Ladder Capital - Investor Presentation (Nov. 2020)

1 INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2020 NYSE: LADR A Leading Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
2 DISCLAIMERS This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding possible or assumed future results of the bu...
3 LADR HIGHLIGHTS Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Based on $8.19 LADR closing stock price on 11/11/2020  Conservative leverage ...
4 Ladder Financing & Liquidity Highlights  Diverse array of committed, long-term funding sources from a long list of coun...
5 Michael Scarola Chief Credit Officer Craig Robertson Head of Underwriting & Loan Portfolio Manager Ryan Jantzen Co-Head ...
6 Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Undepreciated asset value Loans CRE Equity Securities $2.7 Billion Diversified portfolio of fi...
7 Note: As of 09/30/2020, unless noted otherwise 1. Amounts in these charts shown before $47.1 million allowance for loan ...
8 CONDUIT LOANS A consistent ROE enhancer & source of retained earnings Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Ladder had three securit...
9 Source of stable recurring net rental income with potential NAV upside; financed with long-term, non-recourse debt CRE E...
10  Highly-rated, liquid, short-duration portfolio  Ability to create liquidity and de-lever and/or reallocate capital ...
11 SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN CMBS PORTFOLIO ASSETS & FINANCING DURING Q2 & Q3 2020 Securities Portfolio: Summary of Assets ...
12 Committed Loan Repo Facilities $354 (6%) Committed Securities Repo Facility $352 (6%) FHLB Financing $326 (5%) Other Se...
13 $2,889 $1,283 12/31/2019 09/30/2020 $1,073 $326 12/31/2019 09/30/2020 23.8% 36.1% 12/31/2019 09/30/2020 Secured Debt 1 ...
14 $7.2B Capitalization $358M Unrestricted Cash 03/31/2020 Capitalization ($mm) Over the last two quarters, Ladder has dec...
15 Superior access to capital with diversified financing sources and substantial undrawn capacity 1. Includes extensions a...
16 Secured Debt Unsecured Debt1 Unsecured & Secured Debt Maturities ($mm) 03/31/2020 $981 million reduction or extension i...
17 Ladder has issued unsecured corporate bonds five times – the first issuance was in September 2012, and each subsequent ...
18 18 $2.7B Total Unencumbered Assets  Predominantly senior, financeable, oversized unencumbered asset base  1.60x unenc...
19 Source: Company filings & presentations through 11/11/2020 1. Selected peers include ACRE, ARI, BXMT, CLNC, GPMT, KREF,...
20 LADDER INVESTMENT THESIS Complementary, synergistic business lines Attractive stock valuation & highest insider ownersh...
21 Ladder’s Commitment to Responsible and Sustainable Growth Environmental • Environmental Risk Assessment − Environmental...
22 APPENDIX
23 COMPANY INFORMATION Company Contact Information: New York Headquarters: 345 Park Avenue – 8th Floor New York, NY 10154 ...
24 LADDER FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Pre-tax and pre-overhead allocation 2. All metrics shown on a conso...
25 LOAN PORTFOLIO KEY METRICS Type of Loan Loan Balance1 ($mm) % of Loan Portfolio % of Total Assets Business Plan Rate We...
26 CRE EQUITY PORTFOLIO KEY METRICS Type of Real Estate Undepreciated Asset Value Asset Carrying Value (Depreciated) % of ...
27 BJ's Wholesale Bank of America Walgreens Dollar Hy-Vee Inc. Additional Net Total Net Leased/ Club Inc. Office Campus Co...
28 Richmond, VA Isla Vista, CA Miami, FL Additional Diversified Total Diversified CRE/ Office Portfolio Student Housing Mu...
29  14 originators, including 4 managing directors  Key relationships with direct borrowers & leading brokers nationwide...
30 LADDER TEAM BIOS: EXECUTIVE TEAM Name Title Industry Experience Previous Experience/Bios Brian Harris Founder & Chief E...
31 LADDER TEAM BIOS: OTHER SENIOR EXECUTIVES Name Title Industry Experience Previous Experience/Bios Michael Scarola Chief...
32 LADDER TEAM BIOS: OTHER SENIOR EXECUTIVES (CONT.) Name Title Industry Experience Previous Experience/Bios David Traitel...
33 SELECTED DEFINITIONS • Adjusted Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) ̶ Total debt obligations, net of deferred financing costs, ad...
34 INDEX OF SLIDES Slide # Slide Contents Slide # Slide Contents 1 Cover 18 Oversized, High-Quality Unencumbered Asset Poo...
  1. 1. 1 INVESTOR PRESENTATION NOVEMBER 2020 NYSE: LADR A Leading Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust
  2. 2. 2 DISCLAIMERS This presentation contains forward-looking statements regarding possible or assumed future results of the business, financial condition, plans and objectives of Ladder Capital Corp and its subsidiaries and affiliates (collectively, “Ladder Capital,” “Ladder,” “LADR,” or the “Company”). Any statement concerning future events or expectations, express or implied, is a forward-looking statement. Words such as “may,” “will,” “seek,” “should,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “project,” “estimate,” “intend,” “continue,” or “believe” or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward- looking statements that are subject to risk and uncertainties. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and of responsive measures implemented by various governmental authorities, businesses and other third parties and the risks and uncertainties discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, and its other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that any expectations, express or implied, in a forward-looking statement will prove correct or that the contemplated event or result will occur as anticipated. In particular, there can be no assurance that Ladder will achieve any performance objectives set forth in this presentation. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made. New risks and uncertainties arise over time, and it is not possible for Ladder to predict those events or their effect on the Company. Except as required by law, Ladder is not obligated to, and does not intend to, update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This presentation is strictly for informational purposes. It is not intended to be relied upon as investment advice and is not, and should not be assumed to be, complete. The contents herein are not to be construed as legal, business or tax advice, and each recipient should consult its own attorney, business advisor and tax advisor as to legal, business and tax advice. Certain information contained herein is based on, or derived from, information provided by independent third-party sources. Ladder believes that such information is accurate and that the sources from which it has been obtained are reliable. However, Ladder cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified the assumptions on which such information is based. All data is presented as of September 30, 2020, unless otherwise indicated. This presentation includes certain non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered only as supplemental to, and not as superior to, financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Company’s September 30, 2020 Form 10-Q filing and earnings press release, which are available on Ladder’s website (www.laddercapital.com), as well as the supplemental financial tables included herein, for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures included in this presentation to the most directly comparable financial measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. Totals may not equal the sum of components due to rounding.
  3. 3. 3 LADR HIGHLIGHTS Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Based on $8.19 LADR closing stock price on 11/11/2020  Conservative leverage ratio – 2.9x adjusted total debt/equity and 2.3x net debt/equity ratio  $2.0 billion of unsecured debt (corporate bonds & revolver) and $2.7 billion of unencumbered assets (43% of total assets), including $2.0 billion of unrestricted cash and first mortgage loans  Rated BB+/Ba1/BB- by Fitch, Moody’s and S&P, respectively  Highly-experienced executive team, and all members have been with Ladder since first year of inception  Comprehensive in-house team includes 14 originators, 13 underwriters and 10 experienced attorneys  Middle-market focus with consistent track record of profitability – positive earnings every quarter since inception Internally-Managed Platform & Exceptional Management Depth Best-in-Class Capital Structure with Focus on Unsecured & Non-Mark-to-Market Financing  LADR stock currently trading at 0.57x price/undepreciated book value and 9.8% dividend yield1  Only internally-managed company among CRE finance REIT peers – distinguishes us from competitors  Management and directors own $114 million of equity in the company (10.7% of total market cap)1  Personnel compensated based on profitability, and significant portion paid in stock  $2.7 billion of commercial real estate (“CRE”) loans – 96% first mortgage loans  $1.0 billion of CRE equity investments, including $643 million net lease (~12-year avg. remaining lease term)  $1.4 billion of investment grade-rated CRE securities – 99%+ I.G.-rated; 92% AAA-rated or Agency-backed  Strong Q3 2020 collections – 97.8% loan debt service received and 98.7% rental income received  No mission drift – continued focus on senior secured assets and emphasis on capital preservation Multi-Cylinder Platform with Senior Secured Focus Attractive Valuation & Strongest Shareholder Alignment Among Peers
  4. 4. 4 Ladder Financing & Liquidity Highlights  Diverse array of committed, long-term funding sources from a long list of counterparties  Seasoned, five-time issuer of unsecured bonds, with $1.7 billion currently outstanding, including $750 million issued in January 2020  Substantial base of liquid securities and unencumbered first mortgage loans  Unsecured corporate revolver with 9 banks in the syndicate with ~4.5 years remaining before final maturity  Committed, secured funding with options to extend out to 4+ years on loan repurchase financing  $876 million of unrestricted cash on balance sheet Generated Significant Liquidity in Q2 & Q3 2020  Raised $1.8 billion of liquidity during the past two quarters, including: ($mm) CLO Financing $305 non-recourse, non-mark-to-market Koch Facility 206 non-recourse, non-mark-to-market Loan & Securities Sales 754 senior, liquid assets Loan Payoffs 557 underwriting is core strength Total $1,822  Reduced debt by $967 million while increasing unrestricted cash by $517 million  Reduced annual overhead expenses by over $4 million in 2020 1. Represents gross amount of financings before financing and other fees 1 1 WELL-PREPARED FOR MARKET VOLATILITY
  5. 5. 5 Michael Scarola Chief Credit Officer Craig Robertson Head of Underwriting & Loan Portfolio Manager Ryan Jantzen Co-Head of Origination Adam Siper Co-Head of Origination Ed Peterson Head of CMBS Trading & Co-Head of Securitization David Henschke Co-Head of Securitization Brian Harris Chief Executive Officer Pamela McCormack President Marc Fox Chief Financial Officer Robert Perelman Head of Asset Management Kelly Porcella Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel David Traitel Head of Legal Structuring Mark Ableman Head of Transaction Management Michelle Wallach Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Regulatory Counsel Kevin Moclair Chief Accounting Officer Matthew FitzGerald Treasurer David Merkur Executive Director – Capital Markets Paul Miceli Director of Finance ✓ All members of executive team joined Ladder in its first year of inception and possess an average of 27 years of industry experience and thought leadership through multiple market cycles ✓ Managers average 10 years’ tenure at Ladder and over 20 years of industry experience ✓ Led by Brian Harris – formerly Head of Commercial Real Estate at UBS / Dillon Read and Credit Suisse prior to that BEST-IN-CLASS TEAM OF SEASONED LEADERS
  6. 6. 6 Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Undepreciated asset value Loans CRE Equity Securities $2.7 Billion Diversified portfolio of fixed and floating-rate senior first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties • 96% first mortgage loans; 67% weighted-average LTV; 80% are floating-rate loans with interest rate floors $1.2 Billion1 Owned real estate properties providing stable, recurring cash flows • Includes $789 million1 of net lease with 12-year average lease term $1.4 Billion Primarily commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), providing stable interest income and helping manage liquidity • 99%+ IG and 92% AAA with weighted-average duration of 2.1 years Three complementary, synergistic products within a relative-value, risk-adjusted return investment approach CRE Equity Loans Securities CRE Credit Underwriting CORE COMPETENCY: CRE CREDIT UNDERWRITING
  7. 7. 7 Note: As of 09/30/2020, unless noted otherwise 1. Amounts in these charts shown before $47.1 million allowance for loan losses 2. Includes mezzanine and subordinate loans Loan Type 1 GeographyProperty Type DIVERSIFIED & GRANULAR SENIOR SECURED LOAN PORTFOLIO Other Key Loan Portfolio Metrics 2  96% senior secured first mortgage loans  67% weighted-average LTV on total loan portfolio  1.0-year weighted-average duration on balance sheet first mortgage loans  Lightly-transitional loans – only $227 million of future funding commitments (~8% of current outstanding balance)  100% of floating-rate loans have interest rate floors (~1.82% current weighted-average LIBOR floor)  Only $354 million of outstanding loan repo financing, with only $13 million of hotel loan financing Loan Size 1 $19 million average loan balance $2.7 billion total loan portfolio 80% floating rate/20% fixed rate Disciplined lending approach with middle-market focus and national footprint
  8. 8. 8 CONDUIT LOANS A consistent ROE enhancer & source of retained earnings Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Ladder had three securitization net losses: in August 2011 ($5.1 million loss) from hedging results when the United States was downgraded by S&P and treasury bonds rallied; and in June 2020 1.($3.7 million loss) and August 2020 ($1.3 million loss) due to market volatility and credit spread widening resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic 2. After hedging costs; before corporate overhead expenses; all statistics cumulative since inception 66 of 69 profitable transactions1 $16.6 billion of total loans securitized Short holding period enables frequent de-risking of balance sheet $705 million of cumulative core gains2 Conduit loan business is complementary to NIM-driven balance sheet lending business Top 10 CMBS loan contributor $1.7 billion of loans securitized in four Ladder-only transactions Partners include Citi, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, UBS and Wells Fargo
  9. 9. 9 Source of stable recurring net rental income with potential NAV upside; financed with long-term, non-recourse debt CRE Equity Portfolio Metrics Total Asset Carrying Value $1.2 billion Total Net Equity Invested $442 million Total Square Feet ~7.7 million Average Asset Carrying Value per Property ~$6 million CRE Equity Assets by Geography Diversified/Other CRE Equity (35% of CRE Equity portfolio) Asset Carrying Value $423 million Total Diversified/Other CRE Properties 13 % Ladder Ownership 87% In-Place Annual Net Operating Income $20.2 million Net Leased CRE Equity (65% of CRE Equity portfolio) Asset Carrying Value $789 million Total Single-Tenant Net Leased Properties 163 Weighted-Average Remaining Lease Term 12 years % Leased 100% % Ladder Ownership 100% In-Place Annual Net Operating Income $50.7 million CRE Equity Assets by Property Type Note: As of 09/30/2020, and all asset amounts represent undepreciated asset values HIGH-QUALITY CRE EQUITY PORTFOLIO – PREDOMINANTLY NET LEASE 100% Q3 2020 rent collections 95% Q3 2020 rent collections Necessity-based businesses, incl. BJ’s, Walgreens & Dollar General Northeast 14% South 38% West 16% Southwest 7% Midwest 24% Various 1% Office 25% Wholesale Club 11% Drug Store 10% Dollar Store 13% Grocery Store 9% Other Retail 5% Warehouse 5% Multifamily 14% Other 8%
  10. 10. 10  Highly-rated, liquid, short-duration portfolio  Ability to create liquidity and de-lever and/or reallocate capital  Reduced exposure to price volatility and macro-economic conditions  Predominantly CMBS Securities on Balance Sheet $1.4 billion % CMBS 100% % Investment Grade-Rated 99%+ % AAA-Rated or Agency-Backed 92% Weighted-Average Duration 2.1 years Average Investment per CUSIP $10.8 million Investment Overview Securities Portfolio Metrics Highly-Rated CMBS Portfolio Short-Duration Securities Portfolio Note: As of 09/30/2020 HIGHLY-RATED & GRANULAR, SHORT-DATED SECURITIES PORTFOLIO AAA / Aaa 92% AA / Aa 6% A / A 2% BBB / Baa / other 0.5% 0-1 year: 20% 1-3 years: 57% 3-5 years: 20% 5-7.5 years: 3%
  11. 11. 11 SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN CMBS PORTFOLIO ASSETS & FINANCING DURING Q2 & Q3 2020 Securities Portfolio: Summary of Assets & Financing (03/31/2020 vs. 09/30/2020; $mm) Key Securities Portfolio Trends (from 03/31/2020 to 09/30/2020)  Securities portfolio reduced from $1.9 billion to $1.4 billion (25% reduction)  Securities repurchase financing reduced from $1.2 billion to $823 million (31% reduction)  FHLB financing of securities reduced from $418 million to $242 million (42% reduction) Total Securities Assets Assets Financing 09/30/202003/31/2020 Repurchase Financing FHLB Financing Total Securities Financing $1,931 $1,190 $418 $1,608 $1,448 $823 $242 $1,065
  12. 12. 12 Committed Loan Repo Facilities $354 (6%) Committed Securities Repo Facility $352 (6%) FHLB Financing $326 (5%) Other Securities Repo Facilities $471 (8%) Non-Recourse Koch Financing $191 (3%) Non-Recourse CLO Financing $282 (5%) Non-Recourse MortgageFinancing $770 (12%) Unsecured Corporate Bonds & Corporate Revolver $1,969 (32%) Book Equity $1,522 (24%) DIVERSE AND ROBUST CAPITAL STRUCTURE  90% of outstanding debt comprised of committed, term financing and unsecured bonds  76% of capital base is comprised of book equity, unsecured debt, and non-recourse financing  $2.3 billion of unsecured bonds issued since 2012 across five separate issuances ($1.7 billion currently outstanding)  $2.3 billion of diversified, committed, term repurchase financing capacity from 6 counterparties  $266 million unsecured corporate revolving credit facility with 9 participating banks; 4.4-year remaining term  2.9x adjusted leverage ratio, or 2.3x net debt/equity ratio  2.0x leverage ratio without IG-rated, match-funded securities portfolio Capitalization Summary ($mm) Best-in-class capital structure, with focus on modest leverage, counterparty diversity, unsecured & non-recourse financing Key Capital Structure Highlights Note: As of 09/30/2020 $6.2B Capitalization $876M Unrestricted Cash
  13. 13. 13 $2,889 $1,283 12/31/2019 09/30/2020 $1,073 $326 12/31/2019 09/30/2020 23.8% 36.1% 12/31/2019 09/30/2020 Secured Debt 1 / Total Assets FHLB Paydown Progress ($mm) Leverage Ratios – Net of CashMark-to-Market Financing Exposure 2 ($mm) LIABILITY STRUCTURE WELL POSITIONED FOR THE FUTURE Note: Gross Leverage: 2.97x 3.10x 2.97x 2.91x $400 Million 02/19/2021 Requirement Rating Agency Adjusted 1. Excludes corporate bonds and corporate revolver 2. Excludes financing that is subject to credit events only Unsecured Bonds / Total Debt 2.75x 2.49x 12/31/2019 09/30/2020 2.75x 2.31x 12/31/2019 09/30/2020
  14. 14. 14 $7.2B Capitalization $358M Unrestricted Cash 03/31/2020 Capitalization ($mm) Over the last two quarters, Ladder has decreased total & net leverage, increased non-mark-to-market & non-recourse financing, and significantly increased unrestricted cash balance More diversified, durable capital structure in place with reduced leverage $6.2B Capitalization $876M Unrestricted Cash 09/30/2020 Capitalization ($mm) Committed Loan Repo Facilities $537 (7%) Committed Securities Repo Facility $478 (7%) FHLB Financing $1,008 (14%) Other Securities Repo Facilities $712 (10%) Non-Recourse MortgageFinancing $806 (11%) Unsecured Corporate Bonds & Corporate Revolver $2,140 (30%) Book Equity $1,501 (21%) 1. Net debt excludes total cash on balance sheet of $622 million as of 03/31/2020 and $918 million as of 09/30/2020 2. Non-mark-to-market financing includes financing that is subject to credit events only 3. Represents percentage of total capitalization ENHANCED QUALITY OF CAPITAL BASE Debt/Equity (Adjusted Leverage Ratio): Net Debt1 (excluding Cash)/Equity Ratio: Non-Mark-to-Market Financing2 + Book Equity: Non-Recourse & Unsecured Debt + Book Equity: 03/31/2020 3.8x 3.4x 67%3 62%3 09/30/2020 2.9x 2.3x 79%3 76%3 Committed Loan Repo Facilities $354 (6%) Committed Securities Repo Facility $352 (6%) FHLB Financing $326 (5%) Other Securities Repo Facilities $471 (8%) Non-Recourse Koch Financing $191 (3%) Non-Recourse CLO Financing $282 (5%) Non-Recourse MortgageFinancing $770 (12%) Unsecured Corporate Bonds & Corporate Revolver $1,969 (32%) Book Equity $1,522 (24%)
  15. 15. 15 Superior access to capital with diversified financing sources and substantial undrawn capacity 1. Includes extensions at Company’s option 2. Secured by stock of selected unrestricted subsidiaries 3. Includes $354 million of outstanding committed loan repurchase financing and $352 million of outstanding committed securities repurchase financing LONG & STRONG LIABILITY STRUCTURE Remaining Debt Maturities by Financing Type1 ($mm; as of 09/30/2020) 3 Maturity Year (weighted-average, where applicable) Facility Size Outstanding 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 $1,983 $1,969 Total Unsecured Debt (42% of total debt) $6,695 $4,244 Total Unsecured & Committed Secured Debt (90% of total debt) $6,695 $4,715 Total Financing – 471 Uncommitted Repo 1,500 326 FHLB Financing 266 266 Unsecured Syndicated Revolving Credit Facility 2 770 770 Non-Recourse Mortgage Debt on Owned Real Estate 1,950 706 Committed Bilateral Bank Facilities (7 facilities)3 206 191 Non-Recourse Koch Financing 285 282 Non-Recourse CLO Financing 466 464 5.250% Unsecured Bonds 251 251 5.875% Unsecured Bonds 348 345 5.250% Unsecured Bonds $652 $643 4.250% Unsecured Bonds (issued in January 2020) Issuance / Debt
  16. 16. 16 Secured Debt Unsecured Debt1 Unsecured & Secured Debt Maturities ($mm) 03/31/2020 $981 million reduction or extension in debt maturities through 2021 (vs. 03/31/2020) 09/30/2020 $806 $454 $421 $153 $311 $130 $182 $264 $497 $659 $720 $264 $685 $650 $773 $788 $48 $902 $0 $250 $500 $750 $1,000 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 & Beyond STAGGERED DEBT MATURITY PROFILE 1. Amounts shown for existing unsecured corporate bonds are net of deferred financing fees Further extended debt maturities with a larger component of non-recourse and non-mark-to-market financing n/a n/a $599 $153 $482 $129 $186 $251 $464 $611 $643 $378 $850 $617 $771 $740 $48 $830 $0 $250 $500 $750 $1,000 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 & Beyond
  17. 17. 17 Ladder has issued unsecured corporate bonds five times – the first issuance was in September 2012, and each subsequent issuance was at a lower rate or longer tenor than the previous issuance $325 million $300 million $500 million $400 million $750 million 7.375% 5.875% 5.25% 5.25% 4.25% 1.500% 2.500% 3.500% 4.500% 5.500% 6.500% 7.500% 8.500% 9.500% 10.500% 11.500% 12.500% 13.500% $0 million $100 million $200 million $300 million $400 million $500 million $600 million $700 million $800 million $900 million $1000 million $1100 million $1200 million September 2012 July 2014 March 2017 September 2017 January 2020 5.875% 5.25% 5.25% 4.25%July 2014 March 2017 September 2017 January 2020 Coupon $325 million $300 million $500 million $400 million $750 million 7.375% 5.875% 5.25% 5.25% 4.25% 1.500% 2.500% 3.500% 4.500% 5.500% 6.500% 7.500% 8.500% 9.500% 10.500% 11.500% 12.500% 13.500% million million million million million million million million million million million million million September 2012 July 2014 March 2017 September 2017 January 2020 Issuance Size Coupon Rate Tenor/Call Provisions: 5-year/NC-life 7-year/NC-3 5-year/NC-life 8-year/NC-3 7-year/NC-3 Issue Ratings (Moody’s/S&P/Fitch): Offer Spread: 666 bps 374 bps 317 bps 325 bps 254 bps Ba3/B+/BB Ba3/B+/BB Ba3/B+/BB Ba3/BB-/BB Ba2/BB-/BB+ HISTORICAL UNSECURED BOND ISSUANCES September 2012 July 2014 March 2017 September 2017 January 2020 Summary of Ladder’s Corporate Bond Issuances Note: Current Moody’s/S&P/Fitch corporate credit ratings are Ba1/BB-/BB+ and unsecured bond credit ratings are Ba2/B+/BB+
  18. 18. 18 18 $2.7B Total Unencumbered Assets  Predominantly senior, financeable, oversized unencumbered asset base  1.60x unencumbered asset/unsecured debt ratio ($683 million in excess of the 1.20x covenant)  2.22x unencumbered asset/unsecured debt ratio net of unrestricted cash 2  $1.2 billion of unencumbered senior secured first mortgage loans  $876 million of unencumbered unrestricted cash OVERSIZED, HIGH-QUALITY UNENCUMBERED ASSET POOL $1.2B Unencumbered First Mortgage Loans Unencumbered First Mortgage Loans Mixed Use $297 Hotel $269 Office $179 Retail $140 Industrial $105 Multifamily $76 Other $87 Total Unencumbered Asset Pool Unencumbered First Mortgage Loans by Property Type ($ in millions)($ in millions) Key Unencumbered Asset Pool Highlights 1 ✓ 43% of total asset base is composed of unencumbered assets ✓ 74% of unencumbered assets are cash or first mortgage loans Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Represents undepreciated asset value 2. Calculated by deducting unrestricted cash from the numerator and denominator Unrestricted Cash $876 (32%) First Mortgage Loans $1,153 (42%) Mezzanine Loans $119 (4%) Securities $143 (5%) FHLB Stock $62 (2%) CRE Equity $76 (3%) Other Unencumbered Assets $315 (12%)
  19. 19. 19 Source: Company filings & presentations through 11/11/2020 1. Selected peers include ACRE, ARI, BXMT, CLNC, GPMT, KREF, STWD, TRMT, TRTX and XAN 2. Represents undrawn capacity on warehouse facilities and secured financing sources that has been approved by lenders 3. Funding commitments based on contractual maturities. For CLNC and GPMT, total funding commitments assumed to be evenly distributed over next three years 4. Excludes CRE debt securities, real estate equity and any other non-debt/preferred equity investments LADR VERSUS SELECTED COMMERCIAL MORTGAGE REIT PEERS 1 (Cash + Corporate Revolving Credit Facility (“RCF”) Availability) / Whole Loan Warehouse Facility Drawn Balances (Cash + Corporate RCF Availability + Approved but Undrawn Availability 2 ) / (Total Drawn Warehouse & Repo Balances + NTM Funding Commitments 3 ) Strong liquidity position & liability structure and in-line property type exposure vs. average of selected peers below % Loan & Securities Repurchase Financing (based on % of Total Debt + Preferred Securities) % Hotel, Retail and Condo CRE Loan Investments4 LADR Rank vs. Peers: #1 of 11 LADR Rank vs. Peers: #3 of 11 LADR Rank vs. Peers: #3 of 11 LADR Slightly Above Peer Average 26% 22% LADR Peer Average 25% 48% LADR Peer Average 247% 34% LADR Peer Average 61% 36% LADR Peer Average
  20. 20. 20 LADDER INVESTMENT THESIS Complementary, synergistic business lines Attractive stock valuation & highest insider ownership in the industry Consistently profitable since inception Superior credit skills – a foundation for long-term success Highly-experienced management team Only internally-managed company among CRE finance REIT peers Ladder Capital Long & strong liability structure with significant unsecured and non-mark-to-market financing
  21. 21. 21 Ladder’s Commitment to Responsible and Sustainable Growth Environmental • Environmental Risk Assessment − Environmental policy applies to all real estate debt and equity investments − All properties require inspection by licensed environmental engineers − Findings and recommendations from all property inspections reviewed by environmental counsel − Monitored by our seasoned asset management team • Responsible and Sustainable Business Practices − Use office equipment that meet energy management standards − Participate in waste recycling programs − Encourage employees to be environmentally friendly Social • Supporting Community Development − Investments and financings include multifamily and commercial real estate in under-served low- to moderate-income communities • Investment in Human Capital − Committed to attracting and developing a diverse and productive workforce − Open-door policy promotes transparency − Interdepartmental programs, including formal mentoring and “Ladder Climbers” enable development of leadership skills • Response to COVID-19 − Promptly activated Business Continuity Plan, including Pandemic Plan, with focus on employee safety, remote working procedures and operational resiliency Governance • Strong Corporate Culture − Tone at the top promotes transparency, accountability, and ethical behavior − Legal & compliance policies and ongoing employee training • Robust Corporate Structure − Majority Board independence − Women on the Board and in the C-suite • Seasoned, Aligned Management Team − Depth and substantial years of experience − Strong alignment of interests via internally- managed platform with high insider ownership • Systemic Risk Management − Practices overseen by the Board − Separate origination, underwriting and transaction management for checks and balances − Privacy and data protection policies and cybersecurity protocols CORPORATE RESPONSIBILITY OVERVIEW
  22. 22. 22 APPENDIX
  23. 23. 23 COMPANY INFORMATION Company Contact Information: New York Headquarters: 345 Park Avenue – 8th Floor New York, NY 10154 (212) 715-3170 Equity Research Analyst Coverage: B. Riley: Michael Smyth – (703) 312-1823 JMP Securities: Steven DeLaney – (404) 848-7773 J.P. Morgan: Charles Arestia – (212) 622-0755 Keefe Bruyette & Woods: Jade Rahmani – (212) 887-3882 Rating Agency Coverage: Moody’s: Joseph Pucella – Corporate Rating: Ba1 Standard & Poor’s: Diogenes Mejia – (212) 438-0145 Corporate Rating: BB- Fitch: Chelsea Richardson – (212) 612-7899 Corporate Rating: BB+ Investor Relations: investor.relations@laddercapital.com (917) 369-3207 Ladder is an internally-managed real estate investment trust that is a leader in commercial real estate finance. Ladder originates and invests in a diverse portfolio of commercial real estate and real estate-related assets, focusing on senior secured assets. Ladder’s investment activities include: (i) direct origination of commercial real estate first mortgage loans; (ii) investments in investment grade securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate; and (iii) investments in net leased and other commercial real estate equity. Founded in 2008, Ladder is run by a highly experienced management team with extensive expertise in all aspects of the commercial real estate industry, including origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Raymond James: Stephen Laws – (901) 579-4868
  24. 24. 24 LADDER FINANCIAL SNAPSHOT Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Pre-tax and pre-overhead allocation 2. All metrics shown on a consolidated basis, except Weighted-Average % Owned by Ladder, which excludes the potential effects of partnership/joint venture promote/sharing arrangements 3. Excludes two unconsolidated joint venture investments with total book value of $49.2 million as of 09/30/2020 4. For a description of these financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page 33 5. For a description of these non-GAAP financial measures, see Selected Definitions on page 33 ($ in millions, except per share amounts) Snapshot of Business Lines Total Assets & Liabilities, Book Equity, Leverage and ROE Balance Sheet Loans Net Leased Commercial Real Estate (100% Owned) Total Assets Carrying Value of Assets $2,731 Carrying Value of Assets $643 Cash & Cash Equivalents $876 Secured Financing on Assets 897 Undepreciated Book Value of Assets 789 Loans, Securities & Real Estate 5,422 Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 1,835 Secured Financing on Assets 520 Accumulated Depreciation & Amortization (222) % First Mortgage 96% Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 269 Other Assets4 284 % Other (Mezzanine/Subordinate) 4% Total Square Feet 5,294,566 Total Assets 6,359 Weighted-Average Coupon 6.4% Weighted-Average % Leased 100% Accounting method: carried at lower of cost or FMV In-Place Annual Net Operating Income (NOI) $50.7 Total Liabilities Accounting method: carried at depreciated book value Unsecured Corporate Bonds $1,703 Unsecured Revolving Credit Facility 266 Conduit Loans Total Unsecured Debt 1,969 Carrying Value of Assets $31 Diversified Commercial Real Estate2,3 Secured Financing 2,745 Secured Financing on Assets 14 Carrying Value of Assets $347 Total Debt 4,715 Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 17 Undepreciated Book Value of Assets 423 Other Liabilities4 123 Weighted-Average Coupon 4.1% Secured Financing on Assets 250 Total Liabilities 4,838 Origination and Purchase Volume (LTM) $605 Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 172 Loan Sale Volume (LTM) 769 Total Square Feet 2,425,518 Book Equity Value Core Earnings Contribution (LTM)1 18 Weighted-Average Occupancy 81% GAAP Book Equity Value (excl. NCI in JVs) $1,517 Accounting method: carried at lower of cost or FMV In-Place Annual Net Operating Income (NOI) $21.6 Total Shares Outstanding (mm) 120.3 Weighted-Average % Owned by Ladder 87.0% GAAP Book Value per Share4 $12.61 Accounting method: carried at depreciated book value Undepreciated Book Value per Share5 $14.35 Securities Carrying Value of Assets $1,448 Leverage Secured Financing on Assets 1,065 Condominium Residential Real Estate (100% Owned) Adjusted Debt (for Adjusted Leverage Ratio)5 $4,433 Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 383 Carrying Value of Assets $1 Total GAAP Book Equity (incl. NCI in JVs) 1,522 % First Mortgage Secured 100% Undepreciated Book Value of Assets 1 Adjusted Leverage Ratio5 2.9x % AAA-Rated or Agency-Backed 92% Secured Financing on Assets – % Investment Grade-Rated 99%+ Net Equity Invested (excl. Corporate Debt) 1 Return on Average Equity (based on Core Earnings)5 Average CUSIP Size $10.8 Total Remaining Units 2 Core Earnings (LTM) $112 Weighted-Average Duration 2.1 Years Unit Sale Price as % of GAAP Book Value (LTM) 104% Average Book Equity Value (LTM) 1,550 Accounting method: carried at FMV Accounting method: carried at depreciated book value After-Tax Core ROAE (LTM) 7.2% B C D E F A B C D E F A
  25. 25. 25 LOAN PORTFOLIO KEY METRICS Type of Loan Loan Balance1 ($mm) % of Loan Portfolio % of Total Assets Business Plan Rate Weighted- Average Coupon Weighted- Average LTV Balance Sheet First Mortgage Loans $2,609 94.5% 41.0% Held for investment Generally floating-rate 6.2% 66.9% Conduit First Mortgage Loans $31 1.1% 0.5% Held for sale Generally fixed-rate 4.1% 67.0% Mezzanine and Other CRE-Related Loans $122 4.4% 1.9% Held for investment Fixed or floating-rate 10.8% 67.1% Total $2,762 100.0% 43.4% 6.3% 66.9% Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Amounts are shown before $47.1 million allowance for loan losses
  26. 26. 26 CRE EQUITY PORTFOLIO KEY METRICS Type of Real Estate Undepreciated Asset Value Asset Carrying Value (Depreciated) % of CRE Equity Portfolio (Undepreciated) Non-Recourse Mortgage Financing Net Equity Invested (Undepreciated) ~Total Square Feet In-Place Annual Net Operating Income Net Leased Commercial Real Estate (163 properties) $789 $643 65.1% $520 $269 5,294,566 $50.7 Diversified Commercial Real Estate1 (12 properties; 62 buildings) $423 $347 34.9% $250 $172 2,425,518 $21.6 Condominium Projects1 (1 property2) $1 $1 0.06% – $1 2,986 n/a Total / Weighted-Average (176 properties) $1,212 $991 100.0% $770 $442 7,723,070 $72.33 ($ in millions) Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Amounts shown on a fully-consolidated basis 2. Terrazas (Miami) condominium project. Excludes projects accounted for in Investments in Unconsolidated Joint Ventures 3. Excludes condominium projects
  27. 27. 27 BJ's Wholesale Bank of America Walgreens Dollar Hy-Vee Inc. Additional Net Total Net Leased/ Club Inc. Office Campus Co General Corp Supermarkets Leased Properties Weighted-Avg. (8 Properties) (1 Property) (21 Properties) (101 Properties) (7 Properties) (25 Properties) (163 Properties) Undepreciated Asset Value $144.6 $144.0 $119.0 $128.7 $73.6 $178.9 $788.8 Asset Carrying Value (Depreciated) $100.4 $128.4 $95.4 $115.4 $59.8 $143.9 $643.3 Non-Recourse Mortgage Debt Financing $91.7 $83.1 $84.2 $89.7 $50.5 $120.3 $519.5 Weighted-Average Interest Rate on Debt 5.0% 5.0% 5.2% 5.4% 4.6% 5.1% 5.1% Net Equity Invested $53.0 $60.8 $34.8 $39.0 $23.1 $58.5 $269.3 In-Place Annual Net Operating Income (NOI) $11.1 $7.4 $7.9 $8.8 $4.3 $11.2 $50.7 Weighted-Avg. Remaining Lease Term (years) 11.4 11.0 13.0 11.4 14.1 10.5 11.6 ~Total Square Feet 828,864 822,540 307,664 920,185 516,762 1,898,551 5,294,566 Weighted-Average % Leased 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% % of Total CRE Equity Portfolio (by Undepreciated Asset Value) 12% 12% 10% 11% 6% 15% 65% % of Net Leased CRE Portfolio (by Undepreciated Asset Value) 18% 18% 15% 16% 9% 23% 100% ($ in millions) NET LEASED CRE EQUITY PORTFOLIO KEY DETAILS Note: As of 09/30/2020
  28. 28. 28 Richmond, VA Isla Vista, CA Miami, FL Additional Diversified Total Diversified CRE/ Office Portfolio Student Housing Multifamily Property CRE Properties Weighted-Avg. (1 Property) (1 Property) (1 Property) (9 Properties ) (12 Properties) Undepreciated Asset Value $108.6 $86.1 $41.0 $186.8 $422.6 Asset Carrying Value (Depreciated) $71.7 $82.0 $37.1 $155.9 $346.6 Non-Recourse Mortgage Debt Financing $68.2 $69.6 $33.5 $79.2 $250.5 Weighted-Average Interest Rate on Debt 4.4% 6.0% 5.8% 4.8% 5.1% Net Equity Invested $40.5 $16.6 $7.5 $107.6 $172.1 In-Place Annual Net Operating Income (NOI) $8.4 $5.1 $2.4 $5.7 $21.6 ~Total Square Feet 994,040 117,324 166,176 1,147,978 2,425,518 Weighted-Average Ladder Ownership 77.5% 75.0% 80.0% 99.4% 87.0% ($ in millions) DIVERSIFIED CRE EQUITY PORTFOLIO KEY DETAILS Note: As of 09/30/2020 1. Property types include office, industrial, hotel, multifamily, and grocery-anchored shopping center 2. Excludes potential effects of partnership /joint venture promote /sharing arrangements 1 2
  29. 29. 29  14 originators, including 4 managing directors  Key relationships with direct borrowers & leading brokers nationwide  Compensation linked to loan performance, not volume  Independent underwriter leads due diligence  Independent appraisal and third party reports  Visit every asset prior to funding  Limited outsourcing to ensure quality and accountability  Comprehensive Credit Committee Memo and meeting for every investment  Management (with significant LADR ownership stake) approves every investment  Risk and Underwriting Committee of the Board approves investments above certain size thresholds  Maintain direct dialogue with loan servicers and borrowers  Proactively manage and oversee all assets  Conduct regular formal asset and portfolio reviews  Provide comprehensive quarterly reporting  Independent, highly- experienced team of attorneys leads legal process and closings  Conduct legal diligence and manage outside counsel  Oversee securitizations and asset dispositions Origination Credit/ Underwriting Investment Committee Transaction Management Asset Management INVESTMENT & RISK MANAGEMENT PROCESS Separate departments function as “check & balance” on internal process
  30. 30. 30 LADDER TEAM BIOS: EXECUTIVE TEAM Name Title Industry Experience Previous Experience/Bios Brian Harris Founder & Chief Executive Officer 36 years Prior to forming Ladder in 2008, Mr. Harris served as a Senior Partner and Head of Global Commercial Real Estate at Dillon Read Capital Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of UBS, and previously as Head of Global Commercial Real Estate at UBS and a member of the Board of UBS Investment Bank, as well as Head of Commercial Mortgage Trading at Credit Suisse. Mr. Harris received a B.S. and an M.B.A. from The State University of New York at Albany. Pamela McCormack Founder & President 24 years Prior to forming Ladder in 2008, Ms. McCormack served as Head of Transaction Management – Global Commercial Real Estate at UBS/Dillon Read Capital Management. Ms. McCormack received a B.A., cum laude, from the State University of New York at Stony Brook and a J.D. from St. John’s University School of Law. Marc Fox Chief Financial Officer 30 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2008, Mr. Fox served as Treasurer of Capmark Financial Group Inc. Mr. Fox received a B.S. and an M.B.A. from The Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. Robert Perelman Founder & Head of Asset Management 32 years Prior to forming Ladder in 2008, Mr. Perelman served as a Director and Head of Asset Management at UBS/Dillon Read Capital Management. Mr. Perelman received a B.S. from Syracuse University and a J.D. from Fordham University School of Law. Kelly Porcella Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel 14 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2009, Ms. Porcella served as a member of the Global Commercial Real Estate group at UBS/Dillon Read Capital Management. Ms. Porcella received a B.S., summa cum laude, from The Peter J. Tobin College of Business at St. John’s University and a J.D., magna cum laude, from St. John’s University School of Law.
  31. 31. 31 LADDER TEAM BIOS: OTHER SENIOR EXECUTIVES Name Title Industry Experience Previous Experience/Bios Michael Scarola Chief Credit Officer 22 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2008, Mr. Scarola served as Co-Head of Underwriting at UBS/Dillon Read Capital Management. Mr. Scarola received a B.S. from the Leonard N. Stern School of Business at New York University. Craig Robertson Head of Underwriting & Loan Portfolio Manager 13 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2012, Mr. Robertson served as Manager and Real Estate Consultant at Deloitte Financial Advisory Services. Mr. Robertson received a B.A. from the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Virginia. Ryan Jantzen Co-Head of Origination 16 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2010, Mr. Jantzen served as a member of the Global Real Estate CMBS Group at Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Jantzen received a B.S. from Binghamton University. Adam Siper Co-Head of Origination 14 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2012, Mr. Siper served as a Vice President in the Commercial Real Estate Finance Group at RBS. Mr. Siper received a B.A. from Emory University and an M.S. in Real Estate Finance and Investment from New York University. Ed Peterson Head of CMBS Trading & Co-Head of Securitization 34 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2008, Mr. Peterson served as a Managing Director and Co- Head of CMBS Capital Markets at Eurohypo, and previously as an Executive Director at UBS/Dillon Read Capital Management. Mr. Peterson received a B.S. and a Ph.D. in Computer Science from the City University of New York. David Henschke Co-Head of Securitization 15 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2011, Mr. Henschke served as a Director at Standard & Poor’s. Mr. Henschke received a B.A. from Wesleyan University and is a CFA Charterholder.
  32. 32. 32 LADDER TEAM BIOS: OTHER SENIOR EXECUTIVES (CONT.) Name Title Industry Experience Previous Experience/Bios David Traitel Head of Legal Structuring 25 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2010, Mr. Traitel served as a Partner at Winston & Strawn LLP. Mr. Traitel received a B.A. from the University of Michigan and a J.D. from the University of Michigan Law School. Mark Ableman Head of Transaction Management 18 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2011, Mr. Ableman served as an Associate at Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft LLP. Mr. Ableman received a B.S. from Indiana University and a J.D. from Queen’s University, Faculty of Law. Michelle Wallach Chief Compliance Officer & Senior Regulatory Counsel 29 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2012, Ms. Wallach serves as the Deputy Chief Compliance Officer and Director of Operational Risk Management at Reservoir Capital Group, L.L.C., and previously as an Executive Director at Morgan Stanley & Co. Incorporated. Ms. Wallach received a B.A. with Honors, magna cum laude, from Brown University, and a J.D. from New York University Law School. Paul Miceli Director of Finance 16 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2019, Mr. Miceli served as a Managing Director in the accounting and finance group of Colony Capital, Inc., and previously as Deputy Chief Financial Officer of NorthStar Asset Management Group. Mr. Miceli is a Certified Public Accountant and received a B.S. from the University of Delaware. Kevin Moclair Chief Accounting Officer 26 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2009, Mr. Moclair served as Controller for North America for Rabobank International. Mr. Moclair received a B.S., magna cum laude, from Manhattan College. Matthew FitzGerald Treasurer 8 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2013, Mr. FitzGerald served as a co-founder and iOS developer for Emergency Networking LLC, and previously as Vice President at Bear, Stearns & Co. Inc. Mr. FitzGerald received a B.S.E. from Princeton University. David Merkur Executive Director – Capital Markets 9 years Prior to joining Ladder in 2011, Mr. Merkur served as an Associate at Tri-Artisan Capital Partners, and previously as an Investment Banking Analyst at Merrill Lynch & Co. Mr. Merkur received a B.S., magna cum laude, from Cornell University.
  33. 33. 33 SELECTED DEFINITIONS • Adjusted Leverage Ratio (non-GAAP) ̶ Total debt obligations, net of deferred financing costs, adjusted for non-recourse indebtedness related to securitizations that is consolidated on our GAAP balance sheet and liability for transfers not considered sales, divided by GAAP total equity. • After-Tax Core Return on Average Equity (After-Tax Core ROAE) (non-GAAP) ̶ After-Tax Core Earnings divided by average book equity balance excluding total noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures. • Core Earnings (non-GAAP) ̶ Income before taxes adjusted for (i) real estate depreciation and amortization, (ii) the impact of derivative gains and losses related to the hedging of assets on our balance sheet as of the end of the specified accounting period, (iii) unrealized gains/(losses) related to our investments in fair value securities and passive interest in unconsolidated joint ventures, (iv) economic gains on loan sales not recognized under GAAP accounting for which risk has substantially transferred during the period and the exclusion of resultant GAAP recognition of the related economics during the subsequent periods, (v) adjustment for CECL reserves, (vi) non-cash stock-based compensation, and (vii) certain transactional adjustments. • Core EPS (non-GAAP) ̶ After-Tax Core Earnings divided by adjusted weighted-average shares outstanding. • GAAP Book Value per Share ̶ Total shareholders’ equity divided by Class A common shares outstanding. • Other Assets ̶ Includes cash collateral held by broker, allowance for loan losses, investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, FHLB stock, derivative instrument assets, amount due from brokers, accrued interest receivable, mortgage loans transferred but not considered sold and other assets. • Other Liabilities ̶ Includes amount due to brokers, derivative instrument liabilities, amount payable pursuant to tax receivable agreement, dividend payable, accrued expenses, liabilities for transfers not considered sales and other liabilities. • Pre-Tax Core Return on Average Equity (Pre-Tax Core ROAE) (non-GAAP) ̶ Core Earnings divided by average book equity balance excluding total noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures. • Undepreciated Book Equity and Undepreciated Book Value per Share (non-GAAP) ̶ Total equity, adjusted to exclude total noncontrolling interest in consolidated joint ventures and adjusted to include our share of total real estate accumulated depreciation and amortization. Per share information is derived by dividing the preceding amount by total diluted shares outstanding.
  34. 34. 34 INDEX OF SLIDES Slide # Slide Contents Slide # Slide Contents 1 Cover 18 Oversized, High-Quality Unencumbered Asset Pool 2 Disclaimers 19 LADR vs. Selected Commercial Mortgage REIT Peers 3 Ladder Highlights 20 Ladder Investment Thesis 4 Well-Prepared for Market Volatility 21 Corporate Responsibility Overview 5 Executive Team & Other Senior Executives 22 Appendix 6 Core Competency: CRE Credit Underwriting 23 Company Information 7 Lending Segment Overview 24 Ladder Financial Snapshot 8 Conduit Business Highlights 25 Loan Portfolio Detail (Key Metrics) 9 CRE Equity Segment Overview 26 CRE Equity Portfolio Detail (Key Metrics) 10 Securities Segment Overview 27 Net Lease Portfolio Detail 11 Significant Reduction in Securities During Q2 2020 28 Diversified CRE Portfolio Detail 12 Diverse and Robust Capital Structure 29 Investment & Risk Management Process 13 Liability Structure Well Positioned for the Future 30 Ladder Bios – Executive Team 14 Enhanced Quality of Capital Base 31 Ladder Bios – Other Senior Executives 15 Long & Strong Liability Structure 32 Ladder Bios – Other Senior Executives (cont.) 16 Staggered Debt Maturity Profile 33 Selected Definitions 17 Historical Unsecured Bond Issuances 34 Index of Slides

