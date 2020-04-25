Successfully reported this slideshow.
5 types of picture frames for different pictures or images
This PPT talks about the 5 types of picture frames for different pictures or images. Visit at www.kwikpictureframing.co.uk.

  1. 1. Do you have a signed shirt? It could be that you have had the privilege of seeing your shirt in action on the field, being worn by your idol, or on TV during an important match. Either way, we can be trusted with your most prized possession. We offer a professional football shirt framing service, with not only the promise of competitive prices, but with so many options to choose from, we have something for everybody.
  2. 2. Our large multi picture frames are the ideal way to display multiple images in order to create a collage effect. It may be that you have returned from a family holiday of a lifetime, and you have multiple pictures, all of which deserve to have a place on your wall. Perhaps you have attended your child’s wedding or graduation, and no doubt taken dozens of pictures to remember the special day, or maybe you simply want to create a theme in your living area, and display a number of relevant pictures.
  3. 3. If you are struggling with gift ideas for ‘the graduate’, our frames are the perfect solution. We have a number of colours to choose from to blend with any colour scheme. We have various coloured frames to choose from, including Black, Gold, Mahogany, Natural, Silver and White. We also have a number of vibrant coloured mounts, being Black, Blue, Green, Ivory, Red and White. And also offer various coloured mounts depending on your chosen colour scheme.
  4. 4. Do you have sentimental military badges, caps, knives, or belts? It may be from when a relative or loved one served in the Yorkshire Army, Royal Navy, British Armed Forces, Royal Air Force or the Royal Marines, just to name a few. It could be that you are a collector of special memorabilia. Either way, we are offering a professional military medal framing service, to ensure your precious items are not only kept in top condition, but allowing you the option to proudly display your keepsakes.
  5. 5. Vinyl record frames are made custom made in our UK workshop for your valuable collector’s records. We supply frames for your 7”, 10” and 12” inch records, each frame is custom made once you place the order and will fit your record. All you need to do is open the back of the frame and use masking tape to hold the record into place from the back of the mount. The tape you use only needs to cover 5mm of the record and sleeve and wont damage your items if you decide to take them out.
  6. 6. Contact Us Mobile: 01274 724 411 Email: info@kwikpictureframing.co.uk Bradford, UK BD1 3SH Website: www.kwikpictureframing.co.uk Picture Frame Online Ltd

