Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
LOS PARÁSITOS David F. Paz
CONCEPTO • Del latín parasitus (aunque con origen más remoto en un vocablo griego que significa “comensal”), un parásito e...
Protozoos • Los protozoos son organismos unicelulares microscópicos que pueden ser de vida libre o de naturaleza parasitar...
Helmintos • Los helmintos son organismos grandes multicelulares que por lo general se observan a simple vista cuando son a...
Ectoparásitos • Aunque el término ectoparásitos puede incluir en un sentido amplio a los artrópodos hematófagos, como los ...
Infecciones parasitarias en ECUADOR • El 17% de la población escolar en zonas urbano -marginales presenta anemia • De este...
PARASITÓSIS Y MANIPULADORES DE ALIMENTOS • Las parasitosis intestinales constituyen un problema de salud pública, por la e...
Vía de transmisión ciclo epidemiológico fecal-oral • Este ciclo es una de las formas más comunes de trasmitir el patógeno ...
CICLOS DE VIDA PARASITARIOS - AMEBAS
PARÁSITOS EN ALIMENTOS
CICLOS DE VIDA PARASITARIOS – Ascaris lumbricoides
CICLOS DE VIDA PARASITARIOS – TRICHURIS TRICHURA
CICLOS DE VIDA PARASITARIOS – SOLITARIA Y CISTICERCO
CISTICERCOSIS • https://comunidad-biologica.com/parasitos-invadieron-su-cerebro- joven-muere-tras-comer-carne-de-cerdo-mal...
PARASITOSIS Y RELIDAD EN ECUADOR
PARASITOSIS Y RELIDAD EN ECUADOR PARASITOSIS Y RELIDAD EN ECUADOR
PREVENCIÓN EL LAVADO CONSTANTE Y CORRECTO DE MANOS PREVIENE ENFERMEDADES
PREVENCIÓN • 1. Lavar prolijamente utensilios y superficies de preparación antes y después de manipular alimentos. • 2. La...
Recepción y manejo de materias primas • Al recibir y manejar los alimentos se debe tomar en cuenta los siguientes puntos: ...
Recepción y manejo de materias primas • 5. Almacenar de inmediato los alimentos en lugares apropiados y en condiciones de ...
Recepción y manejo de materias primas • 8. Se debe considerar las recomendaciones de los fabricantes de los equipos que se...
CONCLUSIÓN • Utiliza agua y materias primas seguras • Todos los alimentos que consumas deben provenir de fuentes confiable...
Parasitos
Parasitos
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Parasitos

18 views

Published on

PARASITOSIS HUMANAS

Published in: Food
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Parasitos

  1. 1. LOS PARÁSITOS David F. Paz
  2. 2. CONCEPTO • Del latín parasitus (aunque con origen más remoto en un vocablo griego que significa “comensal”), un parásito es un organismo que vive a costa de otra especie. • El parásito, que puede ser animal o vegetal, se alimenta del otro organismo, debilitándolo aunque, por lo general, sin llegar a matarlo. • Hay tres clases importantes de parásitos que pueden provocar enfermedades en los seres humanos: protozoos, helmintos y ectoparásitos.
  3. 3. Protozoos • Los protozoos son organismos unicelulares microscópicos que pueden ser de vida libre o de naturaleza parasitaria. • Son capaces de multiplicarse en los seres humanos, lo cual contribuye a su supervivencia y también permite que se desarrollen infecciones graves a partir de tan solo un organismo. • La transmisión de protozoos que viven en el intestino humano a otro ser humano generalmente ocurre por la vía fecal-oral (por ejemplo, alimentos o agua contaminados o contacto de persona a persona). • Los protozoos que viven en la sangre o tejidos humanos se transmiten a otros seres humanos mediante un artrópodo vector (por ejemplo, por la picadura de un mosquito o jején).
  4. 4. Helmintos • Los helmintos son organismos grandes multicelulares que por lo general se observan a simple vista cuando son adultos. • Al igual que los protozoos, los helmintos pueden ser de vida libre o de naturaleza parasitaria. • En su forma adulta, los helmintos no pueden multiplicarse en los seres humanos.
  5. 5. Ectoparásitos • Aunque el término ectoparásitos puede incluir en un sentido amplio a los artrópodos hematófagos, como los mosquitos (porque dependen de la sangre de un huésped humano para alimentarse y sobrevivir), este término suele tener un sentido más restringido que se refiere a organismos como garrapatas, pulgas, piojos y ácaros, que se adhieren a la piel o escarban en ella y permanecen allí durante períodos relativamente largos (p. ej., entre semanas y meses). • Los artrópodos son de por sí causantes importantes de enfermedades pero son aun más importantes como vectores, o transmisores, de muchos patógenos diferentes que, a su vez, producen una enorme morbilidad y mortalidad por las enfermedades que provocan.
  6. 6. Infecciones parasitarias en ECUADOR • El 17% de la población escolar en zonas urbano -marginales presenta anemia • De este grupo el 86% es a causa de infecciones parasitarias, principalmente Amebiasis y Ascariosis • Solo el 60% tiene accseso a agua potable, el 51% cumple hábitos de aseo • En Ecuador los diversos síntomas y manifestaciones de la parasitosis constituyen las diez primeras causas de consulta pediátrica. • Durante la infancia es frecuente la anemia en niños parasitados que a largo plazo se convierte en alteraciones del desarrollo ponderal, psicomotriz e intelectual.
  7. 7. PARASITÓSIS Y MANIPULADORES DE ALIMENTOS • Las parasitosis intestinales constituyen un problema de salud pública, por la elevada prevalencia que muestran, donde los manipuladores de alimentos parasitados, se convierten en potenciales fuentes de infección, pues algunas formas parasitarias se transmiten directamente de la fuente de infección al susceptible, por vía fecal-oral • A esto se suma el incremento en el consumo de comida fuera del núcleo familiar, en residentes de zonas urbanas y rurales. El objeto es recolectar información para que las autoridades sanitarias implementen programas de salud acordes a cada región.
  8. 8. Vía de transmisión ciclo epidemiológico fecal-oral • Este ciclo es una de las formas más comunes de trasmitir el patógeno a los alimentos. • 1. Ciclo fecal oral corto: Se caracteriza cuando una persona enferma de ETA, o portadora sana, no se lava las manos después de ir al baño y luego manipula alimentos que son consumidos por otras personas las que posteriormente se enferman. • 2. Ciclo fecal oral largo: Se caracteriza cuando las materias fecales llegan a corrientes de agua que se utilizan para el riego de hortalizas o frutas. Cuando no se hace un lavado y desinfección, se produce la ingestión de las ORGANISMOS patógenos.
  9. 9. CICLOS DE VIDA PARASITARIOS - AMEBAS
  10. 10. PARÁSITOS EN ALIMENTOS
  11. 11. CICLOS DE VIDA PARASITARIOS – Ascaris lumbricoides
  12. 12. CICLOS DE VIDA PARASITARIOS – TRICHURIS TRICHURA
  13. 13. CICLOS DE VIDA PARASITARIOS – SOLITARIA Y CISTICERCO
  14. 14. CISTICERCOSIS • https://comunidad-biologica.com/parasitos-invadieron-su-cerebro- joven-muere-tras-comer-carne-de-cerdo-mal- cocido/?fbclid=IwAR2H3- Jnp0Z6i30ZMAtc216mEly9lUxAEAtmITCMz7DfEs2RxSjEC_NFFso
  15. 15. PARASITOSIS Y RELIDAD EN ECUADOR
  16. 16. PARASITOSIS Y RELIDAD EN ECUADOR PARASITOSIS Y RELIDAD EN ECUADOR
  17. 17. PREVENCIÓN EL LAVADO CONSTANTE Y CORRECTO DE MANOS PREVIENE ENFERMEDADES
  18. 18. PREVENCIÓN • 1. Lavar prolijamente utensilios y superficies de preparación antes y después de manipular alimentos. • 2. Lavar prolijamente vajillas y cubiertos antes de usarlos para servir alimentos. • 3. Utilizar siempre jabón y agua limpia. • 4. Tomar platos, cubiertos y fuentes por los bordes, cubiertos por el mango, vasos por el fondo y tasas por el mango.
  19. 19. Recepción y manejo de materias primas • Al recibir y manejar los alimentos se debe tomar en cuenta los siguientes puntos: • 1. Las entregas se deben realizar en las horas de menor movimiento, permitiendo realizar una inspección adecuada. • 2. Planificar el recibo de los productos, asegurando un lugar disponible para almacenarlos. • 3. Verificar las características como olor, color, sabor, aroma y textura que corresponden a cada tipo de producto. • 4. Verificar la temperatura de llegada de los alimentos de acuerdo a las pautas para su conservación en congelación, refrigeración o en Caliente.
  20. 20. Recepción y manejo de materias primas • 5. Almacenar de inmediato los alimentos en lugares apropiados y en condiciones de temperatura indicadas para cada uno. • 6. Evitar sobrecargar las heladeras o los congeladores porque esto reduce la circulación del frío y dificulta la limpieza del equipo. • 7. Los alimentos crudos deben colocarse en las partes bajas y aquellos listos para consumir o que no requieren cocción en la parte superior, para evitar la contaminación cruzada. (Esto tiene fundamento en que los alimentos crudos pueden liberar jugos y caer sobre los alimentos ya cocinados).
  21. 21. Recepción y manejo de materias primas • 8. Se debe considerar las recomendaciones de los fabricantes de los equipos que se utilizan, acerca de los lugares donde se deben acomodar los alimentos. • 9. Evitar guardar cantidades importantes de alimentos calientes en grandes recipientes, porque esto hace que la temperatura de la heladera suba hasta el punto de colocar otros alimentos dentro de la zona de peligro. • 10. Todos los alimentos almacenados deberán estar debidamente tapados.
  22. 22. CONCLUSIÓN • Utiliza agua y materias primas seguras • Todos los alimentos que consumas deben provenir de fuentes confiables. • Usa agua potable o tratada. • Selecciona alimentos procesados. • Lava las frutas y verduras. • Verifica la fecha de vencimiento y no consumas alimentos vencidos • Cocinar completamente los alimentos • Separa los alimentos crudos de los cocidos

×