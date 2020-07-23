Whats Really Happening in Virtual Reality?

Virtual reality (VR) has exploded on the consumer market over the last few years. There’s a rapidly rising interest in how to use this emerging technology for learning and performance. With VR now one of the industry buzzwords, how much is hype and how much is substance?



I have the pleasure of exploring this question in a talk I'm asked to give titled "What's Really Happening with Virtual Reality?". During the discussion, we explore the current state of virtual reality and look at examples of virtual reality in practice in both the consumer and enterprise markets. We look at what’s working—and what’s not—and how to apply those lessons to learning and development.