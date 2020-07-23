Whats Really Happening in Virtual Reality?

Successfully reported this slideshow.
What's Really Happening with Virtual Reality? David Kelly Executive Director
Is VR the right solution for your organization? No.


Will VR be a valuable solution for your organization in the future? Maybe.
Will VR be a valuable solution for your organization in the future? Maybe. First Things First… The best way to avoid the mistakes of the past is to let go of the baggage of "What Is".
What is Virtual Reality?
Defining VR used to simple…
Defining VR used to simple…
"VR" Isn't Specific Enough Anymore
Let's Talk About VR Hardware
Types of Hardware Smartphone Dedicated VR
Google Cardboard • Extremely Cheap • Leverages existing smartphones • Experiences are completely passive or offer limited engagement
Standalone VR • More affordable • All-in-one VR solution • Offers robust interactivity • Driving VR adoption
PC-Based VR • More Expensive • Requires additional hardware • Full-powered experiences
Free-Roam VR • Most expensive • Requires mobile hardware & equipment
Let's Talk About VR Content
Types of VR Content 2D Photosphere 3D Modeling
2D Photosphere • Relatively passive experiences • Quick and easy to create, provided you are on location • Can be viewed on most devices
3D Modeling • Can be highly immersive • Creating content takes much more skill, time, and money
Type of Content Type of Hardware (Adapted from Four Types of VR by David Burden - http://bit.ly/2k7svvl)
Levels of Immersion
Passive Experiences
Minimally Interactive
Remote Control
Virtual Hands
Actual Hands
Full Body
Full Body Predicting the Future of VR
31 PC Premium mobile Console StandaloneOculus Go Oculus Quest Realities360 2020 | © 2020 SuperData, a Nielsen company | Al...
Discontinued Devices Oculus Go Google Daydream
Where is Virtual Reality Happening? Video Games Everything Else
Want to Better Understand VR? Follow the World of Video Gaming
Where is Virtual Reality Happening? Video Games Everything Else
Virtual Field Trips
Military Training
Medical Training
Education, Training, and Learning
360 News and Documentaries
Virtual Art Museums
Location-Based VR
Coaching
The Impact of COVID-19 on VR
45 $2.5B Software/services Hardware $1.9B $2.9B $3.7B COVID-19 The impact of COVID-19 has been felt throughout the industr...
The Impact of COVID-19 on VR
The Impact of COVID-19 on VR
Looking Beyond Training
VR Filmmaking
VR Filmmaking
VR Filmmaking
VR Filmmaking
Learn More https://bit.ly/XR4Learning March 29, 2021 Orlando, FL
David Kelly Executive Director Thank You
Whats Really Happening in Virtual Reality?

Virtual reality (VR) has exploded on the consumer market over the last few years. There's a rapidly rising interest in how to use this emerging technology for learning and performance. With VR now one of the industry buzzwords, how much is hype and how much is substance?

I have the pleasure of exploring this question in a talk I'm asked to give titled "What's Really Happening with Virtual Reality?". During the discussion, we explore the current state of virtual reality and look at examples of virtual reality in practice in both the consumer and enterprise markets. We look at what's working—and what's not—and how to apply those lessons to learning and development.

×