see 3-5 pieces of content before they engage with a sales rep so they don't waste their time!
  If these trends impact our ability to generate new opportunities for print programs … what's the answer?
  Today your target audience is available on 7.2 channels and 4 devices in a 24 hour period!
  There are more media channels to build a dialogue on how you can help! You have to move effortlessly across all channels and that's where technology comes in.
  Key Solution to Trend Data! Become A Critical Resource To Your Customer/Prospects! Buyers don't want to hear a sales pitch – they want to learn something.
  Educate, Educate, Educate! ● If you educate your customers on new, innovative programs to meet their objectives, you don't need to sell them ● Every customer in the world is SEARCHING for new programs to help them RECOVER REVENUE lost during COVID-19.
  Let's Take A Look At How
  [1] Print → Web [2] Social Selling
  QR Codes: Cool Again? ▪ Then: Crappy 3rd party apps! ▪ Now: Built into camera :) ▪ Jump to URL, PURLs very easily ▪ Frictionless way to go from Print (Direct Mail, Signs, etc.) to Web
  Grab your phone …
  QR Codes ● Increase Direct Mail response rates by giving recipients a way to respond to their PURL Landing Pages & Microsites ● Keep consumers feeling safe with menus that don't require touching, and easy online ordering ● Help retail and other types of businesses drive engagement from signs ● What else? Tell me your ideas in the chat!
  Establish Your Brand Recraft your Profile w/your ideal Client in mind Connect Strengthen your network by connecting & establishing trust w/decision-makers Engage Discover & share in conversations to create value & grow relationships Publish Content Become a thought-leader by publishing meaningful posts & giving away your best The Social Selling Strategy
  $48,236.70
  JOBS
  The needs and challenges of your customers and prospects may have changed
  Your job as a marketer, business owner, sales professional is to be curious!
  ASK LISTEN REPEAT
  Final Thought ● If you would like to create a marketing program like the ones showcased today, but lack the resources, we can help ● We have two teams that can help you design and launch a successful program ● We have a program for every budget and need
  GPA Coaching Tips
  Q & A
  How Can We Help?
  How To Reach Us ● Mary Ann Geers, GPA maryann@gpa-innovates.com 773.650.9369 ● Craig Surette, GPA craig@gpa-innovates.com 714.469.8535 ● Joe Manos, MindFire jmanos@mindfireinc.com 916.284.8112 ● Mackenzi Leinders, MindFire mleinders@mindfireinc.com 949.771.2290 ● Dave Rosendahl, MindFire david.rosendahl@mindfireinc.com 949.375.4459
  How To Reach Us ● Erik Norman, Bolger enorman@bolgerinc.com 651-542-2910 ● Bill Duerr, Hatteras bduerr@hatteras.us 732-223-9888, x-158 ● Brian Scott, Blooming Color brian@bloomingcolor.com 630-705-9200 x-25 ● Sheri Robertson, Ace Designs srobertson@acedesigns.com 215-945-0400
  THANK YOU! Stay Strong!

