An ultimate guide to a career in occupational therapy

Learn every ins and outs of occupational therapy.

Published in: Career
  1. 1. An Ultimate Guide to a Career in Occupational Therapy Occupational therapy! Very familiar these days, right? It seems you are more interested in this sector. If it is yes, then you pick the best option for sure. Here we are to make things more clear and straightforward about this industry for you. Take your time, keep reading, and surely you will know all the pros and cons of a career in Occupational therapy. A career in occupational therapy, no time like present , this industry is growing so fast and already established as one of the finest jobs throughout the world. Besides, this is the job that allows you to explore different human psychology. So this is fascinating. You may know that this profession is challenging but dealing with people's problems and empowering them to succeed is a noble job. If you are thinking of a career in occupational therapy to treat harmed, unhealthy, and disabled sufferers to develop the skills needed for daily living, then it is essential to be aware of the steps
  2. 2. needed to become an occupational therapist. To glorify your career as an occupational therapist, you need to know about this sector very clearly. You need to know the condition in the job market, demand factors, salary expectations, required skills etc. Okay, don't mess up! We will go step by step. Here we go. So, first of all, we need to know what does it mean by occupational therapy? Let's take a look What occupational therapy stands for? You know, Occupational therapy is a unique job that helps people across the life-time to make the things they want and need to do by the therapeutic use of regular activities. Occupational therapy practitioners let people of all ages live life to its best by assisting them to promote health and prevent or live better with injury, sickness, or disability. Occupational therapy services typically include: ● Evaluation of an individual, during which the client/family and occupational therapist decide the person's goals, ● Personalised intervention to develop the person's capability to execute daily activities and reach the goals, and ● Analysing the outcomes to assure that the goals are being met and/or make changes to the plan. Occupational therapists have a holistic viewpoint. It is an evidence-based discipline deeply originated in science. What's the role of an occupational therapist? Simply a therapist is an overseer; they observed an individual's daily activities to give them better life experience. You'll hear them called OTs. They have a license and to practice the need to pass exams. So they are experts in this certain field through more training so that they can focus on specific types of treatment, such as hand therapy, working with children in school, or assisting older adults. The occupational therapist often works with the victim’s doctor, physical therapist, psychologist. Occupational therapists deal with people of all ages A-Z. It can be a premature baby or a senior citizen, no matter what.
  3. 3. In brief, the occupational therapist assesses your needs; they often come to your home or workplace to see what you do and need change. They keep their eyes on your any kind of activity or task. Then like a game-changer, they come up with a plan to improve the way you do it, and they make it easier or less disturbing. They will show you how to manage life and live a better life. ​Check out Diploma in Occupational Therapist course Occupational therapist training & requirements in the UK Dealing with human's problem is so critical; indeed, it's not that easy. So a therapist needs proper training and degree.To practice, you must be registered with the Health and Care Professions Council. You can train through an accredited full-time or part-time pre-registration university course in occupational therapy or a degree apprenticeship in occupational therapy. To get a full-time occupational therapy degree course, you need two or three A-levels, along with five GCSEs, including English language, maths and science. You may get a course with alternative qualifications, including: ● BTEC, HND or HNC which includes biological science ● relevant vocational qualifications ● science-based access course ● equivalent Scottish or Irish qualifications If you already have a related degree and healthcare expertise, you can take a postgraduate degree in occupational therapy.
  4. 4. Occupational therapist salary in the UK According to our research and information from national sources; ● Salaries for occupational therapists working in the NHS start at Band 5 of the NHS-£24,907 to £30,615. ● Specialist occupational therapists limit from £31,365 to £37,890 (Band 6), and advanced specialist occupational therapists can earn £38,890 to £44,503 (Band 7). ● At the consultant level, you can typically earn between £45,753 and £62,000. Occupational therapist jobs Throughout the world, Occupational Therapists are well-respected professionals. ​In the UK​, there is still a modest level of demand for the primary grade band 5 occupational therapists. The demand for qualified OTs is high. There is a lack of professional therapists throughout the Uk, enough demand yet to be fulfilled. So throughout the world, numerous jobs are offered every year and obviously earning is above average. What Skills are needed? An occupational therapist is an expert in this field. This specialised discipline requires some essential skills. So you will have to have; ● Well-developed oral and verbal communication skills to make a relationship with your patients ● Interpersonal skills to connect with others and build harmony with your patients ● The ability to encourage and build confidence ● Observation skills ● The ability to take under pressure ● The ability to organise and plan your workload ● Decision-making skill ● Flexibility in work ● Assessment writing skills ● Problem-solving abilities ● Creative and real-life practical skills ● Team working skills, working with other professionals ● Enthusiasm and patience to deal with a variety of demands ● Computer knowledge.
  5. 5. Does it require any experience? If you are passionate about this industry, then you are advised to visit an occupational therapy unit, within a hospital or social service to gain a clear understanding before taking a course. Experience of working in the field of health, social care, charity or a related area is also beneficial for you. As you know that relevant work experience is very helpful in securing posts in more rich areas. So experience can make the difference. Career prospects You may need to provide the chance to gain experience in a range of specialities. It could include working across some clinical areas like : ● Medicine ● Orthopaedics ● Surgery ● Stroke However, it's also possible to go right into your preferred specialism. There are many ways to develop your dream, such as; ● The management of the organisation ● Research into new techniques in occupational therapy ● Specialisation in particular areas of occupational therapy ● Working in education, either training in any related institution. To improve the pay scale, you must effectively apply the required knowledge and skills. If you have the experience you could become a consultant therapist in senior clinical leadership with the highest level of responsibility. You could move into the related roles such as care manager of industry or business. Did you go through this article fully? Amazing indeed! You are an enthusiastic and passionate learner. You are just about to step into your dream. Don’t look back just go and explore your field of interest now. ​ Enrol Now !!

