Deploying Microsoft 365 Teamwork (beta) Exam: MS-300
QUESTION: 1 Note: This question is part of a series of questions that present the same scenario. Each Question In the seri...
Exchange admin center, you upgrade the distribution list. Does this meet the goal? A. Yes B. No Answer: A QUESTION: 4 Note...
Answer: B MS-300 4 http://www.troytec.com
Deploying Microsoft 365 Teamwork EXAM MS-300

Deploying Microsoft 365 Teamwork EXAM MS-300

  1. 1. Deploying Microsoft 365 Teamwork (beta) Exam: MS-300 Demo Edition �2018 - 2019 Troy Tec, LTD All Rights Reserved MS-300 1 http://www.troytec.com
  2. 2. QUESTION: 1 Note: This question is part of a series of questions that present the same scenario. Each Question In the series central is a unique solution that might meet the stated goals. Some question sets might have more than one correct solution, while others might not have a correct solution. After you answer a Question in there section, you will NOT be able to return to it- As a result, these Questions will not appear m the review screen. You have a Microsoft 365 subscription. You have a distribution list named Finance. You need to ensure that you can use finance to create a team in Microsoft Teams. Solution: From the Microsoft 365 admin center, you modify the distribution list. Does this meet the goal? A. Yes B. No Answer: B QUESTION: 2 Note: This question is part of a series of questions that present the same scenario. Each Question In the series central is a unique solution that might meet the stated goals. Some question sets might have more than one correct solution, while others might not have a correct solution. After you answer a Question in there section, you will NOT be able to return to it- As a result, these Questions will not appear m the review screen. You have a Microsoft 365 subscription. You have a distribution list named Finance. You need to ensure that you can use finance to create a team in Microsoft Teams. Solution: From the Exchange admin center, you create a new migration batch. Does this meet the goal? A. Yes B. No Answer: B QUESTION: 3 Note: This question is part of a series of questions that present the same scenario. Each Question In the series central is a unique solution that might meet the stated goals. Some question sets might have more than one correct solution, while others might not have a correct solution. After you answer a Question in there section, you will NOT be able to return to it- As a result, these Questions will not appear m the review screen. You have a Microsoft 365 subscription. You have a distribution list named Finance. You need to ensure that you can use finance to create a team in Microsoft Teams. Solution: From the MS-300 2 http://www.troytec.com
  3. 3. Exchange admin center, you upgrade the distribution list. Does this meet the goal? A. Yes B. No Answer: A QUESTION: 4 Note: This question is part of a series of questions that present the same scenario. Each Question In the series central is a unique solution that might meet the stated goals. Some question sets might have more than one correct solution, while others might not have a correct solution. After you answer a Question in there section, you will NOT be able to return to it- As a result, these Questions will not appear m the review screen. Your company has a Microsoft 365 subscription. The company has 1.000 users. You recently asked all the users to store content m Microsoft OneDrive for Business. You need to identify how many users are activity using OnlineDrive for Business. Solution: from the Microsoft 365 admin center, you view the service health. Does this meet the goal? A. Yes B. No Answer: B QUESTION: 5 Note: This question is part of a series of questions that present the same scenario. Each Question In the series central is a unique solution that might meet the stated goals. Some question sets might have more than one correct solution, while others might not have a correct solution. After you answer a Question in there section, you will NOT be able to return to it- As a result, these Questions will not appear m the review screen. The company has 1.000 users. You recently asked all the users to store content m Microsoft OneDrive for Business. You need to identify how many users are activity using OnlineDrive for Business. Solution: From the OneDrive admin center, you view the Data Migration settings. Does this meet the goal? A. Yes B. No MS-300 3 http://www.troytec.com
  4. 4. Answer: B MS-300 4 http://www.troytec.com

