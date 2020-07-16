MOD 15 - 3B INGLES 20/07

Successfully reported this slideshow.
MOD 15 Unit 4The Biology Class
LOOK AND MEMORIZE
WHAT CANTHEY DO?
WHAT CANTHEY DO?
Snakes can climb
Lions can run
Elephants can�t fly
Tigers can jump
Parrots can fly
Unit 4 - The biology class
-Animals review
-Abilities , use of can

