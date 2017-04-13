Building an Operator in 20 Minutes Vikram Patil vikram@datatorrent.com Software Engineer @DataTorrent
Agenda ●What is an Operator ? ●Essentials about Apex Operator ●How to write an Operator? ●Questions? 2
What is an Operator in Apex 3 ● Basic building block of Apex Streaming Application ● No restriction on Operator Implementa...
Types of Operators Based on functionality ● Input Operator Or Input Adapter ● Generic Operator ● Output Operator 4
APIs 5
Application DAG ( Basic ) 6 Random Number Generator FilterOperator ConsoleOperator randomStream filteredStream
Application DAG ( Partitioned ) 7 Random Number Generator FilterOperator ( Partition 1) ConsoleOperator randomNumberStream...
Resources 8 • Apache Apex - http://apex.apache.org/ • Subscribe to forums ᵒ Apex - http://apex.apache.org/community.html ᵒ...
9
Platform Track - Build Your Own Operator from Scratch @ ABDW17, Pune

Build Your Own Operator from Scratch

Speaker: Vikram Patil, Engineer @DataTorrent

Abstract: Today almost every company is creating huge amounts of data every second while a significant portion of this data needs to be processed in next few seconds. Sometimes this processing is very crucial such as fraud detection during payment transactions, sms delivery of payments or to raise alerts for encountered issues in data. None the less sometimes we need to store data to persistent store either in structured or unstructured format. Apache Apex is a unified big data in motion processing platform which can help you develop such custom applications with few steps. Apache Apex is supported by Apache Malhar which consists of many out-of-the-box input and output operators. You can build you own real-time data processing logic using Apex Framework and provided operators. This processing logic can be as simple as just transform data to structured format and store it for post-processing or take immediate action as described.This talk will demo how easy it is to build Apex operator from scratch for your own business logic. The focus will be on basic concepts for operator development and how to develop & deploy an application using Apex CLI.

