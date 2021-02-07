Stripe payments via social media or e mails and other platforms

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Via Social Media, eMails and Other Platforms A GUIDE TO STRIPE PAYMENTS Ezi.Gold by
Guide to the Stripe Payments app and integration options

Create payment requests, share them through any channel, and accept payments using PayPal and Stripe payment channels.

Sign up for your Paylinks account on iOS or Android, set up your account in minutes, and then connect your PayPal and Stripe payments account with ease.

Make payment requests for a specific number of recipients or open to anyone.

Define the payment amount or make it changeable by the recipient.

Share the Paylink through any channel: Email, Text or Social Media.

Your customers will get a link to a secure payment page that opens in their mobile/web browser.

Impress your customers with quick payment links with your branding and make it easy for them to pay you instantly.

Guide people to pay directly through social media posts and messages.

Place links in emails to make payments a part of client communications.

Create a single link to receive multiple donations of different values.

Add payment links to invoices to make payments seamless.

Setting up your Paylinks account takes only a minute.

Download the app, add basic details, connect your payment gateways—and you’re ready to go!

  1. 1. Via Social Media, eMails and Other Platforms A GUIDE TO STRIPE PAYMENTS Ezi.Gold by
  2. 2. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 2 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Table Of Contents Guide to the Stripe Payments App and Integration Options 3 Stripe Rates, Fees, and Costs 5      Stripe Complaints & Customer Reviews 6      Our Opinion Of Stripe 7      Leave Your Review For Stripe 8      What are Stripe Payments? 8      Why is Stripe Payments important? 9      Overview of Stripe Payment Options 10      How does Stripe work? 12      Stripe vs merchant accounts 13      Advantages of Stripe over Square 14
  3. 3. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 3 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Guide to the Stripe Payments App and Integration Options Create payment requests, share them through any channel, and accept payments using PayPal and Stripe payment channels. , set up your account in minutes, and then connect your PayPal and Stripe payments account with ease. Make payment requests for a speci c number of recipients or open to anyone. De ne the payment amount or make it changeable by the recipient. Share the Paylink through any channel: Email, Text or Social Media. Your customers will get a link to a secure payment page that opens in their mobile/web browser. Sign Up for Your Paylinks Account on iOS or Android Impress your customers with quick payment links with your branding and make it easy for them to pay you instantly. The pay link guides the customer to a safe, secure and fast hosted Stripe payments page.   Guide people to pay directly through social media posts and messages.   Place links in emails to make payments a part of client communications.   Create a single link to receive multiple donations of di erent values.   Add payment links to invoices to make payments seamless. Setting up your Paylinks account takes only a minute. Download the app, add basic details, connect your payment gateways—and you’re ready to go! Create and send unlimited payment requests to an unlimited number of clients with ease.
  4. 4. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 4 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms POS (Point of Sales) systems can be expensive and cumbersome to use. With Paylinks, you only need your mobile phone to send payment requests. Your customers can follow the payment link they receive to easily make payments on the automatically generated hosted payment pages. Paylinks currently supports PayPal and Stripe Payments, two of the most popular payment gateways with small businesses. We will soon be adding Square, with more payment processing services on the way. Paylinks is a product of Hiveage, a trusted online invoicing service since 2014. We know your small business can’t take a day o , which is why we maintain a 99.9% uptime on average. Our software uses redundant storage and servers to keep your data safe and available at all times.
  5. 5. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 5 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Stripe Rates, Fees, and Costs Fees and costs are simple with stripe. You pay upfront for the chosen terminal (countertop model is $299, mobile reader is $59), then a xed rate + fee per transaction. There are no monthly costs, setup fees or complicated rates – just pay the same transaction rate, 2. 7% + 5¢, for any card brand per successful transaction. Non-us credit and debit cards incur an extra 1% transaction fee, plus an extra 1% if there is currency conversion from a non-us currency to us dollars.
  6. 6. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 6 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms The stripe plugin for woo-commerce allows you to accept payments directly on your store for web and mobile. With stripe, customers stay on your store during checkout instead of being redirected to an externally hosted checkout page, which has been proven to lead to higher conversion rates. Stripe is a simple way to accept payments online. Stripe has no setup fees, no monthly fees, and no hidden costs. Hundreds of thousands of businesses—ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies—rely on stripe’s software tools to securely accept payments and expand globally. Credit card processing is e ectively a need for most small businesses today. As more consumers forgo cash for easier payment methods like credit cards, debit cards and digital wallets, enabling these payment methods is a matter of customer service and securing repeat business. Many processors charge a wide range of fees, which can signi cantly increase your monthly costs. Stripe maintains comparatively few fees and charges competitive rates, however, making it easy and a ordable for entrepreneurs to accept credit and debit card payments, as well as allowing customers to use their digital wallets. Stripe Complaints & Customer Reviews Still not sure which payment processor is the best choice for you? perhaps the best way to decide is to check out some unbiased reviews and look at what other users are saying. To that end, I went to Reddit to sh out some opinions from users about PayPal vs stripe. From what I found, it looks like the biggest complaint users have about stripe is how they handle customer payment disputes, while the biggest complaints about PayPal seem to be in relation to the interface and hold periods.
  7. 7. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 7 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Stripe o ers merchant account services to over 100,000 merchants in over 100 countries. The service is located in San Francisco, USA, with o ces and customer service centres in London. While not a U.K. Company, stripe is actually one of the most well-reviewed merchant account providers in the UK, with primarily positive reviews online and very few real negative reviews. Most complaints surround stripe closing accounts for suspicious behaviour or using accounts outside of the terms of service (violating the chargeback policy, accepting phone payments, etc. ), holding funds for veri cation, or chargeback fees. Stripe’s customer service consistent receive very positive reviews, stripe support members work to review and solve issues very quickly, and most customers write very positively about the site. I’ve spent a lot of time reading customer reviews of stripe and seeing how it evolved and changed over time. And in the last couple of review updates, the dominant thread that I noticed among the complaints from merchants was frustration at the inability to reach someone at the company in real-time. I gured it would only be a matter of time before stripe caved and implemented some form of phone-based customer support. Our Opinion Of Stripe It’s fairly obvious that stripe is the preferable option of the two (to be fair their whole company is based on being the best solution for things like this). The real problem is that we may not have a choice in the matter. It seems that Apple is making an initiative to improve its auto-renewable subscription service, yet (in my opinion) it is still miles behind stripe in terms of being a “pleasure to work with”. It’s nice that they are trying to improve their service. After all, they don’t really have to o er a very competitive alternative when you have nowhere else to turn for subscriptions.
  8. 8. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 8 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms The stripe website does not prominently list any explanations of its cash reserve and account cancellation policies, both of which appear to be responsible for numerous stripe complaints on this site and elsewhere. It is our opinion that stripe could do a better job of explaining the circumstances under which merchants might experience holds before these merchants sign up for the service, and we have slightly lowered the company’s score to re ect this. Any merchant who is potentially considering doing business with stripe is encouraged to read the company’s fraud policy (excerpted below), which is similar to most other payment processor fund holding policies. While PayPal customers may like to see the PayPal logo on your site, demonstrating that you can accept payments from a whole host of recognizable and trusted nancial institutions evens the playing eld. In our opinion, stripe’s list of accepted payments is the most appealing option, especially for businesses collecting payments from customers around the world. Leave Your Review For Stripe If you have experience with stripe payments and would like to share your review, please leave your feedback below. Please be aware that it may take up to 7 business days for a customer review to go live as they’re assessed on a rst-come- rst-serve basis. What are Stripe Payments?
  9. 9. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 9 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Subscriptions or plans can be created for recurring payments. With this type of product, the user is charged daily, weekly, monthly or yearly automatically according to the plan con guration. In this section, we will use the eld for product stripe_plan_name in order to store the plan id—actually, it is possible for us to choose the id, and we will call it premium-plan— which will be used in order to create the relation customer subscription. Integrating apple pay with stripe in ios apps is very easy as stripe’s ios skd makes it easy to accept apple pay. However, it also supports regular credit card payments. But rst of all, you have to enrol in the apple developer program and set up stripe on your server and in your app. Whereas using an app such a Paylinks does it for you, you get a link to share across all platforms’ The stripe payments plugin allows you to accept credit card payments via the Stripe payment gateway on your WordPress site easily. You can create a product in the plugin then use a simple shortcode to put stripe “buy now” buttons anywhere on your site for a product or service. You can use it to accept donation via stripe also. Or, see the top of the page and make it easy on yourself Why is Stripe Payments important? This guide is for founders, marketers and growth hackers, especially if you use stripe to accept payments or are planning to move to stripe. Being at your best when it comes to retaining your customers is one of the most important things that a startup can do, and the tools featured over here can de nitely help you with that. We have divided the tools into di erent categories like CRM, billing, etc so that you can jump over to the ones that you nd most interesting to you.
  10. 10. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 10 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Stripe pays out within 2 business days in the united states and Australia, within 4 business days in New Zealand, and on a 7-day rolling basis in all other countries. Paypal pays out within 1 business day. If fast access to your payments is important and your business is not located in the united states or Australia, keep that in mind. Stripe carries no early termination fees, which is fantastic news if you’re uneasy at the thought of your venture being tied down to long-term commitments. However, it’s important to emphasise the value in revising your contractual obligations with the company. Stripe reserves the right to terminate your contractual agreements and withhold payments if it deems t. Businesses that are prohibited from the platform include those that operate within the investment and credit industries, money and legal services, or cryptocurrencies. Rather than be left in limbo, take a moment to check that your business wouldn’t be deemed a high-risk venture, and is consistent with the platform’s values.
  11. 11. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 11 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Overview of Stripe Payment Options For anyone starting a business or optimizing operations, remaining solvent is the biggest concern. Yes, you’ve saved money to make it happen—you might even have investors— because you know some level of nancial investment is a prerequisite to reaping a pro t. As an entrepreneur, you can’t avoid incurring expenses. But there’s one choice that will majorly impact your con dence, your cash ow, and your credibility: choosing the most reliable, e cient credit card processor for your unique business needs. So, to help you make that call, we’ve outlined the pros and cons (and comparable competition) of some of the top credit card processing choices available in 2018. 1. Square pros: one of square’s most attractive qualities is the ease and speed of actually getting set up.
  12. 12. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 12 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Comments: I can’t say anything negative about these guys. For all the areas PayPal fails and is incredibly frustrating to work with sometimes, stripe comes in and makes everything simple. They are the gold standard for accepting online payments. Pros: stripe is one of those products that just work. They have meticulously thought through every detail of accepting online payments, and they take care of it all in the background so you can run your business. They have automated fraud detection, a beautiful UI, several bank deposit scheduling options, just the right amount of customization options for invoices & receipts, seamlessly allow for recurring subscriptions and provide great reporting. They also have an android app with limited features, but it provides a great overview of your daily, weekly and monthly stats. I had a customer requirement to use stripe for processing event registration payments. I knew that with dynamics 365 marketing, you have the ability to use a custom gateway but not much documentation was available on the di erent implementation options or designs. Make it EZi with PayLinks
  13. 13. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 13 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Security is a huge concern for any business that accepts credit cards, especially online. Stripe has multiple security protocols in place to keep your customers’ payment data secure. First, it encrypts card data and processes transactions on its own network. This means no sensitive data touches your servers, so hackers won’t have access to your business’s data or customers’ credit card information if you’re ever the victim of a cyberattack, as stripe’s rep told us. Stripe vs merchant accounts Both PayPal and stripe meet payment card industry (PCI) compliance and secure both yours and your customers’ data by the web’s highest standards. However, stripe o ers additional security features for its merchants, such as stripe radar. This feature uses machine learning to analyze data across millions of transactions around the globe to suss out legitimate purchases from fraudulent ones. Even better, this fraud protection is included for free with all standard stripe accounts (and available for $0. 05 per transaction for those on custom pricing plans). How does Stripe work? while scaling down your need to write code, with stripe’s quick-integration, simple APIs that work like a charm. Instead of playing around with code for payments processing, you can use your time better to work on enhancing your products and service o erings. Stripe libraries are ideal for desktop, web, ios and android, in every programming language. API changes are non-breaking, so you won’t have any unexpected surprises and business will ow smoothly as usual. Scale up the processing of your payments
  14. 14. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 14 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Stripe Connect is a full-service web payments platform to connect additional payment methods and accounts to a single merchant account. This allows you to connect omnichannel sales, in- person sales, and multi-step billing such as through for events, hotel booking, and multi- platform checkout. Advantages of Stripe over Square Paypal o ers a number of billing options, including invoicing and recurring billing. One of the advantages of PayPal is that you can send as many invoices as you want for free. If you want to be able to set up recurring billing, though, you’ll have to pay a monthly fee of $10. Stripe also o ers invoicing and subscription options through its platform. However, once you reach $1 million in sales through the service, you have to start paying transaction fees for your invoicing. This is where PayLinks steps in with integration into a complete Easy Online Invoicing Stripe is still one of the easiest payment processing platforms to use. It may not look like it if you read their documentation, but stripe is incredibly easy for most users to set up. In fact, it takes less than 10 minutes to register an account and be ready to accept payments. As we mentioned earlier, stripe sets users up as sub-merchants underneath their main merchant account. This means users don’t have to go through the rigorous veri cation and activation process of getting their own merchant accounts (which we talked about in chapter 3), making signup easier and quicker.
  15. 15. b Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Page 15 Stripe Payments Via Social Media, eMails And Other Platforms Braintree’s actually owned by PayPal, even though the companies seem as di erent as night and day. Whereas PayPal sometimes feels like a large out-of-touch corporation, Braintree’s right next to stripe on the cutting edge of payment processing. The biggest advantages stripe has over Braintree are the number of integrations available and the speed with which new services are o ered. Stripe has managed to stay on the cutting edge of development despite their age, but their age also means that they’ve had time to develop more plug-ins and partnerships.

