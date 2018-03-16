Digital Marketing buzzwords have invaded our industry. Big Data. Optimization. Sales Funnel. Programmatic. This is not about buzzwords — it’s about leveraging the concepts that drive them to get people on your site, then converting them. If you are interested in hearing a presentation entirely around marketing buzzwords you’ve come to the wrong webinar. In this discussion we will instead be getting very strategic about how to create a plan for your website, founded in proven tactics and industry-wide information to net you the greatest increase in shoppers.



Vendors across the industry have so much information on the way that their customers are behaving, engaging, and interacting with their various platforms and are sitting on a goldmine of information on how people are buying cars today. That information exists inside and outside your website and how you can use that information to increase the number of shoppers and shopping behaviors on your website is how you will increase your sales.



And you’ll learn how to prioritize which area — traffic or conversion — will give you the best results for more sales. This session sets out to give you the insights about how to use the abundance of data at your fingertips to best identify your opportunities to win.



Traffic

How authoritative is your site compared to others?

What are car buyers searching for and are you being seen in those searches?

Does your website answer those questions in a way that influences those customers to buy?



Conversion Comparisons

How does your site compare to others in driving people to the most important pages on the site?

Where and how are you losing customers? How are the best dealers keeping them?

Do you know how to identify the changes you can make on your website to give you the biggest lift in shopping behavior?

Do you know how you stack up against the best of the best dealership websites?



Right now, your data has untapped potential. It can drive consumers to your site by ensuring your authority and stimulating interest in the right channels. It can compel them to perform a shopping behavior with the right pages with the best message, placement, and calls-to-action.