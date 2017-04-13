Platform Track - Build Your Own Operator from Scratch @ ABDW17, Pune

This presentation took place at Apex Big Data World 2017, Pune, India.



Build Your Own Operator from Scratch



Speaker: Vikram Patil, Engineer @DataTorrent



Abstract: Today almost every company is creating huge amounts of data every second while a significant portion of this data needs to be processed in next few seconds. Sometimes this processing is very crucial such as fraud detection during payment transactions, sms delivery of payments or to raise alerts for encountered issues in data. None the less sometimes we need to store data to persistent store either in structured or unstructured format. Apache Apex is a unified big data in motion processing platform which can help you develop such custom applications with few steps. Apache Apex is supported by Apache Malhar which consists of many out-of-the-box input and output operators. You can build you own real-time data processing logic using Apex Framework and provided operators. This processing logic can be as simple as just transform data to structured format and store it for post-processing or take immediate action as described.This talk will demo how easy it is to build Apex operator from scratch for your own business logic. The focus will be on basic concepts for operator development and how to develop & deploy an application using Apex CLI.