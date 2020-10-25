Successfully reported this slideshow.
Published on

ACE software Data Van test

Published in: Engineering
  1. 1. DATA VAN INSTRUMENT SKID TEST USING SOFTWARE AND TEST METERS. By: David Aakre Purpose: To test all data acquisition in Data Van by simulating all pressure, rates, density, and Ethernet connections on instrument skid. You will need a Lap top computer with ACE installed, Loop Calibrator 4- 20 ma simulation meter, and frequency generator capable of a square wave. Power Point Link below. http://www.slideshare.net/DavidAakre/instrument-skid-test-using- software-and-testing-meters In TCC ( DATA VAN) Find software controlling computer such as server one and ACE One. Start ACE ONE Computer in VAN (Instrument Screen) Start Server One and then all work station computers Create Job ON SERVER IFS called “PM TEST” Put a Generic Sales order In : 121212 Job type: PE Job Config : Gel Frac Service Type: Conventional Select: OK NEXT: SELECT NO TEMPLTE (you are going to create your own graphs)
  2. 2. Equipment Assignments: Find equipment assignments on left drop down screen and double click on it with mouse. Select Equipment type Instrument one and find from drop down menu equipment number for Data Van or TCC and select. Comm status will turn green. Connect your company personal computer (LAP TOP) to Instrument skid using an Ethernet cable and bring up a blender ACE. Select Suction Rate on Blender Screen and Entered Clean Rate. Put a fixed Rate of 40 barrels a minute. Find Blender equipment number on your Lap top computer ace and activate on Equipment assignments. Comm status should go green. HT GRAPHICS: Find HT Graphics on IFS main drop down menu and select Variable screen should come up- Variable Source (TCC Instrument Skid Number) On left of Variable Screen add all Pressures to be tested (1-12) they will appear on bottom of screen as added. You now have created a Pressure Graph!!! Now create a Rate Graph for instrument skid, don’t forget to find blender on your lap top and add suction rate you created at 40 barrels a minute. You have created a Rate Graph!!
  3. 3. You can create a graph for anything connected to instrument skid Pump trucks rate, Blender valves, Blender Density and inline. (Important for trouble shooting) Repeat steps on Work Station computers by selecting job you created on Server “PM TEST” and create Pressure and Rate Graphs. Data acquisition computer ACE ONE should have Instrument Screen up showing all pressures and rates coming into TCC or Data Van from Instrument Skid on Back of TCC. Instrument skid is the connection point for all pressure cables, rates, and inline density. Ethernet hubs are for connecting trucks to for control and monitoring. Check on Ace one and see if you can see blender created on Lap top. Look for active blenders on ACE Instrument screen, it should match the blender number you created. At the Instrument Skid : Connect your Loop calibrator on pressure one (4-20ma Meter) on pins B and C and simulate pressure: ( scale for 15,000 pressure transducer Slope 15000/16=937.50)
  4. 4. 4ma- zero 8ma – 3750 psi 12ma- 7500 psi 16ma- 11250 psi 20ma- 15000 psi Pressure graph on IFS should record pressure for simulation on pressure one, it should look like a step. ACE One should show pressure for each step on loop calibrator. Repeat steps for all pressures and check to see if it was recorded on IFS graphs on server and work stations.
  5. 5. Simulate Rates: On Instrument skid simulate Rate on pins A and B with a PIE Frequency generator or Belkin. Use a Square wave form. Check ACE ONE to see if rate is showing up and IFS rate graphs. Repeat for all rate channels. Check if Rate graphs sees the 40 barrel fixed rate you set on Lap top computer. Conclusion: Now you have checked all pressure and rate channels on Instrument skid. You proved through simulation the electronics are good and software can monitor the channels. By connecting your lap top to the instrument skid you proved communication to Data Acquisitions system. Your Data Van is ready for a job. David Aakre
