Quarterly Newsletter Issue1: January to June 2017 IIRSM UAE BRANCH QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER
IIRSM UAE Branch
FACT OF THE ISSUE EVENTS ”It is estimated that between 30% to 50% of falls from ‘any’ height result in serious injury in t...
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch Symposium & AGM –May 2017 May 17th saw the UAE Branch host its 2nd annual symposium and AGM attended by s...
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch
VIEWPOINT Alan Henderson Legal Director at globally renowned law firm Clyde & Co LLP Workplace Health & Safety in the Unit...
Those prosecuted for causing the death of an individual face punishment of imprisonment for a minimum of one year, a fine ...
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch
IIRSM UAE Branch
BRANCH CONTACT DETAILS UAE Branch Email ID: uaebranch@iirsm.org or iirsmmiddleeast@gmail.com UAE Branch Website: http://ww...
IIRSM UAE Quarterly Newsletter - January to June 2017

IIRSM UAE Quarterly Newsletter - January to June 2017

  1. 1. Quarterly Newsletter Issue1: January to June 2017 IIRSM UAE BRANCH QUARTERLY NEWSLETTER
  2. 2. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 2 QUOTE OF THE ISSUE “The achievements of an organisation are the results of the combined effort of each individual’’ Vince Lombardi Having entered the IIRSM UAE Committee last May 2016, it has certainly been an extremely busy period for the branch and it’s Committee. I personally believe that one of the most encouraging signs I have seen is the growing interest in ‘who we are and what we do’ and as a direct result of the many collaborative branch activities recently implemented, as detailed. • 50 new UAE members have joined during 2017. • 60 attendees at the January branch meeting, the highest recorded to date. Additionally we have observed 198 attendees at branch meetings over the first 4 events in 2017 • Feedback highlights that the technical presentations are of a high caliber, more insightful, relevant and beneficial to the members. This was mainly due to a targeted approach ascertaining from members what was their requests for content We continue to work with competent authorities such as OSHAD, and are still progressing with Memorandum of Understandings with other industry affiliations including; IPAF, PASMA and Myriad Global Media which we are hoping will soon be endorsed. These initiatives will further drive areas of excellence for our branch, its members and continue to improve safety performance in the region. Given that we are a ‘not-for-profit’ association, we are pleased to announce we have entered annual sponsorship arrangements with some outstanding organisations including Brady Corp, Clyde & Co, Eurolink, IPAF, Leader HealthCare and Multiplex. I am confident these arrangements will be beneficial to all parties in addition to further supporting the IIRSM UAE branch aims and activities. Whilst the IIRSM UAE branch continues to be regularly invited to events throughout the Middle East region, we recently held our 2nd Annual IIRSM UAE Branch Symposium and AGM. We are extremely pleased and proud of our efforts, with feedback received from attendees, sponsors and exhibitors being both supportive and encouraging. We thank all those involved in ensuring its success. Finally, after years of dedicated service to the committee, Frank Higgins has decided to stand down from his role as Branch Vice-Chairman. I'm sure that you would all join me in thanking Frank for his tireless work on behalf of the committee, and wish him the best for the future. As announced at our AGM, I would like to extend a warm welcome to the newly elected members of our committee in Luay Salih (Vice Chairman) and also Jason Woods (Branch Officer). We anticipate that with their combined skills and experience, they both will be an asset to our branch. We look forward to seeing more of them in the near future. Secretary’s Message: Daryl Wake
  3. 3. FACT OF THE ISSUE EVENTS ”It is estimated that between 30% to 50% of falls from ‘any’ height result in serious injury in the workplace. The largest contributing factor has been the improper use of ladders”! Myriad Global Media Workplace Safety Day, 15 January 2017 This one day event, sponsored by Myriad Global Media was held at the Radisson Blu Hotel in Abu Dhabi. It brought together local industry leaders to share their safety experience and key learnings. Our region has its own specific safety challenges which were explored in detail throughout this thought provoking day. Safety in the region has improved dramatically over the past few decades there are still gaps and opportunities to better protect the lives of our colleagues. Panel discussion was chaired by Dr. Mohammed Aref with representatives from BP, Marsh Insurance, and PWC. IIRSM had several contributing members throughout such as David Bass (CPD Coordinator) who spoke about ‘Implementing effective training in the Middle East’, whilst Daryl Wake (Secretary) facilitated a session on ‘Implementing a World Class Behaviour-Based Safety Program’. Matt Cox (Chairman) who was representing the association spoke about ‘Global Benchmarking’. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 3
  4. 4. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 4 KBR World Zero Harm Day - February 2017 In support of KBR’s Global ‘Zero Harm’ Day initiative, IIRSM UAE Branch were invited to talk about the changing face of the profession, the reasons for implementing change and the role of the professional body in support of this process. OHS Conference, Doha (Ministry of Administrative Development, Labour & Social Affairs) - April 2017 This was the first such event to be held in Qatar, directly under the patronage of the Minister for Administrative Development, Labour and Social Affairs. It represented a significant platform for IIRSM and the theme for the event focused on the changes to the OHS landscape in Qatar over recent years. Our Chairman Matt Cox took the opportunity to discuss the challenges of Global Benchmarking in respect of OSH performance. OSHAD World OSH Day event - April 2017 Under the event theme of OSH Data, the Branch Chairman used this opportunity to share and discuss how the effective collection and analysis of OSH data could be used to embrace change and effect performance improvements across the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and beyond. ETA Melco World Safety Day - May 2017 This was a celebration event for ETA Melco, recognising both World Safety Day and the organisations own safety performance over the previous 12 months. IIRSM UAE Branch used the platform to discuss the application of various working models, backed up by performance data to drive workplace compliance.
  5. 5. IIRSM UAE Branch Symposium & AGM –May 2017 May 17th saw the UAE Branch host its 2nd annual symposium and AGM attended by some 135 persons and 19 exhibitors. The event was a ringing endorsement of the Institutes strategic approach towards growth in the region, with a keynote address provided by the Deputy Director General of OSHAD, the competent Authority in Abu Dhabi. As well as outlining IIRSM’s planned Risk Management Qualification framework, the event brought together an array of thought leaders to present on and discuss key industry challenges. With an innovative stage and set design, combined with practical demonstrations and a truly engaging agenda, the feedback received from attendees on the day, described the event as being a breath of fresh air for the region. Some quotes as responses from attendees: “Talking to participants, their feedback was amazing. The content was useful and relevant. I saw very happy and excited people.” “Thank you for an interesting, engaging and informative day. I think as a team, you should all be proud of your achievements today, and personally I look forward to attending your future events.” IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 5
  6. 6. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 6 MEET THE MEMBERS Luay Sahib Salih (HSSE Manager) DAR AL-HANDASAH What led to a career in health and safety? The constant desire to achieve excellent quality in the workplace combined with care for fellow colleagues, people and the environment in general was my main drive to take a particular interest in the quality, health, safety and environment. However, I discovered through experience that although these four topics have several common aspects, it is difficult to balance between excellence in services and products (quality) and excellence in human and environmental care (HSE) hence I decided to specialise in HSE. What qualifications do you have? Master’s degree in Occupational & Environmental Health & Safety from the University of Portsmouth (2013) Post-graduate diploma in Environmental Monitoring & Assessment from Bell College of Technology, Hamilton, Scotland (1995) Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering (specialising in Hydraulic Engineering) (1992) Certificate in Business Continuity (2016) and in Asbestos and other fibres (1999) What does your current role involve? DAR AL-HANDASAH’s Health, Safety, Security and Environmental Manager role oversees the HSE performance of my company offices and sites throughout the UAE (except Airport sites). Participating in the development and maintenance of the company HSE management system in conformance to international standards. Advise management and staff on EHS matters. Initiate, present or coordinate HSE training to members of staff. Ensure that the Top Management is appropriately informed of operational HSE matters. Review significant HSE issues, approve recommended actions, and report outcomes to the Top Management. Develop and coordinate emergency and contingency arrangements. Ensure that operations comply with contractual and HSE regulatory requirements. Carry out risk assessments, evaluate control measures, review HSE documentation, conduct inspections and audits, collate HSE data and participate in the investigation of and complaints and serious HSE incidents. What is the best part of your work? The ability and power to improve people’s lives and environmental performance. What do you find challenging in your role? I believe that health, safety and environmental issues are an essential part of the modernisation process the UAE is going through. However, changing people’s perspective on HSE is proving rather difficult for a variety of reasons related mainly to the culture, the quality of education in these fields and the lack of understanding of the benefits of good HSE standards. What would your priorities be if you were on the UAE IIRSM Committee? My top priority is to take part in campaigns and drives to improve the quality of the occupational health and safety services and ultimately enhance the reputation of this noble profession. Wherewouldyouliketobeinfiveyears’time? Any position where I can improve the quality of HSE and share my experience with others. In addition to the above I may add that I am a dedicated 47 year old husband and father of three girls who enjoys travelling and watching documentaries. I have lived in Iraq, Canada and the UK but having been in Dubai for the last 12 years I consider it my real home as it offers my family an excellent life-style.
  7. 7. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 7 22 January - The updated UAE Fire and Life Safety Code was unveiled at the Intersec 2017 exhibition, held in Dubai. The new code was launched by Dubai Civil Defence (DCD) officials speaking at the Fire Safety Conference. Lt Taher Hassan Altaher, head of DCD's inspection and permitting section, quoted “the 1,384-page code – 677 pages longer than its 2011 version and has been prepared based on international references and feedback from consultants, contractors and local property developers such as Emaar and Deyaar”. The new code includes guidelines relating to cladding, such as testing, installation, and maintenance responsibilities of each building development party meaning clients, consultants, and contractors. Existing towers already have [DCD] approvals and don't have to change it. Cladding sections undergoing maintenance would have to comply with the new code. Each building's maintenance schedule for cladding is different, therefore no deadline has been set for their replacement with new guidelines. An inspector will be based in each fire station who will be assigned a locality to patrol and keep track of how many buildings have been inspected, how many comply with the code and whether they have been fined. The responsibility for fire safety will start at the developer and go all the way to the tenant. A minimum fine of AED500 will be applied for non- compliance with the code's new guidelines, and this figure could increase to AED50,000. 26 February - Dubai Municipality has started banning companies from issuing any certificates of lifeguards for pools and beaches or engaging in any accreditation activity, except for those who obtained permits from the Emirates International Accreditation Centre. All hotel establishments, educational institutions and buildings that have swimming pools will have to provide hygiene and safety requirements in public pools, including the appointment of a qualified and accredited lifeguard, to be present on a permanent basis as of July 2017. 27 February - Dubai Municipality announced a new slate of health and safety rules for food trucks. The rules include specific construction material, ventilation, sink and storage. The preparation of raw materials such as thawed meat, poultry and fish is not permitted in the trucks or the cleaning and washing of vegetables. Food truck activities should be limited to heating operations, simple barbecues and fry-ups! LOCAL NEWS
  8. 8. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 8 11 January - Abu Dhabi Abu Dhabi Oil Refining Company (TAKREER) has begun an investigation into the causes of a major fire at a refinery at its complex in Ruwais, about 250 kilometres west of Abu Dhabi city. The fire which occurred earlier this month, caused no injuries to employees nor posed any emissions threat to the local community, the company said. But it has caused significant disruption to operations and industry analysts expect a prolonged outage to affect its processing capacity. The company said it is not yet clear exactly where the fire originated, except that it was downstream of its 127,000 barrels per day residue fluidised catalytic cracking (rfcc) unit, which is one of the largest of its type in the world and was the centrepiece of the US$9 billion expansion that doubled overall Ruwais processing capacity last year. 29 March – Ras Al Kaimah A 44-year-old Asian road worker died after a speeding vehicle driven by a 33-year-old Emirati woman hit him on Wednesday afternoon. Colonel Ahmad Al Naqbi, acting director of the Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police , said the police operations room received a call about a vehicle driven by woman running over two road workers. Police patrols, paramedics moved to the accident site and found one worker, 44, had died at the spot while another man, 28, sustained moderate injuries. The injured worker and the driver were moved to the hospital. Investigations found that the woman lost control over the steering wheel and veered off the road, hitting the two workers before the vehicle rammed into a lamp post. After hitting the first man, the car collided with a bulldozer, before it ran over the second worker, and finally hit a lamp post. Col Al Naqbi said the two men were working with the public department in the emirate and they were on duty when the incident happened. LOCAL NEWS
  9. 9. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 9 02 April - Dubai Four workers were rescued from a fire that broke out in an under-construction tower near Burj Khalifa. The Dubai Media Office said the building belonged to property developer Emaar. No casualties were reported. LOCAL NEWS 17 April - Sharjah A 39-year-old worker fell to his death from an under-construction building in Sharjah’s Al Khan area at around 5pm on Monday, Sharjah Police said. The man reportedly slipped while working on the fifth floor. Workers at the site reported the incident to the police operations room. A team from the Criminal and Investigation Department was dispatched to the building. The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident and his body was moved to the forensic laboratory.
  10. 10. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 10 Topic of the Quarter Fire Safety in the Workplace In light of the revised UAE Fire and Life Safety Codes, we must remember that these changes are intended to provide good practice to safeguard the lives of building occupants and fire-fighters. The Codes also provides recommendations and guidance on the provision of measures to control or mitigate the effects of fire, including business continuity and the environment. The primary objective of any Fire and Life Safety standard is to ensure that a reasonable standard of life safety can be achieved in the event of fire in the building. Although this revised standard is applicable to the design of new buildings and to material alterations, extensions and material change of use of an existing building, there are considerations in the everyday workplace also. What should employers do to protect workers from fire hazards? Employers should train workers about fire hazards in the workplace and about what to do in a fire emergency. If you want your workers to evacuate, you should train them on how to escape. If you expect your workers to use firefighting equipment, you should give them appropriate equipment and train them to use the equipment safely What are some considerations for emergency fire exits? The workplace should have enough exits suitably located to enable everyone to evacuate the facility quickly. Considerations include the type of structure, the number of persons exposed, the fire protection available, the type of industry involved, and the height and type of construction of the building or structure. In addition, fire doors should not be blocked or locked when employees are inside. Exit routes from buildings should be free of obstructions and clearly identifiable with exit signs. Equipping your organisation with portable fire extinguishers? Strategically positioned portable fire extinguishers, should (if not must) be made available. The organisation should have an established educational program which familiarizes your workers with the general principles of fire extinguisher use. If you expect your workers to use portable fire extinguishers, it is wise to provide hands-on training in using this equipment.
  11. 11. VIEWPOINT Alan Henderson Legal Director at globally renowned law firm Clyde & Co LLP Workplace Health & Safety in the United Arab Emirates: The Uncomfortable Truth The health and safety sector in the Middle East has been the subject of much unwanted attention in recent times, particularly in respect of death figures during the construction stage of Qatar's 2022 World Cup. However, when it comes to health and safety in the Middle East, it’s worth realising just how far the region has come with its safety standards over the past decade or so. The Middle East has seen a huge growth in health and safety standards and a welcome drop in accident rates over the past ten years. Thanks to more awareness being spread and extra money being invested in worthwhile programs, Middle East workplaces are regarded by many as far safer environments for all than they once were. A big factor in the evolution of safety standards is organisations responding to their obligations pursuant to the laws of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to provide a safe environment for their employees to work. The UAE Labour Law (Federal Law No. 8 of 1980) imposes a number of obligations on employers regarding employee health and safety and managing employee injury, including restrictions on employees' working hours in direct sunlight and obligations for reporting incidents. When an incident involving a major injury or fatality occurs, organisations are obliged to report this to the Ministry of Labour who will become involved in the investigations. The Government of the UAE has also enacted many laws and regulations specific to individual areas of business. This is particularly apparent in the labour intensive construction sector which has seen the introduction of hundreds of (1) Ministry of Labour Ministerial Decisions regulating, for example, hazardous works and the control of equipment, tools and materials of personal protection and occupational health and safety; and (2) Municipality Guidelines as to, for example, the requirements for first aiders in the workplace, electrical safety at work and health requirements for construction sites. One of the biggest criticisms of the UAE however, is that the obligations on employers are scattered across hundreds of different laws and regulations relating to different sectors – all of which are produced in original form in Arabic. Organisations face the uphill battle of identifying and keeping on top of the existing and evolving laws and regulations with which they must comply. The biggest obstacle for many organisations operating in the UAE however, is managing the "uncomfortable truth" - unlike many jurisdictions, workplace incidents are regulated in the UAE by the Penal Code (Federal Law No. 3 of 1987). Individual employees can be and are criminally prosecuted for causing the injury / death of a colleague pursuant to Articles 342 and 343. The "offence" is "…the offenders failure to perform the duties imposed on him by the principles of his function, profession, craft…". This is very broad and leaves many working on constructions sites in the UAE exposed to prosecution. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 11
  12. 12. Those prosecuted for causing the death of an individual face punishment of imprisonment for a minimum of one year, a fine and payment of diya (blood money) in the fixed amount of AED200,000 to the deceased's family. The imprisonment increases to a minimum of two years and maximum of five years if more than three individuals die. The punishment for causing injury to another is imprisonment not exceeding one year, a fine not exceeding AED10,000 and payment of arsh (% of diya determined by reference to the injury) to the injured. Whilst the extent to which the authorities prosecute varies from Emirate to Emirate, we are seeing, particularly in Dubai, an increasing number of criminal prosecutions of construction incidents typically of 'Supervisors', 'Safety Officers', or 'Security Officers'. The most commonly cited grounds for prosecution in the construction sector are a lack of supervision and / or safety. The Penal Code is a Federal Law and not one therefore, that can be easily amended. The risk of what many regard as harsh and unfair punishment of individual employees therefore, heightens the importance and sensitivity surrounding workplace health and safety for organisations operating in this region. The imprisonment (or possible imprisonment) of one or more employees is difficult for organisations to manage. The possibility of prosecution is for many, enough to discourage them from working in the region and so organisations do have to carefully manage how this possibility is communicated within their business. There is therefore, an essential buy in at all levels of most organisations operating in the region to give workplace health and safety its rightful seat at the boardroom table. This subject is attracting the priority it commands for most contractors operating in the UAE and management is focussed on developing methods for its effective management and implementation so as to avoid and / or respond to the worst happening. Getting health and safety right in this jurisdiction, as is the case in many jurisdictions, is however, not easy. Construction sites in the UAE are staffed with employees of multiple cultures, ethnicities, and education and literacy skills. Organisations must focus (and are focussing) on unique ways of training staff in multiple languages. The use of visual aids is dominating training schools across the region, as are 3D training videos recently adopted by tier one international contractors. These methods of training are delivering powerful messages to staff, chief amongst which is that empowerment is absolutely essential: employees cannot be scared to speak up if they have concerns about health and safety in the workplace. This is a common problem for international contractors. Like it or not, there are cultural sensitivities to manage on construction sites and many do not feel empowered to speak up. The management of these organisations are therefore, focussing on demonstrating to employees that they are approachable and open to ideas from the workforce. This is an ongoing challenge but one that, given the uncomfortable truth faced, employees at all levels of an organisation are focussed on overcoming. There is more to be done on this but we are seeing positive steps in the right direction. We are also seeing organisations in this region increasingly working closely with the regulators and authorities to address the critical investigations stages of an incident. It is claimed that more effective training and educating of the police and other authorities investigating incidents is needed so as to ensure "crimes" in the workplace are appropriately punished. Regulators are increasingly open to discussion on this subject and again, we are hopeful that positive changes can and will be made. Despite an employer's best efforts, injuries / fatalities will inevitably happen in the workplace from time to time, particularly in the labour intensive construction sector. Organisations operating in the UAE must be alive to the uncomfortable truth their employees face and ensure workplace health and safety retains its essential seat at the boardroom table. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 12
  13. 13. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 13 HEALTH AND SAFETY CROSSWORD Across: 1. A person using a computer should check these every day (5) (3) (6) 2. Appointed by an employer to advise on health and safety (9) (6) 4. The main aim of risk assessment is to (9) (5) 6. Used for recording injuries (8) (4) 7. The first step in a risk assessment is to (8) (7) 9. COSHH stands for Control of Hazardous to Health (10) 12. An accident is an (10) (5) 13. A fatal accident in the work place should be reported under which regulation (6) 14. An employer has a legal duty to provide (11) Down: 1. An employee has a legal duty to with an employer (9) 3. A notice that could be served on a business that has unsafe working practices (11) 5. Trailing wires can cause these (5) (3) (5) 8. These explain to employees how to work safely (10) 10. A fire exit should never be (7) 11. An incident that does not lead to an accident is called a (4) (4) Note:Answerswillappearinthenextedition
  14. 14. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 14 SPONSORS DIRECTORY Brady Corporation is an international manufacturer and marketer of complete solutions that identify and protect people, products and places. Brady’s products help customers increase safety, security, productivity and performance and include high-performance labels, signs, safety devices, printing systems and software. Founded in 1914, the Company has a diverse customer base in electronics, telecommunications, manufacturing, electrical, construction, medical, aerospace and a variety of other industries. Brady is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin and as of July 31, 2016, employed approximately 6,400 people in its worldwide businesses. Brady’s fiscal 2016 sales were approximately $1.12 billion. Brady stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BRC. E: cs_me@bradycorp.com T: +971-4-881-25-24 LOB 16, Office 16312 Jebeli Ali Free Zone, UAE Clyde & Co is a dynamic, rapidly expanding global law firm focused on providing a complete legal service to clients in our core sectors. We advise businesses that are at the heart of worldwide commerce and trade. Our combination of sector expertise, commercial attitude and in-depth regional understanding provides a unique perspective. We have one of the only dedicated teams of lawyers specialising in all aspects of Health, Safety & Environmental (HSE) law in the MENA region. The team is experienced in guiding clients through this complex area of law and advises clients in the private and public sector on health, safety and security compliance issues across the MENA region. Alan Henderson (Legal Director) E: Alan.Henderson@clydeco.ae M: +971 566562513
  15. 15. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 15 SPONSORS DIRECTORY Eurolink Safety was established in the UAE in 1992. Aim to provide high quality training to your employees and help them to increase their level of knowledge to internationally recognized HSE standards. Increase level of awareness towards HSE concepts inculcates a sound Health & Safety culture within an organization which impacts positively impacts its productivity and performance with reduced risks levels. We provide bespoke HSE services for a diverse range of organizations - including the construction, engineering, and oil/gas industries - together with a wide range of other business. Harry Wright (Managing Director) E: eurolink@emirates.net.ae M: +971 506248829 Established in April 2009, The Leader Group of Companies have grown drastically over the past few year because of profound dedication and love towards the Healthcare Industry. Headquartered in Dubai, we are widespread all across the GCC, as well as India, USA, Canada and Australia. At Leader, we are dedicated in bringing the latest Technology in Healthcare to our customers across the region. We are also strongly dedicated to providing our customers an unrivaled after sales service. We at Leader Healthcare look at our customers as our life partners, and we strive to establish long lasting relationships with each and every one of our customers. As we look to the future, we are broadening our horizons onto related fields outside of Healthcare. And as such Occupational Health and Safety is one of our priorities. And we are serving the OHSE Industry with the same ideology and sprit that has made us one of the most known entities in the Healthcare Sector. Indunil Sameera (Sales Manager) E: sam@leaderhealthcare.co M: +971 50 2636727
  16. 16. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 16 If you use one of these, you need one of these. IPAF Approved Training Centres train more than 150,000 operators every year in the safe and effective use of powered access platforms. The IPAF PAL Card is recognised worldwide across industries as proof that your operators have been trained to the highest safety standards and meet all legal requirements. Find an IPAF approved training centre at www.ipaf.org The world authority in powered access The IPAF operator training programme is certified by TÜV as conforming to ISO 18878. SPONSORS DIRECTORY Jason Wood E: uae@ipaf.org M: +971 55 309 4333
  17. 17. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 17 SPONSORS DIRECTORY Myriad Global Media provides global corporate communications solutions of the highest quality. The Myriad Global Media team have been designing, creating and delivering corporate media services and communication solutions for over 20 years. Wherever the project and whatever the environment, when you have a message to convey on issues such as health, safety, environment, key milestones, project up-dates, staff training or local content, our global network of highly skilled professionals will capture the images and sound required to give you a communication solution tailored to your company’s objectives. Jennifer Palmer (Managing Director) E: Jennifer.Palmer@myriadglobalmedia.com T: +971 2 4479288 Multiplex has been delivering landmark property and infrastructure assets for more than 50 years. We are a leading international contractor with a focus on sustainable growth. Recognising the exciting growth potential of the region, Multiplex was one of the first international construction businesses to establish offices in the Middle East during the late 1990s and has built a reputation for fast delivery and high quality through the design and construction of some of the most challenging projects in the region. Based from head offices located in Doha, Abu Dhabi and Dubai, Multiplex has the expertise and resources to operate and deliver in all aspects of the property cycle, providing clients with a complete end-to-end solution. Leveraging off a broad range of experienced, skilled staff and a strong reputation, Multiplex is ideally placed in the current competitive market to address client cost-saving needs by continuing to deliver quality, cost-effective property solutions across a range of sectors. Kevin Coleman (OHS Regional Director) E: Kevin.Coleman@multiplex.global M: +971 56 656 1941
  18. 18. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 18 ADDING A HUMOROUS SIDE TO SAFETY
  19. 19. IIRSM UAE Branch uaebranch@iirsm.orgwww.iirsm.org “This publication is intended to be a general informative newsletter and cannot be substituted for professional advice.” 19 BRANCH MEETING SCHEDULE Date Venue Topic June No event due to Ramadan - July 5th Dubai Overview to the development process of the UAE National Qualifications in EHS’ and ‘Sudden Cardiac Arrest at the Workplace’ August 9th Abu Dhabi ADVETI – OHS qualifications framework September 6th Dubai Reponses to members queries (anonymous) about HSE legal issues October 4th Abu Dhabi Management of Temporary Works (Risk) November 8th Dubai Risk Management – An overview December 6th Abu Dhabi ISO 45001 UAE BRANCH MEETINGS
  20. 20. BRANCH CONTACT DETAILS UAE Branch Email ID: uaebranch@iirsm.org or iirsmmiddleeast@gmail.com UAE Branch Website: http://www.iirsm.org/branches/united-arab-emirates WhatsApp Group (IIRSM UAE - Risk/Safety): Contact +971 52 847 3815 www.iirsm.org info@iirsm.org +44 (0)20 8741 9100 IIRSM Middle East LinkedIn Page: https://www.linkedin.com/groups/3794972 IIRSM Middle East Twitter Feed: @iirsm_ME

