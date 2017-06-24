Economc Development David Evans June 21, 2017
Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
Butoyi family Burundi 5 people at $27/month [8 school lunches] Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
Callo Ocoro family Colombia 6 people at $163/month [50 school lunches] Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
Gada family India 3 people at $466/month [143 school lunches] Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
Sdambulyak family Ukraine 5 people at $10,090/month [3,104 school lunches] Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
How many extremely poor people are in the world? ($1.90 per day) A. 40 million B. 400 million C. 700 million D. 1.5 billio...
How many extremely poor people are in the world? ($1.90 per day) A. 40 million B. 400 million C. 700 million D. 1.5 billio...
Is life getting better or worse over time? Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
Where is life toughest?
Development economics • Macro: Why are some countries rich and others poor • Micro: How can poor families get out of pover...
Economicgrowth
• Produce things to trade • Produce those things more efficiently • “Institutions” • Easy to produce things • Peace • Huma...
Economicgrowth
The World Bank’s goal • Encourage growth • End extreme poverty
Education matters! Source: Hanushek et al. 2008
Source: Early Grade Reading Barometer
What do I do? • Help governments figure out if an anti-poverty program works • Will giving out cash help people invest in ...
How do you get there? Economics Middle school High school College Master’s Degree PhD in Economics Who else works in devel...
Career Day presentation - Economic Development
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Career Day presentation - Economic Development

36 views

Published on

This is a talk I gave to four classes of 7th graders in June 2017. They seemed reasonably engaged.

Published in: Economy & Finance
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
36
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Career Day presentation - Economic Development

  1. 1. Economc Development David Evans June 21, 2017
  2. 2. Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
  3. 3. Butoyi family Burundi 5 people at $27/month [8 school lunches] Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
  4. 4. Callo Ocoro family Colombia 6 people at $163/month [50 school lunches] Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
  5. 5. Gada family India 3 people at $466/month [143 school lunches] Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
  6. 6. Sdambulyak family Ukraine 5 people at $10,090/month [3,104 school lunches] Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
  7. 7. How many extremely poor people are in the world? ($1.90 per day) A. 40 million B. 400 million C. 700 million D. 1.5 billion Source: Cruz et al. 2015
  8. 8. How many extremely poor people are in the world? ($1.90 per day) A. 40 million B. 400 million C. 700 million D. 1.5 billion Source: Cruz et al. 2015
  9. 9. Is life getting better or worse over time? Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
  10. 10. Source: Free materials from www.gapminder.org
  11. 11. Where is life toughest?
  12. 12. Development economics • Macro: Why are some countries rich and others poor • Micro: How can poor families get out of poverty?
  13. 13. Economicgrowth
  14. 14. • Produce things to trade • Produce those things more efficiently • “Institutions” • Easy to produce things • Peace • Human capital: Better education and health What makes countries grow?
  15. 15. Economicgrowth
  16. 16. The World Bank’s goal • Encourage growth • End extreme poverty
  17. 17. Education matters! Source: Hanushek et al. 2008
  18. 18. Source: Early Grade Reading Barometer
  19. 19. What do I do? • Help governments figure out if an anti-poverty program works • Will giving out cash help people invest in their children in Tanzania? • Will providing textbooks improve learning in Sierra Leone? • How can we make health better in rural Nigeria?
  20. 20. How do you get there? Economics Middle school High school College Master’s Degree PhD in Economics Who else works in development? Engineers Doctors Business experts Educators Lawyers …

×