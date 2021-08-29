Successfully reported this slideshow.
ESTIMATING LOTTERY REVENUE ON A QUANTUM COMPUTER Stephen Penn, DM, PMP Harrisburg University 2021
TWO OBJECTIVES TODAY • Show a quick and easy way to get into quantum computing • Access to a quantum computer now • Avoid ...
THE BUSINESS PROBLEM • Lottery Sales • Progressive and Regressive Taxes • Predictors of Sales • Mix of Games • Types of Re...
INSPIRATION WAS THE PA LOTTERY • No one from the PA Lottery was involved in this exercise • Decision was made to approach ...
TRADITIONAL (NON-QUANTUM) OPTIMIZATION SOLVERS • Choose one variable to maximize or minimize • Hold a few variables consta...
OPTIMIZATION IN MS EXCEL • We will solve this using Excel • We will set a maximum dollar amount taken from lower income in...
OPTIMIZATION IN MS EXCEL Constants Ranges Excel’s Numbers Outcomes
TRADE OFFS • Using the mountainous terrain example, we are NOT concerned with… • Temperature at different elevations • Amo...
D-WAVE SYSTEMS 1. Options in coding a D-Wave program A. Option 1: Python functions as constraints B. Option 2: QUBO are al...
GETTING A D-WAVE ACCOUNT You get 1 second per month
FORMULATION OF THE PROBLEM • Adjusting the problem to D-Wave architecture • We have to write an Objective Function • Using...
WHAT IS A QUBO MATRIX? • Variables are 0 or 1 in a QUBO equation (these are the qubits) • The equation looks like a quadra...
QUBO, SAID ANOTHER WAY… • QUBO is a matrix of numbers • Only the main diagonal and the upper right corner are populated • ...
INSTALL D-WAVE • D-Wave software uses python • Installing D-wave is a matter of installing python module via pip • Windows...
STRUCTURE OF THE PYTHON CODE I. Import statements II. Build the QUBO matrix A. Upper right corner B. Main diagonal C. Keep...
STEP I - IMPORT STATEMENTS So easy!
STEP II - PA COUNTY DATA
STEP II.A - QUBO UPPER RIGHT CORNER The point of this slide is that a constraint is built into the QUBO formula. • How do ...
STEP II.A - QUBO UPPER RIGHT CORNER
STEP II.B - QUBO MAIN DIAGONAL
STEP II.C - ADJACENT COUNTIES ADVERTISING Advertising in one county may influence sales in adjacent counties. This is not ...
STEP III - SAMPLE FROM THE QUANTUM COMPUTER
STEP IV - PRINT RESULTS
INTERPRETING RESULTS • After running the program on D-Wave’s hardware, we get back an arrangement of 0s and 1s when the eq...
COMPARISON OF RESULTS • MS Excel – • Gave us exact dollar amounts • Used hard constraints • D-Wave/QUBO – • Gave us 0s and...
FUTURE ENHANCEMENT #1 MARKET AREAS • We only influenced the weights of the qubits • We could influence how the qubits inte...
FUTURE ENHANCEMENT #2: JACK POT SIZE • We could set jack pots for lottery games high or low and jack pots for instants hig...
NOT YOUR TRADITIONAL OPTIMIZATION • If you can think of a combination of county, location, jack pot, …whatever, then that ...
IMPLICATIONS OF QUANTUM COMPUTING • Traditional optimization offers enhanced organizational performance but is limited in ...
D-WAVE DOCUMENTATION • D-Wave videos • D-Wave manuals
D-WAVE IS SIMPLER THAN THE GATE MODEL • D-Wave allows you to solve an existing business problem and show value quickly • O...
Aug. 29, 2021
Data Works MD August 2021 - https://www.meetup.com/DataWorks/events/279099666/

Video - https://youtu.be/kjEWOamw6uk
Learning quantum computing can be daunting due to the need to learn matrix algebra and probabilities. However, that doesn’t have to be the case. You can solve existing business problems with just college algebra and python. This presentation will show how an optimization problem can be set up on a quantum computer. The business problem is based on a state lottery trying to minimize sales (consumer taxes) in specific locations, while maximizing state-wide total revenue. This presentation offers a first-step approach to learning quantum computing by walking through code that runs on a D-Wave adiabatic quantum machine.

Speaker
-------------------------------------------------
Dr. Stephen Penn earned his Doctor of Management from the University of Maryland University College. His dissertation focused on data-driven decision making. Stephen has worked in Information Technology for almost thirty years, specializing in data warehousing and analytics. He is currently an Associate Professor at Harrisburg University and the Program Lead for the undergraduate business program.

  1. 1. ESTIMATING LOTTERY REVENUE ON A QUANTUM COMPUTER Stephen Penn, DM, PMP Harrisburg University 2021
  2. 2. TWO OBJECTIVES TODAY • Show a quick and easy way to get into quantum computing • Access to a quantum computer now • Avoid linear algebra (save this for later) • Show a method for achieving results quickly • Use a real business problem • “Pick low hanging fruit” approach • Give a quick glimpse into advanced topics Getting Started with D- Wave System: User Manual LAP TOP D-Wave Solver
  3. 3. THE BUSINESS PROBLEM • Lottery Sales • Progressive and Regressive Taxes • Predictors of Sales • Mix of Games • Types of Retailers • Jack Pots • Min/Max Optimization – maximize revenue while minimizing the regressive tax (this is our trade off) 0 1
  4. 4. INSPIRATION WAS THE PA LOTTERY • No one from the PA Lottery was involved in this exercise • Decision was made to approach the problem by county • PA has 67 counties • Let’s imagine the PA Lottery spends money on billboard advertising by county
  5. 5. TRADITIONAL (NON-QUANTUM) OPTIMIZATION SOLVERS • Choose one variable to maximize or minimize • Hold a few variables constant as constraints • Manipulate other variables to achieve the max/min of the chosen variable • Think of mountainous terrain and we are trying to find the lowest valley or the highest peak (either globally or locally)
  6. 6. OPTIMIZATION IN MS EXCEL • We will solve this using Excel • We will set a maximum dollar amount taken from lower income individuals • We are trying to maximize total revenue and keep the revenue from low income individuals from getting too large Global Minimum Local Minimum 0 0 0 1 1 0 11 VS INPUT INPUT RESULT 1 4 4 2 4 8 3 6 18
  7. 7. OPTIMIZATION IN MS EXCEL Constants Ranges Excel’s Numbers Outcomes
  8. 8. TRADE OFFS • Using the mountainous terrain example, we are NOT concerned with… • Temperature at different elevations • Amount of snow on the ground • Amount of sunlight in different locations • Ah, but what if we are? • What happens when … • We do not want to hold a constraint constant? • We want to maximize one, minimize another, and there are lots and lots of variables to manipulate? Global Minimum Local Minimum 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 1
  9. 9. D-WAVE SYSTEMS 1. Options in coding a D-Wave program A. Option 1: Python functions as constraints B. Option 2: QUBO are algebraic equations defined as a matrix 2. Collecting values of qubits in D-Wave A. We call this sampling B. Qubits have probabilities until we measure them C. Measuring forces the qubits to 0 or 1 3. Choice of samplers A. dwavesampler – simple, but limited to 8 qubits B. leaphybridsampler – more complex and more qubits
  10. 10. GETTING A D-WAVE ACCOUNT You get 1 second per month
  11. 11. FORMULATION OF THE PROBLEM • Adjusting the problem to D-Wave architecture • We have to write an Objective Function • Using Qubits • It’s just Algebra • The function is expressed as QUBO Triangles • Setting coefficients • Data Sources • Other Historical data Getting Started with D- Wave System: User Manual
  12. 12. WHAT IS A QUBO MATRIX? • Variables are 0 or 1 in a QUBO equation (these are the qubits) • The equation looks like a quadratic, but has more variables than just one • Each product of every pair of variables has a coefficient • QUBO arranges these coefficients into a matrix • The quantum computer supplies the 0s and 1s • It’s the coefficients that we have to set up D-Wave Getting Started Guide
  13. 13. QUBO, SAID ANOTHER WAY… • QUBO is a matrix of numbers • Only the main diagonal and the upper right corner are populated • As 0s and 1s are sampled from the D- Wave machine, they are multiplied against the coefficients in the QUBO matrix • The resulting equation is calculated and we watch to see when the equation is minimized x1 x2 x1 .1 -.2 x2 .1 F(s) = q1x1 + q2x2 + q12x1x2 F(s) = .1x1 + .1x - .2x1x2 Remember that when x=0 or 1, x2 = 0 or 1. Think in terms of binaries, may need to think and rethink the problem several times.
  14. 14. INSTALL D-WAVE • D-Wave software uses python • Installing D-wave is a matter of installing python module via pip • Windows, mac, linux
  15. 15. STRUCTURE OF THE PYTHON CODE I. Import statements II. Build the QUBO matrix A. Upper right corner B. Main diagonal C. Keep adjusting the QUBO matrix III. Sample the qubits IV. Print the solution If you can run pip and python, you can run a quantum program.
  16. 16. STEP I - IMPORT STATEMENTS So easy!
  17. 17. STEP II - PA COUNTY DATA
  18. 18. STEP II.A - QUBO UPPER RIGHT CORNER The point of this slide is that a constraint is built into the QUBO formula. • How do we set the $44,000,000 advertising budget? • X1 + X2 + X3 +… = 44 • But it has to be in the form of a minimization problem. • (X1 + X2 + X3 +… - 44) • But the minimum is to set all qubits to 0; results in -44. That’s not right. • Square the whole thing: (X1 + X2 + X3 +… - 44)2 • -43X1 - 43X2 - 43X3 + … + 2X1X2 + 2X1X3 + 2X1X4 +…+ 442 • Now the equation will be 0 (the minimum) when we have exactly 44 qubits set to 1.
  19. 19. STEP II.A - QUBO UPPER RIGHT CORNER
  20. 20. STEP II.B - QUBO MAIN DIAGONAL
  21. 21. STEP II.C - ADJACENT COUNTIES ADVERTISING Advertising in one county may influence sales in adjacent counties. This is not considered in our MS Excel example.
  22. 22. STEP III - SAMPLE FROM THE QUANTUM COMPUTER
  23. 23. STEP IV - PRINT RESULTS
  24. 24. INTERPRETING RESULTS • After running the program on D-Wave’s hardware, we get back an arrangement of 0s and 1s when the equation was minimized. • Our job then is to translate these 0s and 1s back into our real world problem • Any particular qubit could tell us where to increase (or decrease) advertising dollars (or offer higher jack pots or offer more games) • Thus, we know how to allocate resources to maximize revenue and minimize the regressive taxes Global Minimum Local Minimum 0 0 0 1 1 0 1 1
  25. 25. COMPARISON OF RESULTS • MS Excel – • Gave us exact dollar amounts • Used hard constraints • D-Wave/QUBO – • Gave us 0s and 1s – not dollar amounts • Used soft constraints • Lots of potential for more factors to consider • Keep modifying and adding to the QUBO • Which is more informative?
  26. 26. FUTURE ENHANCEMENT #1 MARKET AREAS • We only influenced the weights of the qubits • We could influence how the qubits interact, meaning whether we want two or more qubits to be the same value • Part of the business problem could be that money is spent in groups of counties or market areas, and not by individual counties • These “linked” counties can be set up as “Strengths” between qubits • And, we set up a matrix much like the matrix of weights, but call this matrix couplers • It all depends on how we set up the business problem
  27. 27. FUTURE ENHANCEMENT #2: JACK POT SIZE • We could set jack pots for lottery games high or low and jack pots for instants high or low. • Lotteries tend to sell to more to people when the jack pots are high. When instants are high, they tend to sell more to low income individuals. • When the qubit for lottery is 1, jack pots are high, else they are low. The qubit for instants could be treated the same. • These new qubits increase the matrix to 69x69 cells. • The row (67,0-66) would increase overall sales when that qubit is 1. The row (68,0-66) would increase sales to low income population when that qubit is 1.
  28. 28. NOT YOUR TRADITIONAL OPTIMIZATION • If you can think of a combination of county, location, jack pot, …whatever, then that combination could be represented by another qubit • If the qubit is 1, then something is happening in that specific combination • If the qubit is 0, then something is not happening • We can add more rows and columns to the QUBO triangle depending on what qubits we develop • We could also implement the couplers and strengths to create these relationships
  29. 29. IMPLICATIONS OF QUANTUM COMPUTING • Traditional optimization offers enhanced organizational performance but is limited in handling constraints • In other words, No trade-offs • D-Wave offers a quantum computing option that calculates solutions to complex optimization problems • Insights can be gained by running optimization problems for improved decision making
  30. 30. D-WAVE DOCUMENTATION • D-Wave videos • D-Wave manuals
  31. 31. D-WAVE IS SIMPLER THAN THE GATE MODEL • D-Wave allows you to solve an existing business problem and show value quickly • Other quantum computers have more capabilities, but usually fewer qubits • Eventually, you may want to learn the gate model • To learn the gate model, you will want to learn linear algebra, entanglement, and eventually abstract algebra • D-Wave offers a simpler model to learn first – qubits, college algebra, strengths, and QUBO

