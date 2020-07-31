Getting published in international modeling magazine

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. The ultimate dream Making it to the cover of a famous magazine issue is the pinnacle of success that a model can dream of achieving. Being featured on the holy Bible of the fashion industry! It is more than just surreal. Once upon a dream you saw your face swarming the newsstands of the streets of New York. Be it any huge fashion magazine, the Vogue or Elle or Harper’s Bazar. To know the fact that people have been eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new edition and you are on it. The colossal readership that you are getting the privilege of being exposed to and the immediate recognition worldwide. And that being just one of the humble perks of being published with such a titan of a brand. For a model getting published in a magazine is one of those de rigueur. It is obligatory to be published adding on to your book and your experience. It is one of those stepping stones that open up a plethora of opportunities and diverts your career in the right direction.
  2. 2. Benefits of getting published A general misconception is that young models make a lot of bucks getting published in a magazine but the truth is that unless you are an already renowned celebrity or a supermodel, there is hardly any cash flowing in from the editorials you do. Starting off your career, aspiring models rarely get paid for being published. It is more of a thing that has to be done because it is a great way to get visibility and gives a boost to your resume. It is something you do for your book. Often times, modelling agencies stress budding models to get published because
  3. 3. that reflects how determined you are and that you are not just there trying out a possible career option but are serious to pursue it. The motivation for getting published might be different for different models. Maybe be for vanity, for publicity or for credibility but the essence remains the same. The importance of getting published especially for aspiring models cannot be stressed upon enough. The things you do need to sort out before heading straight to publication houses is to categorize the types of magazines you are targeting. Although you might just be doing it to add to your book but it can also open up the opportunities for other types of modelling such as print and commercial modelling. Where agencies and ad companies hire models to showcase their new line of products in catalogs and print or digital media. Different magazines have different set of requirements which you need to absolutely adhere to when planning for photo shoots for it. Go through the themes they have specified and try to understand what they are expecting out of it and whether you are able to deliver the idea through your perspective. Get published on the World Model Hunt magazine WMH is providing an opportunity to get published in their magazines so if you want to jumpstart your career, send in your entries at the WMH website. WMH is one of the best fashion modeling magazines, and with this International modeling magazine the first step to a successful career in modeling. Once you are thorough with the details and requirements, look for a photographer who can transform those ideas and bring it out on camera. Research the magazine and preferably try to book ones who have already worked with the publication house so they would know what they exactly expect out of the incoming set of pictures. Even if you decide to work with different photographers, make sure you have a one on one conversation and explain in detail the requirement specifics. A lot of magazines keep posting adverts when they need new faces, even if they don’t, look for the contacts of fashion
  4. 4. editors of the magazines you want to get published in professional mail with say 5-6 pictures of yours and a polite request to be considered for print. There are high chances that they might not even reply because there is not just one of those emails. Every model wants their set printed. Hence it is your responsibility to make sure your pictures stand out and you are as creative as you can be without going absolutely off track of the theme. The pictures need to be of high resolution and the standard size 300dpi or as mentioned in the requirements. There are very high chances you might not even get printed but if you do and are not getting paid for it, it is nothing to be disheartened about. The goal is for bigger brands to take notice of you and open up more avenues such as catalog or commercial modelling. To add to your work experience. Get published The obligatory precautions you need to take after the shoot has been completed are that the magazines weigh a lot on the exclusivity of your content. The magazine has to be the first one who publishes those images, you cannot share the images or release them anywhere, if you wish to give a sneak peek for you gram, you need to be careful not to overshare the content or post the entire photograph. If you have been booked for an editorial shooting for say a new clothing line set to come up next month. If you post a picture up on the social media, the whole point of the shoot is defeated. The set you ultimately decide on sending should not be a hoard of images, restrict it from 5 to maximum 12 images and try to be as diverse as the theme allows you to be. With the advent of a new age digital media and online magazines out there where getting published is comparatively easier. It is not equivalent to getting published in print. There are myriad online magazines out there on the internet which do not even have the general outreach that you would expect. In fact a few online magazines charge you for submissions. Beware of those. Do not let any agency print or digital exploit you. Send sample pictures and get feedback so you can work in
  5. 5. the rest of the images instead of doing the entire process again. You need to make sure that your investment and your efforts are not going in vain. You cannot be just a means to an end. Providing them images for free, at some point of time you need to get a clear picture as to what course they are following. Once you do get commissioned, all the clauses you are agreeing upon need to be clarified from the very start. A printed hardcopy of your work is one great thing to brag about. A feather in your cap. Submit your photos at the World Model Hunt official website to get it published and create that big break you have been waiting for.

