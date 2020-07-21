Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
DATO YAU | CORPORATE INVESTMENT AND ROLE OF FINANCE SUPERVISOR
ON READILY AVAILABLE OPPORTUNITIES. TO TAKE A CHOICE ON ACQUIRING A POSSESSION, IT WILL BE VALUED APPROPRIATELY. A BUSINES...
THE RETURN IS MEASURED AS THE RATIO OF EARNINGS MADE WHEN COMPARED TO THE INVESTMENT MADE. IF THE BUSINESS MAKE BETTER REV...
A COMPANY MIGHT WANT TO INVEST MONEY IN MONEY AND ALSO REDUCE THE REWARDS DISPERSED TO THE RISK OWNERS. IN MOST CASES THIS...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Dato yau

24 views

Published on

Dato’ Yau is a chartered accountant and has more than 30 years experience in auditing, corporate finance and general management. Prior to joining Tropicana as the Group Chief Executive Officer, he was with Hong Leong Industries Bhd where he served as group managing director since September 2011 and prior to that, he was Sunway Holdings Bhd managing director since April 2001. He has also served well in various Sunway Group Berhad.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Dato yau

  1. 1. DATO YAU | CORPORATE INVESTMENT AND ROLE OF FINANCE SUPERVISOR
  2. 2. ON READILY AVAILABLE OPPORTUNITIES. TO TAKE A CHOICE ON ACQUIRING A POSSESSION, IT WILL BE VALUED APPROPRIATELY. A BUSINESS MONEY SUPERVISOR SHALL EXAMINE ITS WORTH AND ALSO RETURN IN THE FUTURE. HE CAN TAKE THE ASSISTANCE OF EXPERIENCED PERSON IN THE SPECIFIC AREA TO ASSESS ALL THIS CONCERNS. HIS FUNDAMENTAL ADAGE SHALL BE BRINGING REVENUE TO HIS BUSINESS AND DISTRIBUTE IT TO THE SHARE OWNERS. IF THERE IS A POSSIBILITY HE WILL AVOID TAKING DANGERS TO MAKE PROFITS. FINANCIERS LIKE TO IMPROVE CASH WITH LOWER THREAT. HE SHALL REVIEW TODAY AND FUTURE WORTH OF THE POSSESSION BEFORE TAKING A DECISION ON PURCHASING IT. WHEN IF HE HAS THE ABILITY TO END THAT THE PROPERTY WORTH IN THE FUTURE IS GREATER THAN THE HERE AND NOW WORTH, HE CAN ENCOURAGE THE MANAGEMENT ABOUT IT. DATO YAU
  3. 3. THE RETURN IS MEASURED AS THE RATIO OF EARNINGS MADE WHEN COMPARED TO THE INVESTMENT MADE. IF THE BUSINESS MAKE BETTER REVENUES, THE STAKE OWNERS WILL BE MUCH MORE COMFORTABLE AS WELL AS HAPPY. IN LARGE CORPORATE FIRMS THERE IS A SEPARATION IN BETWEEN OWNERSHIP AS WELL AS MANAGEMENT. IN THE INTEREST OF OWNERSHIP AND SHARE OWNERS, SUPERVISORS CAN TAKE A DECISION AND ALSO THERE IS NO VANITY ISSUES PRESENT RIGHT HERE.
  4. 4. A COMPANY MIGHT WANT TO INVEST MONEY IN MONEY AND ALSO REDUCE THE REWARDS DISPERSED TO THE RISK OWNERS. IN MOST CASES THIS IS NOT A DELIGHTED DECISION FOR THEM AND THEY WANT REVENUES. THE JOB OF THE FINANCING SUPERVISOR IS TO DISCOVER THE BALANCE IN BETWEEN REVENUES AS WELL AS INVESTMENTS. HE REQUIRE TO GIVE BACK REWARDS TO THE FINANCIER AND ADDITIONALLY TAKE BUSINESS RIGHT INTO A MUCH BETTER SETTING.

×