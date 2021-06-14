Successfully reported this slideshow.
Business Cyber Insurance Frequently Asked Questions
What is cyber insurance? Q1
Covers ﬁnancial losses ﬁnancial losses resulting from data breaches and other cybercrimes.
Does my business need cyber coverage ? Q2
CONSIDER cyber insurance if: ➡ Your business does many electronic transactions
STRONGLY consider cyber insurance if: ➡ Your business stores sensitive personal information such as Social Security number...
DEFINITELY obtain cyber insurance if: ➡ A six ﬁgure ransomware demand or a Business Email Compromise scam would threaten t...
How much does cyber coverage cost ? Q3
Cyber insurance can cost less than $100 per month for $1,000,000 in coverage.
What does a cyber policy cover ? Q4
Cyber policy coverages can vary. The basics include: Cyber extortion Data recovery costs Business interruption loss Rogue ...
Where can I get cyber insurance ? Q5
Your IT managed service provider may provide a referral to a broker (which can include a discount)
How do I apply for cyber insurance? Q6
If you have a good cyber security protection program, the application process may be quick and easy. Otherwise, be prepare...
Contact Us The Last IT Company Your Business Will Ever Need
Business Cyber Insurance - Frequently Asked Questions

Answers to frequently asked questions about cyber security insurance for business.

Business Cyber Insurance - Frequently Asked Questions

×