Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unit 4: It�s a cold day MOD 15
DAYS OF THE WEEK
Listen and match
Seasons of the year
MOD 15 - 1B INGLES 20/07
MOD 15 - 1B INGLES 20/07
MOD 15 - 1B INGLES 20/07
MOD 15 - 1B INGLES 20/07
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

MOD 15 - 1B INGLES 20/07

51 views

Published on

Unit 4 It's a cold day
-Days of the week
-Seasons of the year

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

MOD 15 - 1B INGLES 20/07

  1. 1. Unit 4: It�s a cold day MOD 15
  2. 2. DAYS OF THE WEEK
  3. 3. Listen and match
  4. 4. Seasons of the year

×