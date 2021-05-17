Successfully reported this slideshow.
QuickBooks Error 6190? Here’s How to Resolve it

QuickBooks error message code 6190- 816 appears on the screen when users try to open the company file, but the file is in use by another user. The error comes up with a message, “QuickBooks was unable to open the file on the host computer. The QuickBooks error message 6190- 816 indicates that the accounting software cannot access the file. Through this blog, we will discuss more about QuickBooks error 6190, its causes, and solutions. To know more: https://bit.ly/3u4c3yx

QuickBooks Error 6190? Here’s How to Resolve it

  1. 1. QuickBooks Error 6190? Here’s How to Resolve it QuickBooks error message code 6190- 816 appears on the screen when users try to open the company file, but the file is in use by another user. The error comes up with a message, “QuickBooks was unable to open the file on the host computer. The QuickBooks error message 6190- 816 indicates that the accounting software cannot access the file. Through this blog, we will discuss more about QuickBooks error 6190, its causes, and solutions.
  2. 2. Factors leading to QuickBooks error code 6190 and 816 • Corrupted QuickBooks company file. • The transaction log file is different from the QuickBooks company file. • QuickBooks company file is open on another computer in single-user mode. • QuickBooks desktop application is outdated. Numerous reasons can trigger QuickBooks error message 6190- 816:
  3. 3. Best Possible Troubleshooting to Rectify QuickBooks Error Message Code 6190 and 816 Step 1. Update QuickBooks desktop application to its latest release Following are the most effective troubleshooting steps to get rid of QuickBooks error code 6190- 816: • Close company file and the QuickBooks. • Locate the QuickBooks desktop icon and right-click on it. • Choose the Run as administrator option. • When the No Company Open window appears, click on the Help menu. • Select Update QuickBooks Desktop. • Move to the options tab and select Mark All. • Click Save. • Choose the Update Now tab. • Click on the Reset Update box. • In the end, click on the Get Updates button. If the QuickBooks error message code 6190- 816 still appears, move on to the next step.
  4. 4. Step 2. Change the name of ND and TLG files Renaming the ND and TLG files can repair the damaged company data files. Here’re the steps: • Move to the folder that contains the company files. • Find the files with the same name as that of the company file having .ND and .TLG extension. • Then, right-click on the file and choose Rename. • Write OLD at the end of the file name. • Reopen QuickBooks and log in to the company file. If you still get QuickBooks error code 6190 and 816, proceed to the next step.
  5. 5. Step 3. Run QuickBooks File Doctor to repair the network issues • Download the latest version of QuickBooks Tool Hub. • Go to downloads and open the downloaded file. • Install the application by following the prompt steps. • To proceed, agree to the terms and conditions. • When the install completes, the QuickBooks Tool Hub icon will appear on the screen. Run QuickBooks File Doctor • Open the QuickBooks Tool Hub and choose Company File Issues. • Click on Run QuickBooks File Doctor. • Select the company file. If you don’t find the one, click on Browse and search to find the file. • Click on the Check your file option and then Continue. • Fill up the QuickBooks admin details and click Next.
  6. 6. Conclusion We hope the solutions mentioned above help you fix QuickBooks error 6190. If the problem persists, contact the QuickBooks experts by dialing our toll- free number (855)-526-5749.

