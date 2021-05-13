Platforming the Major Analytic Use Cases for Modern Engineering

We’ll describe some use cases as examples of a broad range of modern use cases that need a platform. We will describe some popular valid technology stacks that enterprises use in accomplishing these modern use cases of customer churn, predictive analytics, fraud detection, and supply chain management.



In many industries, to achieve top-line growth, it is imperative that companies get the most out of existing customer relationships. Customer churn use cases are about generating high levels of profitable customer satisfaction through the use of knowledge generated from corporate and external data to help drive a more positive customer experience (CX).



Many organizations are turning to predictive analytics to increase their bottom line and efficiency and, therefore, competitive advantage. It can make the difference between business success or failure.



Fraudulent activity detection is exponentially more effective when risk actions are taken immediately (i.e., stop the fraudulent transaction), instead of after the fact. Fast digestion of a wide network of risk exposures across the network is required in order to minimize adverse outcomes.



Supply chain leaders are under constant pressure to reduce overall supply chain management (SCM) costs while maintaining a flexible and diverse supplier ecosystem. They will leverage IoT, sensors, cameras, and blockchain. Major investments in advanced analytics, warehouse relocation, and automation, both in distribution centers and stores, will be essential for survival.