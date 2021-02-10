Gigmor Pitch Deck

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Connecting bands, venues and fans
Live Music A $50B industry that is massively fragmented, low tech and inef f icient Our technology will make it more ef ...
Opportunity • Huge surge in consumer demand for live music, post-COVID - Millions of fans will be looking to discover lo...
Why Gigmor? • Leading brand as gigs marketplace, booking platform - 65K Artists, 2,700 venues, 5,000 bands booked • St...
Live Music Market • 170M Live Music Fans - 85 million attend small/medium venues • 25M Artists - Independent artist ...
Solution Venues Artists $1.2B GMV Fans Source: Gigmor Quick, Easy Booking with Built-in Promotion
Product • Gigmor charts will drive artist discovery - Top Indie artists by city and genre • One-click booking more ef ...
Product Integrated Solution will Create Flywheel Discover Booking Ticketing Promotion
Gigmor Pre-Covid • Successes - Converted 1,700 subscribers - Met aggressive MRR growth goals in early 2020 - Reduced...
Unit Economics $3.50 Acquisition Cost 4.3% Churn $227 Lifetime Value
Gigmor Live • Gigmor Live:100+ shows in 2020 - 200+ Viewers per show on Twitch - Virtual tip jar for artists. Gigmor m...
Revenue Streams • Booking Platform - Artist Subscriptions ($9.99/mo) - Commissions • Ticketing Fees - 15% of ticke...
Market Strategy • Music Clubs, Bars, Festivals, Casinos, Colleges - Target high pro f ile venues in major markets - On...
Market Strategy • Brands, Retailers, Hotels, Restaurants, Malls, Airports, Individuals - Target major brands with B2B ma...
Strategic Partners
2021 Forecast $- $12,500 $25,000 $37,500 $50,000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Small Bars Reopen Ticketi...
5 Year Vision • Event-Powered Social Network - Connecting artists and fans before, during & after the show • LiveNatio...
Team Gigmor David Baird Founder/CEO AOL, Troubadour Digital Advisors Tracy Eumont Chief Brand O ff icer QVC, AOL K...
David Baird | 310.795.0540 | david@gigmor.com | www.gigmor.com
Leading marketplace for booking and promoting live music

  1. 1. Connecting bands, venues and fans
  2. 2. Live Music A $50B industry that is massively fragmented, low tech and inef f icient Our technology will make it more ef f icient and grow the market Source: LiveNation
  3. 3. Opportunity • Huge surge in consumer demand for live music, post-COVID - Millions of fans will be looking to discover local live music - Millennials/Generation Z spend more on music than any other age group • Pandemic shutdown has disrupted incumbents in live music - Eventbrite Music ($120M revenue/2,000 venues) laid off 40-person team • Venues will need to book live entertainment quickly & ef f iciently - 2 million artists will be looking for gigs Source: Eventbrite
  4. 4. Why Gigmor? • Leading brand as gigs marketplace, booking platform - 65K Artists, 2,700 venues, 5,000 bands booked • Strong team with proven track record in music tech • Unique product vision for event-driven social network - Integrated discovery/booking/ticketing/promotion platform will create competitive advantage - Higher engagement than one-way marketing: connecting artists, venues and fans
  5. 5. Live Music Market • 170M Live Music Fans - 85 million attend small/medium venues • 25M Artists - Independent artist incomes growing 30% • 20M Gigs - 80% of Music Venues are <500 capacity - Bars, Hotels, Restaurants, Corporate Events, Weddings Sources: LiveNation, Raine Capital
  6. 6. Solution Venues Artists $1.2B GMV Fans Source: Gigmor Quick, Easy Booking with Built-in Promotion
  7. 7. Product • Gigmor charts will drive artist discovery - Top Indie artists by city and genre • One-click booking more ef f icient - Favorite artist lists/Embedded contracts • Ticketing - Focused on scalable, self-serve segments • Promotion via social network for live music - Viral growth through venue/artist/fan and fan/fan engagement
  8. 8. Product Integrated Solution will Create Flywheel Discover Booking Ticketing Promotion
  9. 9. Gigmor Pre-Covid • Successes - Converted 1,700 subscribers - Met aggressive MRR growth goals in early 2020 - Reduced churn 400% - Onboarded 2K+ venues via SEM/SEO Monthly MRR Growth 0% 13% 25% 38% 50% Jan Feb Mar 1 - 15 Churn 0.00% 4.50% 9.00% 13.50% 18.00% Jan Feb Mar 1 - 15
  10. 10. Unit Economics $3.50 Acquisition Cost 4.3% Churn $227 Lifetime Value
  11. 11. Gigmor Live • Gigmor Live:100+ shows in 2020 - 200+ Viewers per show on Twitch - Virtual tip jar for artists. Gigmor makes 20% • Ticketed Live Streams - Partner with Veeps - Gigmor makes 20% of ticket revenue Live streaming Channel for Independent Artists
  12. 12. Revenue Streams • Booking Platform - Artist Subscriptions ($9.99/mo) - Commissions • Ticketing Fees - 15% of ticket price - Af f iliate Fees - Revenue Share with Venues/Promoters • Talent Agency - Subscriptions + Booking fee + Commissions
  13. 13. Market Strategy • Music Clubs, Bars, Festivals, Casinos, Colleges - Target high pro f ile venues in major markets - Onboard smaller venues with SEM/SEO - Freelance reps activate venues and artists in local markets Music Venues 75% - booking is an important part of ticketing
  14. 14. Market Strategy • Brands, Retailers, Hotels, Restaurants, Malls, Airports, Individuals - Target major brands with B2B marketing - SEM/SEO, Social Media drives organic growth - 65 venues acquired organically in Jan/Feb 2020 Non-Traditional Venues $20B spent on experiential marketing
  15. 15. Strategic Partners
  16. 16. 2021 Forecast $- $12,500 $25,000 $37,500 $50,000 Jan Feb Mar Apr May Jun Jul Aug Sep Oct Nov Dec Small Bars Reopen Ticketing Added Industry Rebounds Nationwide
  17. 17. 5 Year Vision • Event-Powered Social Network - Connecting artists and fans before, during & after the show • LiveNation for Independent Music - Booking/ticketing/promotion/touring - Talent booking for major brands: hotels, restaurants, event planners • 10M artists/100M fans • $100M ARR
  18. 18. Team Gigmor David Baird Founder/CEO AOL, Troubadour Digital Advisors Tracy Eumont Chief Brand O ff icer QVC, AOL Kraig van der Klomp CTO Casting Networks, H2Wellness Rachel Small Venue Relations Conde Nast Ryan Impey Acquisition Marketing Metrosonics, SonicBids, Berklee, USC Tristan Pollock 500 Startups, Homefront Joe Rinaldi GM, Music Box, House of Blues, Viper Room Nick Lippman Partner, Lippman Entertainment Mark Johnson COO, Times Square Ent. CEO, Align Talent Mgmt
  19. 19. David Baird | 310.795.0540 | david@gigmor.com | www.gigmor.com

