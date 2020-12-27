Plano Numerico

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nombre: Darwin Leon Sección:”A”
https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distancia https://sites.google.com/site/maritareas/unidad- 1/punto-medio https://blogs.ua.es...
  1. 1. Nombre: Darwin Leon Sección:”A”
  2. 2. En las matemáticas, la distancia entre dos puntosdel espacio euclídeo equivale a la longitud del segmento de la recta que los une, expresado numéricamente. En espacios más complejos, como los definidos en la geometría no euclidiana, el «camino más corto» entre dos puntoses un segmento recto con curvatura llamada geodésica.
  3. 3. Punto medio o punto equidistante,en matemática, es el punto que se encuentraa la misma distancia de cualquierade los extremos. Si es un segmento acotado, el punto medio es el que lo divide en dos partes iguales..
  4. 4. Una ecuación es una igualdad entre dos expresiones algebraicas en las que aparece una (o más) incógnita. Normalmente, la incógnita es x. La incógnita x representaal número (o números), si existe, que hace que la igualdad sea verdadera. Este número desconocido es la solución de la ecuación.
  5. 5. La técnica para trazar circunferencias dependede su tamaño. Se puede decir que cuanto mayor sea el diámetro de la circunferencia, mayores serán las dificultades, ya que en este caso las imperfecciones resultan más evidentes.
  6. 6. La Parábolaes una figura geométrica que tiene forma de sección cónica, la cual resultaa partir de cortar en pequeñosdiferenciales un cono de puntaredonda, se puedecaracterizar también como el lugar geométrico de los puntosque equidistan de una recta (eje) y un punto fijo (foco) dados.
  7. 7. Una elipse es una curva cerrada con dos ejes de simetría que resulta al cortarla superficie de un cono por un plano oblicuo al eje de simetría con ángulo mayor que el de la generatriz respecto del eje de revolución.
  8. 8. Dados dos puntosF1 y F2 llamados focos, se denomina hipérbolaal conjunto de puntosdel plano tales que el valor absoluto de la diferencia de sus distancias a los focos es constante.
  9. 9. https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Distancia https://sites.google.com/site/maritareas/unidad- 1/punto-medio https://blogs.ua.es/matesfacil/2018/10/08/que-es-una- ecuacion/ http://www.mailxmail.com/curso-dibujo-tecnico- croquis/trazado-circunferencias https://conceptodefinicion.de/parabola/ https://es.wikipedia.org/wiki/Elipse https://aga.frba.utn.edu.ar/hiperbola/

