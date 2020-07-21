Dato’ Yau is a chartered accountant and has more than 30 years experience in auditing, corporate finance and general management. Prior to joining Tropicana as the Group Chief Executive Officer, he was with Hong Leong Industries Bhd where he served as group managing director since September 2011 and prior to that, he was Sunway Holdings Bhd managing director since April 2001. He has also served well in various Sunway Group Berhad.

