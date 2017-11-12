Módulo i ()

 Hemos elegido como herramienta de la web 2.0. a la Wiki, pues desde nuestro punto de vista es un elemento muy útil para ...
 La Wiki es una página interactiva y virtual que permite a los distintos usuarios compartir crear, compartir y editar alg...
 Interacción y colaboración entre el profesorado y el alumnado.  Uso de la Wiki para la elaboración de trabajos colabora...
 Página web creada por la Consejería de Educación y las Universidades del Gobierno de Canarias.  Reúne las característic...
 Contiene definiciones sobre: fauna canaria, flora canaria, gastronomía, arquitectura, etnografía, espacios naturales, tr...
 CanariWiki puede ser usada por cualquier curso escolar. Contiene una información muy amena y didáctica para todos los cu...
