Diseno de los_elementos_de_sitios_de_negocios_electrónicos

CONFIGURADOR DEL CÁLCULO DE IMPUESTOS 6
ATENCIÓN A CLIENTES 7
REGISTROY AUTENTIFICACIÓN DE CLIENTES 8
  1. 1. DISEÑO DE LOS ELEMENTOS DE SITIOS DE NEGOCIOS ELECTRÓNICOS DAVID HERNÁNDEZ NETZAHUALCÓYOTL NEGOCIOS ELECTRÓNICOS 2
  2. 2. 1. CATALOGO DE ARTÍCULOS Un catálogo de productos es una recopilación de productos con la información sobre los precios. ... Una agrupación o un kit es una colección de productos que se vende como una sola unidad. 2
  3. 3. 2. PROCESOS DE PAGO Lleva a la transferencia del dinero entre compradores y vendedores en una acción de compra-venta electrónica a través de una entidad financiera autorizada por ambos. 3
  4. 4. 3. CARRITO DE COMPRAS El “carrito de compras” es una aplicación utilizada en los sitios de ventas online o e-commerce, donde los clientes van cargando los productos que van adquiriendo en las diferentes páginas del sitio. 4
  5. 5. 4. PROCESO DE COMERCIALIZACIÓN Se hacen campañas de marketing y crean sus ADS también incluyen creación de contenido para llegar al publico objetivo y deseen hacer una compra. 5
  6. 6. CONFIGURADOR DEL CÁLCULO DE IMPUESTOS 6
  7. 7. ATENCIÓN A CLIENTES 7
  8. 8. REGISTROY AUTENTIFICACIÓN DE CLIENTES 8
  9. 9. GRACIAS

