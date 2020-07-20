Successfully reported this slideshow.
Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET- 1 By Mr. Darwin Nesakumar A, M.E., (P.hD) Assistant Professor Department of EC...
Agenda  Review of previous session  Introduction to Routing Protocols  AODV Protocol  Quizzes Monday, 20 July 2020 Int...
Review of previous session Let’s play a Game Open a new tab in google chrome Type Joinmyquiz.comin the search bar Enter th...
IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE REMEMBER MANETs • Multi Hop Relaying Network • No fixed infrastructure • No Pre existing Infrastruc...
IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE REMEMBER Issues in MANETs • Computation, storage, and communications capabilities and interoperabil...
IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE REMEMBER Applications of MANETs Tactical Network - Military Communications, Telecommunication Netwo...
IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE REMEMBER Applications of MANETs Home and enterprise Networking- Home/office wireless networking(WLA...
ROUTING PROTOCOLS INTRODUCTION Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 8
Classification of routing protocols Routing protocols for ad-hoc wireless networks can be classified based on:  routing i...
Question Based on the usage of topology information the protocols are classified into Proactive, Reactive, Hybrid Past tem...
Answer for the Question Flat, Hierarchical Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 11
Question Proactive, Reactive, Hybrid protocols are classified based on usage of temporal information usage of topology inf...
Answer for the Question Routing information update mechanism Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MAN...
Routing Protocols Routing Protocols Reactive ProtocolHybrid Protocol Proactive Protocol Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction ...
Overview Ad Hoc Routing Protocols Table-Driven Demand-Driven DSDV WRP AODV DSRLMR ABR SSR ReactiveProactive CGSR TORA Mond...
Protocols • DSR: Dynamic Source Routing • ABR: Associativity-Based Routing • SSA: Signal Stability-Based Adaptive Routing ...
On-demand vs. Table-driven Table-Driven Routing Protocol • Proactive!! • Continuously evaluate the routes • Attempt to mai...
Question Which is true for Table driven Protocol? PROCATIVE PROTOCOL REACTIVE PROTOCOL Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction t...
Answer for the Question PROCATIVE PROTOCOL Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 19
Question Find the ODD one for the Table Driven Protocol Up-to-date routing information Reactive Protocol Proactive Protoco...
Answer for the Question Reactive Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 21
On-demand vs. Table-driven • Each node maintains a routing table which stores • next hop, cost metric towards each destina...
On-demand vs. Table-driven On-Demand Routing Protocol • Reactive!! • On-demand style: create routes only when it is desire...
Question Which is true for On-demand Protocol? PROCATIVE PROTOCOL REACTIVE PROTOCOL Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to R...
Answer for the Question REACTIVE PROTOCOL Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 25
Question In which of the protocol route discovery is available? Table Driven Protocol On-demand Protocol Monday, 20 July 2...
Answer for the Question On-demand Protocol Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 27
On-demand vs. Table-driven The route is discovered only when it is required/needed.  Process of route discovery occurs b...
Proactive Protocol • Traditional distributed shortest-path protocols • Maintain routes between every host pair at all time...
Question Traditional Link state is related to TOPOLOGY TRUE FALSE Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols o...
Answer for the Question TRUE Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 31
Reactive Protocol • Determine route if and when needed • Source initiates route discovery • Maintain routes only if needed...
Question Who initiates route discovery in reactive protocols? Source node Destination node Intermediate nodes Monday, 20 J...
Answer for the Question Source node Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 34
Reactive Protocol  Source floods the network with a Route Request packetwhen a route is not available to the required des...
Question How many times every nodes will transmit in pure flooding? Continuously Only Once Twice Monday, 20 July 2020 Intr...
Answer for the Question Only Once Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 37
Question Which casting is being used in flooding? Unicasting Multicasting Broadcasting Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction t...
Answer for the Question Broadcasting Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 39
Advantages & disadvantages of Reactive routing protocol Advantages:  Eliminate periodic updates  Adaptive to network dyn...
Hybrid Protocol  Adaptive  Combination of proactive and reactive  Example : ZRP (zone routing protocol) Monday, 20 July...
Proactive vs Reactive Proactive Reactive Route from each node to every other node in the network Routes from Source to Des...
Objective of routing protocols in ad hoc networks • To transmit the packets from one node(Source) to another node (Destina...
Challenges of routing protocols in ad hoc networks Movement of nodes:  Path breaks  Partitioning of a network  Inabili...
Challenges of routing protocols in ad hoc networks Issues • Frequent route changes • amount of data transferred between ro...
THANK YOU Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 46
  1. 1. Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET- 1 By Mr. Darwin Nesakumar A, M.E., (P.hD) Assistant Professor Department of ECE R. M. K. Engineering College The purpose of the education is to socialize and moralize the people. - Dr.B.R.Ambedkar, P.hD Welcome
  2. 2. Agenda  Review of previous session  Introduction to Routing Protocols  AODV Protocol  Quizzes Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 2
  3. 3. Review of previous session Let’s play a Game Open a new tab in google chrome Type Joinmyquiz.comin the search bar Enter the Game Code : 697670 Enter Your Name along with Register and start the Game “Winner Certificate” will be provided for the TOP 5 students later Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 3
  4. 4. IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE REMEMBER MANETs • Multi Hop Relaying Network • No fixed infrastructure • No Pre existing Infrastructure • Dynamic network topology • Nodes in the network are mobile in general • No central Controller ( To serve as server) • The wireless hosts in such networks communicate with each other without existing of fixed infrastructure and without central controller • Decentralized Network • Cooperative Communications • Heterogeneous in nature • Device to Device Communication • A MANET can be connected to other fixed network or to the internet • Limited bandwidth and power • No peer – peer communication • Multipath Propagation • Proactive / Reactive Protocols • CSMA/CA Protocol to avoid hidden terminal problem Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 4
  5. 5. IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE REMEMBER Issues in MANETs • Computation, storage, and communications capabilities and interoperability • Identification of neighbouring devices and their corresponding attributes (Characteristics). • Battery capacity • Limitations imposed by Mobility • Dynamically changing topologies/routes • Lack of mobility awareness by system/applications • Limitations of the Mobile Computer • Short battery lifetime • Limited capacities • Packet loss due to transmission errors • Mobility-induced route changes • Mobility-induced packet losses • Variable capacity links • Frequent disconnections/partitions • Limited communication bandwidth • Broadcast nature of the communications • Hidden terminal problem • Limited wireless transmission range • Ease of snooping on wireless transmissions (security hazard) • Quality of Service Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 5
  6. 6. IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE REMEMBER Applications of MANETs Tactical Network - Military Communications, Telecommunication Network Sensor Networks - Environmental / Earth Sensing -Air Pollution Monitoring, Forest Fire detection, Water Quality Monitoring, Natural Disaster Monitoring, Industrial Monitoring - Machine health monitoring, Data Logging, Health care monitoring - Implanted devices, Wearable devices, Environment-embedded systems, Waste water monitoring, Area Monitoring Emergency Services - Search and rescue -Crowd control, Commando operations, Disaster recovery Sensors used to sense the natural disasters, Replacement of a fixed infrastructure in case of earthquakes, hurricanes, fire, Emergency operations -108 Ambulance, Using Google Maps, KAVALAN App, Policing and fire fighting Location Based Services - Automatic call forwarding, Google Maps – SWIGY, OLA, UBER, OYO, AMAZON, FLIPCART & all online based service applications, WhatsApp, Face Book, We Chat, Arokya Setu APP – COVID 19 Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 6
  7. 7. IMPORTANT POINTS TO BE REMEMBER Applications of MANETs Home and enterprise Networking- Home/office wireless networking(WLAN), e.g., shared whiteboard, application, Use PDA (Personal Digital Assistant) to print anywhere – Bus, Super Market, Personal area network (PAN) ,Cell phone, laptop, ear phone, SMART wrist watch, Mobile Hotspot Educational Applications - Set up virtual classrooms or conference rooms, Google MEET, Zoom Communications, Microsoft Meeting, My Meeting, Set up ad hoc communication during conferences, meetings, or lectures Commercial applications- E-commerce - Electronic payments from anywhere(Ex. In taxi) – Google PAY, Phone Pay, PayTM, Business, Dynamic access to customer files stored in a central location. Mobile – AADHAAR, Vehicular services -Transmission of news ,road conditions ,weather, Local ad hoc network with nearby vehicles for road/accident guidance, Civilian environments - Taxi cab network, Meeting rooms, Sports stadiums, Boats, small aircraft Entertainment - Multiuser games – PUBG, Robotic pets, Outdoor internet access, Online Games - Cricket – Tennis – Foot Ball, Online FUN Quizzes – Multiple Participants, Online Movies – NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME etc. Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 7
  8. 8. ROUTING PROTOCOLS INTRODUCTION Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 8
  9. 9. Classification of routing protocols Routing protocols for ad-hoc wireless networks can be classified based on:  routing information update mechanism: Proactive, Reactive, Hybrid  usage of temporal information (e.g. cached routes): Past temporal , Future temporal  usage of topology information: Flat, Hierarchical  usage of specific resources : Power-aware routing Geographical information assisted routing Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 9
  10. 10. Question Based on the usage of topology information the protocols are classified into Proactive, Reactive, Hybrid Past temporal , Future temporal Flat, Hierarchical Power-aware routing Geographical information assisted routing Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 10
  11. 11. Answer for the Question Flat, Hierarchical Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 11
  12. 12. Question Proactive, Reactive, Hybrid protocols are classified based on usage of temporal information usage of topology information usage of specific resources Routing information update mechanism Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 12
  13. 13. Answer for the Question Routing information update mechanism Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 13
  14. 14. Routing Protocols Routing Protocols Reactive ProtocolHybrid Protocol Proactive Protocol Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 14
  15. 15. Overview Ad Hoc Routing Protocols Table-Driven Demand-Driven DSDV WRP AODV DSRLMR ABR SSR ReactiveProactive CGSR TORA Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 15
  16. 16. Protocols • DSR: Dynamic Source Routing • ABR: Associativity-Based Routing • SSA: Signal Stability-Based Adaptive Routing Algorithm • AODV: Ad Hoc On-Demand Distance Vector • LAR : Location Aided Routing Protocol • RDMAR: Relative Distance Micro-Discovery Ad Hoc Routing • LMR: Light-weight Mobile Routing • DSDV: Destination-Sequenced Distance-Vector • TORA: Temporally Ordered Routing Algorithm • ARA: Ant-colony-based Routing Algorithm Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 16
  17. 17. On-demand vs. Table-driven Table-Driven Routing Protocol • Proactive!! • Continuously evaluate the routes • Attempt to maintain consistent, up-to-date routing information • when a route is needed, one may be ready immediately • When the network topology changes • The protocol responds by propagating updates throughout the network to maintain a consistent view • Example DSDV Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 17
  18. 18. Question Which is true for Table driven Protocol? PROCATIVE PROTOCOL REACTIVE PROTOCOL Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 18
  19. 19. Answer for the Question PROCATIVE PROTOCOL Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 19
  20. 20. Question Find the ODD one for the Table Driven Protocol Up-to-date routing information Reactive Protocol Proactive Protocol Continuously evaluate the routes Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 20
  21. 21. Answer for the Question Reactive Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 21
  22. 22. On-demand vs. Table-driven • Each node maintains a routing table which stores • next hop, cost metric towards each destination • a sequence number that is created by the destination itself • Each node periodically forwards routing table to neighbors • Each node increments and appends its sequence number when sending its local routing table • Each route is tagged with a sequence number; routes with greater sequence numbers are preferred • Each node advertises a monotonically increasing even sequence number for itself • When a node decides that a route is broken, it increments the sequence number of the route and advertises it with infinite metric • Destination advertises new sequence number Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 22
  23. 23. On-demand vs. Table-driven On-Demand Routing Protocol • Reactive!! • On-demand style: create routes only when it is desired by the source node • Route discovery: invoke a route-determination procedure • The procedure is terminated when • A route has been found • No route is found after all route permutations are examined • Longer delay: sometimes a route may not be ready for use immediately when data packets come • Example AODV Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 23
  24. 24. Question Which is true for On-demand Protocol? PROCATIVE PROTOCOL REACTIVE PROTOCOL Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 24
  25. 25. Answer for the Question REACTIVE PROTOCOL Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 25
  26. 26. Question In which of the protocol route discovery is available? Table Driven Protocol On-demand Protocol Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 26
  27. 27. Answer for the Question On-demand Protocol Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 27
  28. 28. On-demand vs. Table-driven The route is discovered only when it is required/needed.  Process of route discovery occurs by flooding the route request packets throughout the mobile network.  Route Discovery: This phase determines the most optimal path for the transmission of data packets between the source and the destination mobile nodes  Route Maintenance: This phase performs the maintenance work of the route as the topology in the mobile ad-hoc network is dynamic in nature Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 28
  29. 29. Proactive Protocol • Traditional distributed shortest-path protocols • Maintain routes between every host pair at all times • Based on periodic updates; High routing overhead • Example: DSDV (destination sequenced distance vector) • Determine routes independent of traffic pattern • Traditional link-state and distance-vector routing protocols are proactive Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 29
  30. 30. Question Traditional Link state is related to TOPOLOGY TRUE FALSE Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 30
  31. 31. Answer for the Question TRUE Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 31
  32. 32. Reactive Protocol • Determine route if and when needed • Source initiates route discovery • Maintain routes only if needed • Example: DSR (dynamic source routing Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 32
  33. 33. Question Who initiates route discovery in reactive protocols? Source node Destination node Intermediate nodes Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 33
  34. 34. Answer for the Question Source node Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 34
  35. 35. Reactive Protocol  Source floods the network with a Route Request packetwhen a route is not available to the required destination  Flood is propagated outwards from thesource  Pure flooding = every node transmits the request onlyonce  Destination send the Route reply to Route Request  Reply uses reversed path of Route Request  sets up the forwardpath Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 35
  36. 36. Question How many times every nodes will transmit in pure flooding? Continuously Only Once Twice Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 36
  37. 37. Answer for the Question Only Once Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 37
  38. 38. Question Which casting is being used in flooding? Unicasting Multicasting Broadcasting Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 38
  39. 39. Answer for the Question Broadcasting Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 39
  40. 40. Advantages & disadvantages of Reactive routing protocol Advantages:  Eliminate periodic updates  Adaptive to network dynamics Disadvantages:  High flood-search overhead with mobility,  Distributed traffic  High route acquisition latency Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 40
  41. 41. Hybrid Protocol  Adaptive  Combination of proactive and reactive  Example : ZRP (zone routing protocol) Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 41
  42. 42. Proactive vs Reactive Proactive Reactive Route from each node to every other node in the network Routes from Source to Destination only Routes are ready to use instantaneously Routes constructed when needed, higher connection setup delay Periodic route-update packets Route update when necessary Large routing tables Small or No routing tables Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 42
  43. 43. Objective of routing protocols in ad hoc networks • To transmit the packets from one node(Source) to another node (Destination) via intermediate nodes • Nodes – Mobile devices • We need a new routing and multicasts protocols that perform the following functions : • Ensure routing in a dynamic, Ad-Hoc network through automatic detection of new or missing links. • Automatically select the highest quality, least congested paths. • Provide an efficient multicast mechanism across the wireless broadcast channel. Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 43
  44. 44. Challenges of routing protocols in ad hoc networks Movement of nodes:  Path breaks  Partitioning of a network  Inability to use protocols developed for fixed network  Bandwidth is a scarce resource:  Inability to have full information about topology  Control overhead must be minimized  Shared broadcast radio channel:  Nodes compete for sending packets  Collisions  Erroneous transmission medium:  Loss of routing packets Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 44
  45. 45. Challenges of routing protocols in ad hoc networks Issues • Frequent route changes • amount of data transferred between route changes may be much smaller than traditional networks • Route changes may be related to host movement • Low bandwidth links Goal of routing protocols • Decrease routing-related overhead • Find short routes • Find “stable” routes (despite mobility) Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 45
  46. 46. THANK YOU Monday, 20 July 2020 Introduction to Routing Protocols of MANET 46

