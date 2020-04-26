Successfully reported this slideshow.
UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO LESIONES DE...
Introducci�n La presentaci�n tiene como objetivo el estudio y posterior conocimiento acerca de las Lesiones Deportivas, De...
Infograf�a https://view.genial.ly/5ea1c89fd553cd0daa328422/vertical-infographic-lesiones-deportivas
Conclusiones Como hemos visto la presentaci�n fue realizada con el fin de dar a conocer las Lesiones Deportivas, las cuale...
Referencias Bibliogr�ficas https://www.niams.nih.gov/es/informacion-de-salud/lesiones-deportivas https://www.sanitas.es/sa...
Lesiones Deportivas

  1. 1. UNIVERSIDAD FERMIN TORO VICE-RECTORADO ACADEMICO FACULTAD DE CIENCIAS JURIDICAS Y POLITICAS ESCUELA DE DERECHO LESIONES DEPORTIVAS (INFOGRAFIA) ALUMNO: DARWIN ARANGUREN C.I: Nro. 29.912.588 SECCION: EFD121-SAIAA-2019/B TAREA: 3 UNIDAD: 5 MATERIA: EDUCACION PARA LA SALUD FISICA Y DEPORTE PROFESOR: CARLOS GIMENEZ BARQUISIMETO, MAYO 2020
  2. 2. Introducci�n La presentaci�n tiene como objetivo el estudio y posterior conocimiento acerca de las Lesiones Deportivas, Definici�n, Tipos de Lesiones Deportivas (Musculares y Articulares), S�ntomas, Caracter�sticas Tratamientos. As� como tambi�n la Importancia de la Atenci�n que se le debe proporcionar a un lesionado Tipo Muscular en los primeros momentos y la Importancia en el Conocimiento de los Primeros Auxilios y en el tratamiento de las Lesiones Musculares. Las Lesiones Deportivas, o producidas por el Deporte, son habituales entre deportistas y otras personas que no practican deporte. Practicar deportes siempre conlleva el riesgo de sufrir lesiones. Debemos de estar preparados para intervenir ante cualquier tipo de lesi�n ya sea Muscular o Articular por la frecuencia con que ocurren y por sus consecuencias.
  3. 3. Infograf�a https://view.genial.ly/5ea1c89fd553cd0daa328422/vertical-infographic-lesiones-deportivas
  4. 4. Conclusiones Como hemos visto la presentaci�n fue realizada con el fin de dar a conocer las Lesiones Deportivas, las cuales son lesiones que ocurren durante la pr�ctica de un deporte o al hacer ejercicio. A un lesionado hay que hacerle saber cu�l es su diagn�stico exacto y que no son iguales todas las lesiones y por lo tanto los tratamientos y el diagnostico. Te�ricamente con una buena prevenci�n no tendr�an por qu� producirse Lesiones. Nada m�s lejos de la realidad. Estudiando en medicina el problema en aras a prevenirlo, en el caso de las Lesiones Musculares, los t�cnicos inversos en la necesidad de resultados deportivos aumentan la cantidad de entrenamiento y es por lo que se siguen dando estos problemas. Unos investigan para evitarlos y otros para hacer m�s deporte y por lo tanto a la larga para producir m�s lesiones.
