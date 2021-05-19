Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thank You We hope to work with you in future Reach out here : https://bit.ly/3eXkM1b Phone : 0124.469.8900 : 844.469.8900 ...
Top 5 SaaS Application Development Trends for 2021

Top 5 SaaS Application Development Trends for 2021

  1. 1. { Top 5 SaaS Application Development Trends for 2021
  2. 2. { Introduction Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) has become a viable choice for organizations looking for versatility and accessibility post the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The biggest boon that the SaaS model offers for businesses is that they can save on the upfront cost of IT infrastructures such as systems and data centers for running and installing applications. SaaS application development has taken the cloud computing market by storm. Gartner predicts the service-based cloud application industry will grow to $143.7 billion by 2022, further shaping the SaaS trends for 2021 and beyond.
  3. 3. { Trend #1: SaaS Application Development Services Leveraging Artificial Intelligence Artificial intelligence is omnipresent and is increasingly helping organizations optimize business processes, improve productivity, and efficiently automate repetitive tasks and support the human workforce. AI brings a certain degree of responsiveness in various business scenarios, driving AI-based SaaS trends in 2021 to a new level.
  4. 4. { Trend #2: Vertical SaaS While horizontal SaaS is more focused on clients from any industry or sector, vertical SaaS is customized to target clients specific to supply chains and industries. For example, modern logistics analytics, healthcare analytics software, and retail analytics
  5. 5. { Trend#3: API Connectivity With the explosion in adopting the SaaS software model, the need to integrate them with existing business systems rose. The fundamental answer to this lied in API (Application Programming Interface). Simply migrating your data to a cloud platform isn’t enough; you need to harmonize it with your existing IT infrastructure.
  6. 6. { Trend #4: Micro SaaS Micro SaaS applications are add- ons to an existing platform developed to add additional functionality.
  7. 7. { Trend #5: Migration to PaaS The year 2021 is expected to see the SaaS model collide with PaaS (Platform-as-a- Service), empowering businesses to build custom apps and add-ons atop their existing original services. For example, Salesforce recently launched its PaaS services to consolidate its market share in its niche. PaaS offerings are robust, flexible, and provide greater accessibility and scalability to businesses.
  8. 8. SaaS Innovation Is Here to Stay It is a testament to the enduring nature of the robust SaaS model, which has assumed even greater significance post the outbreak of COVID-19. Hire an experienced and reliable SaaS application development company to build a SaaS application and migrate your business to a cloud-based, data-driven existence.
  9. 9. Thank You We hope to work with you in future Reach out here : https://bit.ly/3eXkM1b Phone : 0124.469.8900 : 844.469.8900 Email : info@kelltontech.com Website : https://www.kelltontech.com/

