He Was Heard

Matthew 15:21-28: Prayer is a great gift given to us by our Father. Sometimes, though, prayer is intense and answers aren’t what we expect, but we are assured that we are heard when we seek with reverence and trust God’s will. This lesson reminds us to pray with intensity like our brother did.
https://youtu.be/QmsIugxEXUU
https://youtu.be/QmsIugxEXUU