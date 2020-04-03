Pdf avs reduccion

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Reducci�n de renta a los/AS inquilinos/AS de vivienda de la AVS en situaci�n de vulnerabilidad consecuencia de la crisis s...
�Qui�nes pueden optar a esta ayuda? �qU� DOCUMENTACI�N HAY QUE ENTREGAR?
LOS/AS TRABAJADORES/AS POR CUENTA AJENA QUE A PARTIR DE LA DECLARACI�N DEL ESTADO DE ALARMA CONSECUENCIA DE LA EMERGENCIA ...
LOS/AS TRABAJADORES/AS POR CUENTA AJENA AFECTADOS POR PROCEDIMIENTOS DE SUSPENSI�N Y REDUCCI�N DE JORNADA QUE TENGAN SU CA...
LOS/AS TRABAJADORES/AS AUT�NOMOS/AS O POR CUENTA PROPIA QUE HAYAN SUFRIDO UNA P�RDIDA SUSTANCIAL DE SUS INGRESOS O UNA CA�...
Si se ha producido p�rdida de sus ingresos o una ca�da sustancial de sus ventas de al menos el 40 por 100, deber� aportar ...
PODR�N SOLICITARLO LOS/AS INQUILINOS/AS DE VIVIENDAS ARRENDADAS, AS� COMO LOS QUE YA TENGAN HECHA LA REDUCCI�N DE RENTA
DESDE EL 2 DE ABRIL HASTA QUE TRANSCURRA UN MES DESDE LA FINALIZACI�N DEL ESTADO DE ALARMA PLAZO y lugar de entrega SE PUE...
UNA VEZ PRESENTADA LA SOLICITUD Y DOCUMENTACI�N, LA AGENCIA DE VIVIENDA SOCIAL DE LA COMUNIDAD DE MADRID DICTAR� RESOLUCI�...
PARA M�S INFORMACI�N, CONSULTA EL DECRETO 25/2020, DE 1 DE ABRIL, DEL CONSEJO DE GOBIERNO, O PREG�NTANOS
×