Data Works MD August 2021 - https://www.meetup.com/DataWorks/events/279099666/ ---------------------------------------- Video - https://youtu.be/kjEWOamw6uk ---------------------------------------- Estimating Lottery Revenue on a Quantum Computer Learning quantum computing can be daunting due to the need to learn matrix algebra and probabilities. However, that doesn’t have to be the case. You can solve existing business problems with just college algebra and python. This presentation will show how an optimization problem can be set up on a quantum computer. The business problem is based on a state lottery trying to minimize sales (consumer taxes) in specific locations, while maximizing state-wide total revenue. This presentation offers a first-step approach to learning quantum computing by walking through code that runs on a D-Wave adiabatic quantum machine. Speaker ------------------------------------------------- Dr. Stephen Penn earned his Doctor of Management from the University of Maryland University College. His dissertation focused on data-driven decision making. Stephen has worked in Information Technology for almost thirty years, specializing in data warehousing and analytics. He is currently an Associate Professor at Harrisburg University and the Program Lead for the undergraduate business program.