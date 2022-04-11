Successfully reported this slideshow.

Hyperlocal Ecommerce App.pptx

0

Share

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 19 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Freelancer marketplace
Freelancer marketplace
Loading in …3
×
1 of 10

Hyperlocal Ecommerce App.pptx

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 19 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Software

Are you looking to develop your Hyperlocal Marketplace Website? Get in touch with MartPro to explore your business in hyperlocal marketing. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.martpro.net/how-to-build-hyperlocal-marketplace-website

Are you looking to develop your Hyperlocal Marketplace Website? Get in touch with MartPro to explore your business in hyperlocal marketing. For more details, please visit our website: https://www.martpro.net/how-to-build-hyperlocal-marketplace-website

Software

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

Mammalian Brain Chemistry Explains Everything
Loretta Breuning, PhD
Blockchain + AI + Crypto Economics Are We Creating a Code Tsunami?
Dinis Guarda
The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
In the Plex: How Google Thinks, Works, and Shapes Our Lives Steven Levy
(4.5/5)
Free
Hamlet's BlackBerry: A Practical Philosophy for Building a Good Life in the Digital Age William Powers
(4/5)
Free
The Impulse Economy: Understanding Mobile Shoppers and What Makes Them Buy Gary Schwartz
(4.5/5)
Free
Emergence: The Connected Lives of Ants, Brains, Cities, and Software Steven Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
Tubes: A Journey to the Center of the Internet Andrew Blum
(4/5)
Free
World Wide Mind: The Coming Integration of Humanity, Machines, and the Internet Michael Chorost
(4/5)
Free
An Army of Davids: How Markets and Technology Empower Ordinary People to Beat Big Media, Big Government, and Other Goliaths Glenn Reynolds
(4/5)
Free
The End of Business As Usual: Rewire the Way You Work to Succeed in the Consumer Revolution Brian Solis
(5/5)
Free
Blog Schmog: The Truth About What Blogs Can (and Can't) Do for Your Business Robert W. Bly
(4/5)
Free
The Thank You Economy Gary Vaynerchuk
(4/5)
Free
Talking Back to Facebook: The Common Sense Guide to Raising Kids in the Digital Age James P. Steyer
(4.5/5)
Free
Public Parts: How Sharing in the Digital Age Improves the Way We Work and Live Jeff Jarvis
(3.5/5)
Free
The Nature of the Future: Dispatches from the Socialstructed World Marina Gorbis
(4/5)
Free
Socialnomics: How Social Media Transforms the Way We Live and Do Business Erik Qualman
(3/5)
Free
The Inmates Are Running the Asylum (Review and Analysis of Cooper's Book) BusinessNews Publishing
(4/5)
Free
Uncanny Valley: A Memoir Anna Wiener
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Algorithms to Live By: The Computer Science of Human Decisions Brian Christian
(4.5/5)
Free
The Death of Expertise: The Campaign Against Established Knowledge and Why it Matters Tom Nichols
(4.5/5)
Free
Alone Together: Why We Expect More from Technology and Less from Each Other Sherry Turkle
(4.5/5)
Free
Blockchain Revolution: How the Technology Behind Bitcoin Is Changing Money, Business, and the World Don Tapscott
(4/5)
Free
The Emperor's New Mind: Concerning Computers, Minds, and the Laws of Physics Roger Penrose
(3.5/5)
Free
New Dark Age: Technology and the End of the Future James Bridle
(4.5/5)
Free
Everybody Lies: Big Data, New Data, and What the Internet Can Tell Us About Who We Really Are Seth Stephens-Davidowitz
(4.5/5)
Free
The New New Thing: A Silicon Valley Story Michael Lewis
(4.5/5)
Free
Cognitive Surplus: Creativity and Generosity in a Connected Age Clay Shirky
(3.5/5)
Free
So You Want to Start a Podcast: Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story, and Building a Community that Will Listen Kristen Meinzer
(4.5/5)
Free
The Dark Net: Inside the Digital Underworld Jamie Bartlett
(4/5)
Free
Kill All Normies: Online Culture Wars From 4Chan And Tumblr To Trump And The Alt-Right Angela Nagle
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Social Media: Power Tips for Power Users Guy Kawasaki
(4/5)
Free
Who Owns the Future? Jaron Lanier
(4/5)
Free
An Introduction to Information Theory: Symbols, Signals and Noise John R. Pierce
(4.5/5)
Free
Internet Riches: The Simple Money-Making Secrets of Online Millionaires Scott Fox
(4/5)
Free

Hyperlocal Ecommerce App.pptx

  1. 1. Hyperlocal Ecommerce App
  2. 2. What is a Hyperlocal Marketplace Website?  A hyperlocal marketplace is an online eCommerce platform that caters to the shopping needs of individuals in a specific geographic area. The hyperlocal market business model offers an online multi-vendor marketplace for a specific region.  This marketplace enables businesses to register on hyperlocal market eCommerce systems to sell products and services to nearby residents.  The hyperlocal eCommerce system connects customers with local stores in specific geographical regions, providing customers a better experience of shopping by providing them fast delivery of the purchased products. Thus Hyperlocal Marketplace is the next generation in transforming e-commerce for both vendors and consumers.
  3. 3. Why Hyperlocal Marketplace Business Model is blooming?  The Hyperlocal Marketplace is giving a new shape to the eCommerce world is becoming very popular nowadays. The hyperlocal system can also be a game-changer for businesses that focus on the local geographical area.  Hyperlocal businesses help individuals meet their daily needs more efficiently. As a result, it has grown in popularity in global delivery markets. This is why so many new entrepreneurs are interested in entering these markets.  Hyperlocal eCommerce platforms involve delivery services for grocery, food items, medicine, laundry service, grooming services, house cleaning, etc.  Hyperlocal e-commerce has made the shopping experience fast, convenient, and flexible for the customers. It operates to provide consumers with a high-end shopping experience.
  4. 4. Benefits of the hyperlocal marketplace:  The hyperlocal marketplace has been a boon to local businesses.  It provides customers with a better shopping experience.  It provides customers with fast delivery of purchased products.  Increases sales and revenue, allowing retailers to expand their reach.
  5. 5. How can MartPro help you to create a hyperlocal eCommerce website and app?  At MartPro, we have the best hyperlocal delivery app developers who are skilled in trending technology and adapt their expertise in developing powerful mobile and web applications based on customer criteria.  MartPro can assist you in creating a Hyperlocal Ecommerce App. If you have any plans to start an eCommerce business or increase the sales of your current business, we would be eager to help you in developing your online presence.  Multi-Vendor Hyperlocal Store- Integrate your hyperlocal delivery platform with multiple vendors and allow them to display their products in the multi-vendor platform to gain popularity with your audience.  Single Store Hyperlocal Store- Create your brand and promote your hyperlocal delivery platform to capture the attention of your target audience instantly.  Multiple Store Hyperlocal Store- Manage your stores in multiple locations using a single hyperlocal delivery platform, and control the business operations of all stores using a single back-end application.
  6. 6. Why Choose MartPro Hyperlocal Ecommerce Solution  MartPro's eCommerce platform has fueled the growth of numerous retail businesses. Equipped with end-to-end features for building, maintaining, and running your store, our platform empowers your business with;  Customer winning product pages, rich in theme, design, and display  Robust CMS to create engaging and compelling content  Mobile-first technology to enhance your mobile site  Progressive web apps and Android and iOS apps without additional coding or cost  Integrations with third-party payment providers, email service providers, and delivery partners  Multi-store functionality for your hyperlocal eCommerce store, allowing retailers to create sub-stores.  Targeted marketing is used to reach a very specific audience group.  The robust features of MartPro will make your Hyperlocal Delivery Marketplace stand out
  7. 7. Admin Feature  Manage Vendors- Manage your hyperlocal delivery stores more effectively by gaining complete control over the hyperlocal platform and utilizing all of the extensive features.  Commissions and Settlements- Set the commission slab for each seller in your hyperlocal delivery platform and build your sellers' integrity with hyperlocal software.  Seller Management- Identify each seller and their performance using your hyperlocal delivery platform's analytics and reporting features.  Payment Options- Integrate with multiple payment gateways to provide your sellers and buyers with different payment options provided by your hyperlocal software.  Promotions Management- Brand your hyperlocal delivery platform with all in-built marketing tools to make it easy to promote your hyperlocal software and gain top search engine rankings.
  8. 8. Merchant Features  Store profile- Allow your sellers to manage their store profile, which will allow them to easily understand their store performance and improve their business.  Catalogue Management- Provide a simple catalog system that allows your sellers to categorize their products and help users find them with a few clicks.  Order Management- Get the ideal order management system with our hyperlocal delivery platform, which will handle order processing with ease and ensure perfect delivery to users.  Item Variants- Allow your sellers to store their products with different items that come with various categories. This will aid in perfect inventory management.  Reports & Analytics- Sellers require more information about their sales and revenue generated by your hyperlocal delivery platform. Allow your sellers to gather data from analytics and reports.
  9. 9. Customer Features  Easy Registration- Make your hyperlocal delivery platform more user- friendly for your customers by providing a simple registration process and allowing them to register easily.  View Nearby Stores- Allow customers to view nearby stores using location mapping and then select and order products from the store of their choice.  Manage Orders- Allow your customers to keep track of the orders they place using your hyperlocal software, as well as manage their orders and view their transaction history.  Place Multiple Orders- Simplify the ordering process by allowing your customers to place multiple orders in a single go and save their time when using your hyperlocal software.  Choose Store types- Allow customers to view all stores and select store types using advanced filtering and search options that will help them find products quickly.
  10. 10. CONTACT US: For more details, please visit our website: https://www.martpro.net/how-to-build-hyperlocal-marketplace- website

×