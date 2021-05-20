Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOJA DE TRABAJO Contabilidad
Hoja de Trabajo Llamada también Hoja del Contador. Permite presentar toda la información contable en una sola hoja. En ést...
Ejemplos de Hojas de trabajo 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ...
Ejemplos de Hojas de trabajo 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ...
Ejemplos de Hojas de trabajo 1 Esta Hoja es de 12 columnas, para el ejemplo colocamos el número de columnas, pero NO las l...
Ejemplos de Hojas de trabajo 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER EMPRESA X HOJA DE TRABAJO Al 31...
Veamos el Ejercicio paso a paso Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R.
Ejercicio La empresa ZYX, C.A. le solicita que elabore la Hoja de trabajo al 31/12/ 2002, de su empresa con la siguiente i...
TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN SALDO ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 PATRIMONIO C...
Paso 2 Construir el Balance de comprobación, recordando que las cuentas de: • Activo y Egreso van por la columna del DEBE ...
Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00...
Paso 3 Realice el costo de Ventas. Tomando en consideración que la empresa ZXY, C.A. tiene un Inventario Final de 175.000 ...
Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. ¿Qué es el Costo de ventas (CV)? Se refiere al Costo de la Mercancía Vendida, se calcula co...
Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,0...
Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,0...
Paso 4 Construcción del Estado de Rendimiento Financiero Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. Se hace primero el Estado de Rendi...
Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Ban...
Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Ban...
Paso 5 Estado de Situación Financiera. Al llegar a este punto ya terminamos, estas son las últimas columnas que se realiza...
Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00...
Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00...
Recuerde lo siguiente: Los saldos de las cuentas los voy a pasar a las mismas columnas de su origen. Es decir, si caja est...
Después que realizamos la Hoja de Trabajo, tenemos la información necesaria para construir los Estados Financieros, uno po...
Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. INGRESO VENTAS -596.718,00 DESCUENTOS EN VENTAS 497,00 TOTAL INGRESOS -596.221,00 COSTO DE ...
Resultado del Ejercicio Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. Ingreso Egreso Utilidad Ingreso Egreso Perdida >
Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. ACTIVO ACTIVO CORRIENTE CAJA 1.838,00 BANCO 14.000,00 CUENTAS A COBRAR 127.975,00 CUENTAS A...
  2. 2. Hoja de Trabajo Llamada también Hoja del Contador. Permite presentar toda la información contable en una sola hoja. En ésta se vacía la información para el Balance de Comprobación y de allí se va construyendo los Estados Financieros. La cantidad de Columnas varía de acuerdo a lo que la persona que prepara la información, requiere. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R.
  5. 5. Ejemplos de Hojas de trabajo 1 Esta Hoja es de 12 columnas, para el ejemplo colocamos el número de columnas, pero NO las lleva en la practica Siempre debe llevar la identificación de la Empresa, el nombre del documento y la fecha de la información contable 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER EMPRESA X HOJA DE TRABAJO Al 31/12/2000 DESCRIPCIÓN BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN AJUSTES BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN AJUSTADO COSTO DE VENTAS ESTADO DE RENDIMIENTO FINANCIERO ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA En nuestro caso no trabajaremos con estas columnas, estas las estudiarán en el próximo semestre Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R.
  6. 6. Ejemplos de Hojas de trabajo 2 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER EMPRESA X HOJA DE TRABAJO Al 31/12/2000 DESCRIPCIÓN BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN COSTO DE VENTAS ESTADO DE RENDIMIENTO FINANCIERO ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA Esta es la hoja con la que trabajaremos Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R.
  7. 7. Veamos el Ejercicio paso a paso Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R.
  8. 8. Ejercicio La empresa ZYX, C.A. le solicita que elabore la Hoja de trabajo al 31/12/ 2002, de su empresa con la siguiente información: Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. Caja 1.838,00 Banco 14.000,00 Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 Capital Social 390.000,00 Reserva Legal 19.000,00 Cuentas a Cobrar Socios 30.000,00 Vehículos 135.000,00 Mobiliario 42.832,00 Edificio 275.000,00 Inventario de Mercancías 190.145,00 Seguros pagados por anticipado 3.000,00 Efectos a Pagar 21.600,00 Inces a Pagar 135,00 Cuentas a Cobrar 127.975,00 Hipoteca a Pagar 163.080,00 Superávit 91.050,00 Compras 382.091,00 Descuentos en Ventas 497,00 Ventas 596.718,00 Devoluciones en Compras 214,00 Gastos de Administración 105.027,00 Gastos de Ventas 64.510,00 Fletes de Compras 5.000,00 EMPRESA ZXY, C.A.
  9. 9. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN SALDO ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 PATRIMONIO Capital Social 390.000,00 PATRIMONIO Reserva Legal 19.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar Socios 30.000,00 ACTIVO Vehículos 135.000,00 ACTIVO Mobiliario 42.832,00 ACTIVO Edificio 275.000,00 ACTIVO Inventario de Mercancías 190.145,00 ACTIVO Seguros pagados por anticipado 3.000,00 PASIVO Efectos a Pagar 21.600,00 PASIVO Inces a Pagar 135,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar 127.975,00 PASIVO Hipoteca a Pagar 163.080,00 PATRIMONIO Superávit 91.050,00 EGRESO Compras 382.091,00 EGRESO Descuentos en Ventas 497,00 INGRESO Ventas 596.718,00 INGRESO Devoluciones en Compras 214,00 EGRESO Gastos de Administración 105.027,00 EGRESO Gastos de Ventas 64.510,00 EGRESO Fletes de Compras 5.000,00 EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. HOJA DE TRABAJO AL 31/12/2002 Paso 1 Identificar a que grupo de cuentas pertenecen. Si es Activo, Pasivo, Patrimonio, Ingreso o Egreso, Para así realizar el Balance de Comprobación Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R.
  10. 10. Paso 2 Construir el Balance de comprobación, recordando que las cuentas de: • Activo y Egreso van por la columna del DEBE • Pasivo, Patrimonio y Egreso van por el HABER Vamos a ir construyendo nuestra hoja de trabajo poco a poco. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 PATRIMONIO Capital Social 390.000,00 PATRIMONIO Reserva Legal 19.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar Socios 30.000,00 ACTIVO Vehículos 135.000,00 ACTIVO Mobiliario 42.832,00 ACTIVO Edificio 275.000,00 ACTIVO Inventario de Mercancías 190.145,00 ACTIVO Seguros pagados por anticipado 3.000,00 PASIVO Efectos a Pagar 21.600,00 PASIVO Inces a Pagar 135,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar 127.975,00 PASIVO Hipoteca a Pagar 163.080,00 PATRIMONIO Superávit 91.050,00 EGRESO Compras 382.091,00 EGRESO Descuentos en Ventas 497,00 INGRESO Ventas 596.718,00 INGRESO Devoluciones en Compras 469,00 EGRESO Gastos de Administración 105.027,00 EGRESO Gastos de Ventas 64.510,00 EGRESO Fletes de Compras 5.000,00 TOTAL 1.376.915,00 1.376.915,00 EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. HOJA DE TRABAJO AL 31/12/2002 BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN
  11. 11. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 PATRIMONIO Capital Social 390.000,00 PATRIMONIO Reserva Legal 19.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar Socios 30.000,00 ACTIVO Vehículos 135.000,00 ACTIVO Mobiliario 42.832,00 ACTIVO Edificio 275.000,00 ACTIVO Inventario de Mercancías 190.145,00 ACTIVO Seguros pagados por anticipado 3.000,00 PASIVO Efectos a Pagar 21.600,00 PASIVO Inces a Pagar 135,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar 127.975,00 PASIVO Hipoteca a Pagar 163.080,00 PATRIMONIO Superávit 91.050,00 EGRESO Compras 382.091,00 EGRESO Descuentos en Ventas 497,00 INGRESO Ventas 596.718,00 INGRESO Devoluciones en Compras 469,00 EGRESO Gastos de Administración 105.027,00 EGRESO Gastos de Ventas 64.510,00 EGRESO Fletes de Compras 5.000,00 TOTAL 1.376.915,00 1.376.915,00 ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. HOJA DE TRABAJO AL 31/12/2002 BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN COSTO DE VENTAS ESTADO DE RENDIMIENTO FINANCIERO Recuerde, el total del Balance de Comprobación en cada columna debe ser igual, si no cuadra hay un error
  12. 12. Paso 3 Realice el costo de Ventas. Tomando en consideración que la empresa ZXY, C.A. tiene un Inventario Final de 175.000 Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R.
  13. 13. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. ¿Qué es el Costo de ventas (CV)? Se refiere al Costo de la Mercancía Vendida, se calcula con la siguiente fórmula: Compras Inventario INICIAL de Mercancías Fletes en Compras Descuentos en Compras Devoluciones en Compras Inventario FINAL de Mercancías Costo de Ventas Se refiere a toda la mercancía que se compró para venderse Esta cuenta es de Activo, pero se coloca acá porque se supone que ese Inventario con el que inició el año y que se vendió durante el período económico En esta cuenta está cuanto nos costó mover la mercancía de un lugar a otro Los descuentos son todas las disminuciones de precio que podrían otorgar, ya sea por pronto pago o rebajas especiales, lo cual disminuye el valor de la compra Las devoluciones disminuyen el monto de la compra, las devoluciones se pueden hacer por defectos de fábricas o simplemente porque ya no se van a comprar Se resta el Inventario con el que terminó el ejercicio económico, ya que este va a pasar a ser un ACTIVO.
  14. 14. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 PATRIMONIO Capital Social 390.000,00 PATRIMONIO Reserva Legal 19.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar Socios 30.000,00 ACTIVO Vehículos 135.000,00 ACTIVO Mobiliario 42.832,00 ACTIVO Edificio 275.000,00 ACTIVO Inventario de Mercancías 190.145,00 190.145,00 ACTIVO Seguros pagados por anticipado 3.000,00 PASIVO Efectos a Pagar 21.600,00 PASIVO Inces a Pagar 135,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar 127.975,00 PASIVO Hipoteca a Pagar 163.080,00 PATRIMONIO Superávit 91.050,00 EGRESO Compras 382.091,00 382.091,00 EGRESO Descuentos en Ventas 497,00 INGRESO Ventas 596.718,00 INGRESO Devoluciones en Compras 469,00 469,00 EGRESO Gastos de Administración 105.027,00 EGRESO Gastos de Ventas 64.510,00 EGRESO Fletes de Compras 5.000,00 5.000,00 TOTAL 1.376.915,00 1.376.915,00 Inventario FINAL de Mercancías 175.000,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 175.469,00 Costo de ventas 401.767,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 577.236,00 EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. HOJA DE TRABAJO AL 31/12/2002 BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN COSTO DE VENTAS
  15. 15. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 PATRIMONIO Capital Social 390.000,00 PATRIMONIO Reserva Legal 19.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar Socios 30.000,00 ACTIVO Vehículos 135.000,00 ACTIVO Mobiliario 42.832,00 ACTIVO Edificio 275.000,00 ACTIVO Inventario de Mercancías 190.145,00 190.145,00 ACTIVO Seguros pagados por anticipado 3.000,00 PASIVO Efectos a Pagar 21.600,00 PASIVO Inces a Pagar 135,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar 127.975,00 PASIVO Hipoteca a Pagar 163.080,00 PATRIMONIO Superávit 91.050,00 EGRESO Compras 382.091,00 382.091,00 EGRESO Descuentos en Ventas 497,00 INGRESO Ventas 596.718,00 INGRESO Devoluciones en Compras 469,00 469,00 EGRESO Gastos de Administración 105.027,00 EGRESO Gastos de Ventas 64.510,00 EGRESO Fletes de Compras 5.000,00 5.000,00 TOTAL 1.376.915,00 1.376.915,00 Inventario FINAL de Mercancías 175.000,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 175.469,00 Costo de ventas 401.767,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 577.236,00 EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. HOJA DE TRABAJO AL 31/12/2002 BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN COSTO DE VENTAS En la Hoja de Trabajo aplicamos la fórmula del CV, lo que se suma va por el debe y lo que se resta por el haber. La diferencia entre el DEBE y el HABER es el costo de Ventas, el resultado lo colocamos en la columna del menor para que el total sea igual en ambas columnas, y colocamos el nombre en la descripción Se agrega la cuenta Inventario Final de Mercancía cuando llegamos al CV, se coloca en la columna del haber para que pueda ser restado
  16. 16. Paso 4 Construcción del Estado de Rendimiento Financiero Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. Se hace primero el Estado de Rendimiento Financiero, porque el resultado del ejercicio, sea utilidad o perdida, se debe pasar al Estado de Situación Financiera. Recuerde que este estado financiero está compuesto por las cuentas de Ingreso y Egreso
  17. 17. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 PATRIMONIO Capital Social 390.000,00 PATRIMONIO Reserva Legal 19.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar Socios 30.000,00 ACTIVO Vehículos 135.000,00 ACTIVO Mobiliario 42.832,00 ACTIVO Edificio 275.000,00 ACTIVO Inventario de Mercancías 190.145,00 190.145,00 ACTIVO Seguros pagados por anticipado 3.000,00 PASIVO Efectos a Pagar 21.600,00 PASIVO Inces a Pagar 135,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar 127.975,00 PASIVO Hipoteca a Pagar 163.080,00 PATRIMONIO Superávit 91.050,00 EGRESO Compras 382.091,00 382.091,00 EGRESO Descuentos en Ventas 497,00 INGRESO Ventas 596.718,00 596.718,00 INGRESO Devoluciones en Compras 469,00 469,00 EGRESO Gastos de Administración 105.027,00 105.027,00 EGRESO Gastos de Ventas 64.510,00 64.510,00 EGRESO Fletes de Compras 5.000,00 5.000,00 TOTAL 1.376.915,00 1.376.915,00 Inventario FINAL de Mercancías 175.000,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 175.469,00 Costo de ventas 401.767,00 401.767,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 577.236,00 571.304,00 596.718,00 Resultado del Ejercicio 25.414,00 TOTAL 596.718,00 596.718,00 EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. HOJA DE TRABAJO AL 31/12/2002 BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN COSTO DE VENTAS ESTADO DE RENDIMIENTO FINANCIERO
  18. 18. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 PATRIMONIO Capital Social 390.000,00 PATRIMONIO Reserva Legal 19.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar Socios 30.000,00 ACTIVO Vehículos 135.000,00 ACTIVO Mobiliario 42.832,00 ACTIVO Edificio 275.000,00 ACTIVO Inventario de Mercancías 190.145,00 190.145,00 ACTIVO Seguros pagados por anticipado 3.000,00 PASIVO Efectos a Pagar 21.600,00 PASIVO Inces a Pagar 135,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar 127.975,00 PASIVO Hipoteca a Pagar 163.080,00 PATRIMONIO Superávit 91.050,00 EGRESO Compras 382.091,00 382.091,00 EGRESO Descuentos en Ventas 497,00 INGRESO Ventas 596.718,00 596.718,00 INGRESO Devoluciones en Compras 469,00 469,00 EGRESO Gastos de Administración 105.027,00 105.027,00 EGRESO Gastos de Ventas 64.510,00 64.510,00 EGRESO Fletes de Compras 5.000,00 5.000,00 TOTAL 1.376.915,00 1.376.915,00 Inventario FINAL de Mercancías 175.000,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 175.469,00 Costo de ventas 401.767,00 401.767,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 577.236,00 571.304,00 596.718,00 Resultado del Ejercicio 25.414,00 TOTAL 596.718,00 596.718,00 EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. HOJA DE TRABAJO AL 31/12/2002 BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN COSTO DE VENTAS ESTADO DE RENDIMIENTO FINANCIERO En el Estado de Rendimiento Financiero voy a pasar las cuentas de Egreso e Ingreso, salvo las que ya pasé al costo de ventas. El resultado obtenido de las columnas del CV, lo voy a pasar al Estado de Rendimiento Financiero. Y la coloco en la columna contraria a la del resultado anterior La diferencia entre las columnas del DEBE y HABER es el Resultado del Ejercicio, se añade en descripción y la diferencia se coloca en la columna del menor para que el total de igual en ambas columnas
  19. 19. Paso 5 Estado de Situación Financiera. Al llegar a este punto ya terminamos, estas son las últimas columnas que se realizan Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R.
  20. 20. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,00 14.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 94.863,00 PATRIMONIO Capital Social 390.000,00 390.000,00 PATRIMONIO Reserva Legal 19.000,00 19.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar Socios 30.000,00 30.000,00 ACTIVO Vehículos 135.000,00 135.000,00 ACTIVO Mobiliario 42.832,00 42.832,00 ACTIVO Edificio 275.000,00 275.000,00 ACTIVO Inventario de Mercancías 190.145,00 190.145,00 ACTIVO Seguros pagados por anticipado 3.000,00 3.000,00 PASIVO Efectos a Pagar 21.600,00 21.600,00 PASIVO Inces a Pagar 135,00 135,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar 127.975,00 127.975,00 PASIVO Hipoteca a Pagar 163.080,00 163.080,00 PATRIMONIO Superávit 91.050,00 91.050,00 EGRESO Compras 382.091,00 382.091,00 EGRESO Descuentos en Ventas 497,00 497,00 INGRESO Ventas 596.718,00 596.718,00 INGRESO Devoluciones en Compras 469,00 469,00 EGRESO Gastos de Administración 105.027,00 105.027,00 EGRESO Gastos de Ventas 64.510,00 64.510,00 EGRESO Fletes de Compras 5.000,00 5.000,00 TOTAL 1.376.915,00 1.376.915,00 Inventario FINAL de Mercancías 175.000,00 175.000,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 175.469,00 Costo de ventas 401.767,00 401.767,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 577.236,00 571.801,00 596.718,00 Resultado del Ejercicio 24.917,00 24.917,00 TOTAL 596.718,00 596.718,00 804.645,00 804.645,00 ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. HOJA DE TRABAJO AL 31/12/2002 BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN COSTO DE VENTAS ESTADO DE RENDIMIENTO FINANCIERO
  21. 21. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. TIPO DE CUENTA DESCRIPCIÓN DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER DEBE HABER ACTIVO Caja 1.838,00 1.838,00 ACTIVO Banco 14.000,00 14.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Pagar 94.863,00 94.863,00 PATRIMONIO Capital Social 390.000,00 390.000,00 PATRIMONIO Reserva Legal 19.000,00 19.000,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar Socios 30.000,00 30.000,00 ACTIVO Vehículos 135.000,00 135.000,00 ACTIVO Mobiliario 42.832,00 42.832,00 ACTIVO Edificio 275.000,00 275.000,00 ACTIVO Inventario de Mercancías 190.145,00 190.145,00 ACTIVO Seguros pagados por anticipado 3.000,00 3.000,00 PASIVO Efectos a Pagar 21.600,00 21.600,00 PASIVO Inces a Pagar 135,00 135,00 PASIVO Cuentas a Cobrar 127.975,00 127.975,00 PASIVO Hipoteca a Pagar 163.080,00 163.080,00 PATRIMONIO Superávit 91.050,00 91.050,00 EGRESO Compras 382.091,00 382.091,00 EGRESO Descuentos en Ventas 497,00 497,00 INGRESO Ventas 596.718,00 596.718,00 INGRESO Devoluciones en Compras 469,00 469,00 EGRESO Gastos de Administración 105.027,00 105.027,00 EGRESO Gastos de Ventas 64.510,00 64.510,00 EGRESO Fletes de Compras 5.000,00 5.000,00 TOTAL 1.376.915,00 1.376.915,00 Inventario FINAL de Mercancías 175.000,00 175.000,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 175.469,00 Costo de ventas 401.767,00 401.767,00 TOTAL 577.236,00 577.236,00 571.801,00 596.718,00 Resultado del Ejercicio 24.917,00 24.917,00 TOTAL 596.718,00 596.718,00 804.645,00 804.645,00 ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. HOJA DE TRABAJO AL 31/12/2002 BALANCE DE COMPROBACIÓN COSTO DE VENTAS ESTADO DE RENDIMIENTO FINANCIERO El inventario Final se pasa a la columna del DEBE en el Estado de Situación Financiera El resultado del ejercicio se coloca en la columna que corresponde , que es la contraria a la que se colocó en el Estado de Rendimiento Financiero En el caso del Estado de Situación Financiera la sumatoria de las dos columnas debe ser igual, aquí las diferencias entre columnas son un error
  22. 22. Recuerde lo siguiente: Los saldos de las cuentas los voy a pasar a las mismas columnas de su origen. Es decir, si caja estaba en el debe en el Balance de comprobación, al pasarla al Estado de Situación financiera, también debe estar en el debe. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. No aplica para el Inventario Final, Costo de Ventas y Resultado del Ejercicio.
  23. 23. Después que realizamos la Hoja de Trabajo, tenemos la información necesaria para construir los Estados Financieros, uno por uno Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R.
  24. 24. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. INGRESO VENTAS -596.718,00 DESCUENTOS EN VENTAS 497,00 TOTAL INGRESOS -596.221,00 COSTO DE VENTAS INVENTARIO INICIAL DE MERCANCIA 190.145,00 COMPRAS 382.091,00 DEVOLUCIONES EN COMPRAS -469,00 FLETES EN COMPRAS 5.000,00 MERCANCIA DISP. PARA LA VENTA 576.767,00 INVENTARIO FINAL DE MERCANCIA -175.000,00 TOTAL COSTO DE VENTAS 401.767,00 UTILIDAD BRUTA EN VENTAS -194.454,00 GASTOS DE OPERACIONES GASTOS DE ADMINISTRACIÓN 105.027,00 GASTOS DE VENTAS 64.510,00 TOTAL GASTOS DE OPERACIONES 169.537,00 UTILIDAD O PERDIDA DEL EJERCICIO -24.917,00 EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. ESTADO DE RENDIMIENTO FINANCIERO AL 31/12/2002 La estructura de los Estados Financieros siempre es la misma El Resultado del Ejercicio, Utilidad o Perdida del ejercicio, es la misma de la Hoja de Trabajo, en caso contrario, hay un error
  25. 25. Resultado del Ejercicio Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. Ingreso Egreso Utilidad Ingreso Egreso Perdida >
  26. 26. Lcda. Dauris Gabriela Ojeda R. ACTIVO ACTIVO CORRIENTE CAJA 1.838,00 BANCO 14.000,00 CUENTAS A COBRAR 127.975,00 CUENTAS A COBRAR SOCIOS 30.000,00 INVENTARIO FINAL DE MERCANCIA 175.000,00 SEGUROS PAGADOS POR ANTICIPADO 3.000,00 TOTAL ACTIVO CORRIENTE 351.813,00 PROPIEDAD PLANTA Y EQUIPO EDIFICIO 275.000,00 MOBILIARIO 42.832,00 VEHÍCULOS 135.000,00 TOTAL PROPIEDAD PLANTA Y EQUIPO 452.832,00 TOTAL ACTIVO 804.645,00 PASIVO + PATRIMONIO PASIVO PASIVO CORRIENTE EFECTOS POR PAGAR 21.600,00 CUENTAS A PAGAR 94.863,00 INCES A PAGAR 135,00 TOTAL PASIVO CORRIENTE 116.598,00 PASIVO NO CORRIENTE HIPOTECA A PAGAR 163.080,00 TOTAL PASIVO NO CORRIENTE 163.080,00 TOTAL PASIVOS 279.678,00 PATRIMONIO CAPITAL SOCIAL 390.000,00 RESERVA LEGAL 19.000,00 SUPERÁVIT ACUMULADO 91.050,00 UTILIDAD DEL EJERCICIO 24.917,00 TOTAL PATRIMONIO 524.967,00 TOTAL PASIVO + PATRIMONIO 804.645,00 EMPRESA ZXY, C.A. ESTADO DE SITUACIÓN FINANCIERA AL 31/12/2002 Recuerde la ecuación Patrimonial ACTIVO = PASIVO + PATRIMONIO

