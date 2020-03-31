Tecnica de seldinger

Successfully reported this slideshow.
técnica quirúrgica seldinger

  1. 1. TÉCNICA DE SELDINGER DAVID EDUARDO REYES SALAS 16021020
  2. 2. ¿QUÉ ES? Técnica empleada para la cateterización percutánea de los vasos sanguíneos. Consiste en la introducción de una guía metálica flexible por la luz de la cánula con la que se ha realizado la punción del vaso. El catéter que se desea emplear se introduce entonces a través de la citada guía, tras lo cual es retirada, quedando el catéter colocado en el interior del vaso sanguíneo que se desea.
  3. 3. PASOS • SE MIDE LA DISTACIA DESDE LA ZONA DE PUNCION. • SE DESLIZA LA CANULA SOBRE LA AGUJA O SE MANTIENE FIRME ESTA DONDE REFLUYE CON FLUIDEZ Y SE INTRODUCE LA GUIA FLEXIBLE HASTA QUE EL REGISTRO DEL ELECTROCARDIAGRAMA DETECTE ALGUNA EXTRASISTOLE. • SE RETIRA LA AGUJA O CANULA Y DEJAMOS LA GUIA. • SE REALIZA UNA INCISION EN LA PIEL CON BISTURI, PARA INTRODUCIR EL DILATADOR A TRAVES DE LA GUIA AVANZANDOLO HASTA LLEGAR AL VASO.
  4. 4. • SE RETIRA EL DILATADOR Y POR LA GUIA SE DESLIZA AHORA EL CATETER • SE RETIRA LA GUIA Y SE COMPRUEBA LA PPERMEABILIDAD DE TODAS LAS LUCES DEL CATETER • SE REALIZA RADIOGRAFIA DE CONTROL Y DESPUES DE COMPPROBAR LA CORRECTA UBICACIÓN DEL CATETER SE FIJA A LA PIEL CON PUNTOS.
  5. 5. 1 2 6 3 5 4

